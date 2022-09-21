Former Steelers CB Joe Haden signing 1-day contract with Cleveland to retire a Brown

According to ESPN NFL reporter Adam Schefter, former Pittsburgh Steelers cornerabck Joe Haden is signing a one-day contract with the Cleveland Browns so that he can retire a Brown. The Steelers and Browns square off on Thursday night in Cleveland.

Haden was drafted by the Browns in 2010 and spent his first seven seasons in Cleveland. Pittsburgh signed Haden just before the start of the 2017 season and he spent a great five season as the Steelers No. 1 cornerback.

For his career, Haden has 148 career starts and 29 career interceptions.

