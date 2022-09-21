Daniels starred against Houston, but Logan, Robinson, Young flashed as well.

The Kansas Jayhawks dominated the opponent for the third straight week on the scoreboard. After falling behind 14-0 to the Houston Cougars in Houston, they went on a 42-7 run and ended up winning by three scores . And while it wasn't all good, there were plenty of impressive stat lines that came out of this game.

Offense

The Kansas Jayhawks were actually outgained in this game in terms of total yards, 446-438. In fact, looking at the offensive numbers, the two teams were fairly evenly matched. But the disadvantage for Houston in penalties (10 for 74 yards to Kansas' 2 for 25 yards) and turnovers (2 for Houston to 0 for Kansas) made all the difference here.

Passing

Once again, the passing game was not the star, as 11 different receivers caught a pass, and Daniels only had 14 completions. Houston outgained Kansas 272-158 in the air.

Jalon Daniels was 14-23 for 158 yards, 3 touchdowns and 0 interceptions.

Lawrence Arnold hauled in 3 receptions on 5 targets, but only tallied 24 yards.

Luke Grimm caught 2 passes, including a touchdown thrown by Jalon Daniels on the play immediately coming out of the rain delay. He only totaled 6 yards on the day.

Torry Locklin had the longest reception of the day, a 60-yard touchdown catch at the end of the half to push the Jayhawk advantage.

Jared Casey had a single catch for 8 yards and a touchdown, the last time the Jayhawks got into the end zone. He had some huge blocks in this one too.

Rushing

The Jayhawks again dominated on the ground in this game, led by a fantastic day from Kansas quarterback Jalon Daniels. But Kansas still showed how dangerous each of the running backs in the room could be, and some misdirection in the running game set up the Jared Casey touchdown reception in the fourth quarter. Kansas outgained Houston 280-174 on the ground in this game.

Daniels led all rushers with 123 yards and 2 touchdowns on 12 carries.

Devin Neal had 54 yards on 14 carries.

Daniel Hishaw had 51 yards and a touchdown on 11 carries. He also fumbled the ball close to the goal line and was able to outrace 4 Houston defenders to jump back on the ball. It is the second week where Hishaw has both fumbled and recovered his own fumble in the same play.

Sevion Morrison had a single rush on the day, but it was a 30 yard play that helped to salt the game away.

Defense

If all you did was look at the box score, you might be tempted to say that this was a subpar performance for the defense. And on a day that was so productive for the offense, seeing similar numbers for Houston could lead to that conclusion. But two big turnovers helped a lot, and a huge margin early in the second half naturally led to some relaxing to

Jereme Robinson was one of 4 Jayhawks who got a sack on the day, but he also stripped the ball from quarterback Clayton Tune and recovered it himself. He finished the day with just 3 tackles, but one of them was extremely impactful.

Craig Young also picked up a sack as part of his 7 tackles, all solo. His coverage around the field was noticeable for the second straight week.

Caleb Sampson and Taiwan Berryhill each contributed a sack as well.

Kenny Logan tallied his first interception of the season, which gave the ball to the Jayhawks deep in Houston territory and score the tying touchdown.

Lonnie Phelps had 5 tackles, with one tackle for loss.

Rich Miller lead the Jayhawks with 9 total tackles, with one tackle for loss.

Special Teams

Once again, the special teams were such a small part of the game that it is difficult to truly evaluate how effective they were.

While Kansas punted twice and Houston punted three times, neither team had a return of those kicks. Reis Vernon pinned the Cougars back inside the 20 on one of his two punts. Additionally, none of the Houston kickoffs were returned by the Jayhawks.

The kicking game was mixed. Tabor Allen had 4 of his kickoffs returned, but the coverage unit only allowed one to be returned for a significant amount of yardage. Jacob Borcila was a perfect 2/2 on field goal attempts, with his longest being a 33-yard attempt. He was also a perfect 6/6 on extra points.

This game was the third in a string of successful outings for the Jayhawks, especially considering that two of these games were on the road. They return home for a three-game homestand, starting with an 11:00 AM kickoff this Saturday, September 14th against the Duke Blue Devils.

Join the discussion! Come talk about this or any of our articles on the Blue Wing Rising Discord Server .

Follow Blue Wings Rising on Twitter .

Listen to the official podcast of Blue Wings Rising: The Rock Chalk Podcast .