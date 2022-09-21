ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Priyanka Chopra shares photos from Malti’s first trip to New York

By Francesca Bacardi
Page Six
Page Six
Malti is quickly becoming a baby of the world.

Priyanka Chopra shared new photos of her and Nick Jonas’ baby girl enjoying her first trip to New York City via Instagram on Tuesday.

The former “Quantico” star can be seen sitting in a windowsill with Malti on her lap as they both gaze out at the city directly below them.

“Our first trip to the big 🍎😍🧿,” Chopra captioned the photos, which don’t reveal the baby’s face.

The adorable snaps garnered heartfelt comments from Chopra’s followers, including Nina Dobrev, who commented, “best accessory in life 😍.”

“Sooooo gorgeous,” designer Diane von Furstenberg added.

Chopra, 40, and Jonas, 30, surprised fans with the bombshell news that they secretly welcomed a baby girl via surrogate in January.

“We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family,” the “overjoyed” pair wrote in an Instagram statement at the time. News of the infant’s name broke three months later, which the duo confirmed while celebrating the “Baywatch” star’s first Mother’s Day.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4R5Rzk_0i4SzpC600
The pair welcomed Malti via surrogate earlier this year.
Patrick McMullan via Getty Image

Months later, the “Exotic” singer and “Jealous” crooner reflected on their “rollercoaster” experience as new parents, revealing that Malti was “finally home” after spending more than 100 days in the NICU .

“Every family’s journey is unique and requires a certain level of faith, and while ours was a challenging few months, what becomes abundantly clear, in retrospect, is how precious and perfect every moment is,” Chopra wrote, calling Malti a “badass.”

She concluded, “Let’s get it MM! Mommy and Daddy love you.”

