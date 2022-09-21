ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Yankees vs. Pirates Live Stream: Where To Watch Tonight’s Yankees-Pirates Game Live

By Josh Sorokach
Decider.com
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PrV1k_0i4SzluQ00

Aaron Judge’s quest for home run immortality continues as the New York Yankees host the Pittsburgh Pirates on Wednesday night.

Tuesday night was a spectacular reminder of why we love baseball. Judge not only tied legendary slugger Babe Ruth by hitting his 60th home run of the season, but the Bronx Bombers rallied from a four-run deficit to win the game on a walk-off grand slam by Giancarlo Stanton. That’s just baseball magic, baby. Perhaps the sorcery will continue tonight when the Yanks and Pirates once again collide before New York hosts the Red Sox for an important four-game series.

Is tonight the night Judge hits 61? We’re about to find out. From start time to live stream info, here’s how to watch tonight’s Yankees-Pirates game live online.

IS THE YANKEES GAME ON YES NETWORK TONIGHT?

You bet. If you live in the New York area, tonight’s (9/21) Yankees-Pirates game will air on YES Network.

WHAT TIME/CHANNEL IS THE YANKEES GAME ON TONIGHT?

Tonight’s game (9/21) is scheduled to start at 7:05 p.m. ET on YES and ESPN+.

WHERE TO WATCH TONIGHT’S YANKEES-PIRATES GAME LIVE:

If you live in the New York area, Wednesday night’s Yankees/Pirates game will air on YES Network, which you can watch live on your phone, computer, tablet, TV, or WatchYesnetwork.com.

Tonight’s game will also air on ESPN+. Available for $9.99/month, $99.99/year, or as a part of the Disney Bundle (which includes Disney+ and Hulu) for $13.99/month, ESPN+ is available on mobile devices, web browsers, and TV-connected devices like gaming consoles, set-top boxes, and smart TVs.

MLB games on ESPN+ are, however, subject to local blackout restrictions. The game may also be available on MLB.TV, but, again, blackout and other restrictions apply.

