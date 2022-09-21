ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

How Kourtney Kardashian helped inspire Travis Barker’s CBD skincare line

By Melissa Minton
Page Six
Page Six
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zk4X4_0i4SziGF00

Travis Barker is truly a Kardashian now.

The Blink-182 drummer announced on Tuesday that he is expanding his Barker Wellness Co. brand — which previously sold CBD tinctures, bath bombs gummies and the like — into the skincare space.

The launch, now available to shop on both Revolve and the Barker Wellness Co. website , includes five products (all infused with CBD): a 2-in-1 Face Mask & Cleanser ($95), Daily Moisturizer ($85), Eye Serum ($130), Face Serum ($115) and Renewal Balm ($140).

“It’s vegan. It’s good. Rub it all over your body. #barkerwellness,” Barker captioned Instagram photos of himself with the new products.

His friends and family were very supportive of the launch, with son Landon Barker commenting, “the man him self [sic]” and “GOAT.”

But fans were quick to point out the rocker’s “Kardashianization” (as one put it in the comments) since marrying Kourtney earlier this year.

The eldest Kardashian sister runs wellness-focused lifestyle brand Poosh and launched a new line of vitamins and supplements, Lemme, just this month. Siblings Kim and Kylie also have their own skincare brands , and even matriarch Kris has her own in the works .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1izr8S_0i4SziGF00
The rocker launched Barker Wellness Co. in 2021 with CBD gummies, tinctures and more.
Instagram/ Barkerwellness

And Barker, 46, seems to have drawn inspiration for his new venture from his spouse, telling Elle , “Kourtney has taught me consistency is key when it comes to skincare. And now I’m seeing results. That’s why I wanted the skincare line to be simple, so it’s straightforward for anyone to follow.”

“When that kardash influence hits,” another commenter quipped on Barker’s post.

On the popular Estée Laundry Instagram account , criticism was harsher. “$130 FOR EYE SERUM IM SCREAMMINGG,” one person wrote, while another added, “95 dollars for a cleanser?! to literally wash down the drain?!”

“He didn’t want a wife, just a momager in law,” a third joked.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3L0h6z_0i4SziGF00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1a5yQM_0i4SziGF00

Despite other commenters calling the line “the stupidest business cash grab” and “a joke,” Barker has long been outspoken about his love of CBD, telling Joe Rogan that he used it to stay sober after a series of health battles, as well as to help alleviate pain from his chronic trigeminal neuralgia.

Still, fans commented that a tattoo salve or hand cream might’ve been a better fit for the inked-up musician. Perhaps those are coming as part of a future Poosh collab?

Comments / 1

Related
Page Six

The $2 style staple stars like Olivia Wilde and Kourtney Kardashian swear by

When it comes to celebrity-loved basics, it’s tough to top this tank. Olivia Wilde, Kourtney Kardashian and Kendall Jenner are among the many celebrities who’ve styled Hanes’ White Tanks ($9 for a 5-pack) with polished and laid-back looks alike. Wilde styled hers with faded denim and a Balenciaga blazer ($3,050) at the San Sebastián International Film Festival on Tuesday, doubling down on the look just two days later with a similar jacket-and-jeans combo in NYC. As for other ways to wear the style staple? Don’t worry (darling), Wilde’s got us covered. She’s made the piece a wardrobe workhorse as of late, whether pairing it...
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Travis Barker
Person
Landon Barker
Person
Joe Rogan
Person
Kourtney Kardashian
Page Six

Johnny Depp and his lawyer-turned-girlfriend Joelle Rich were hiding in plain sight

Johnny Depp and his newly revealed lawyer-turned-girlfriend, Joelle Rich, have been hiding in plain sight for months. Despite not having any official role in the movie star’s victorious defamation trial against ex-wife Amber Heard earlier this year, Rich was photographed at the Fairfax County Courthouse in Virginia nearly every day of the weeks-long trial that ran from April 11 to June 1. The London-based attorney, 37, represented Depp, 59, in his UK libel case against the Sun back in 2020. Despite the legal loss, the pair emerged lucky in love. According to endless photos from inside and outside the courthouse, Rich — a...
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Adam Levine’s ex-yoga teacher: He treated me like ‘used trash’

Adam Levine’s former yoga instructor, the fourth of five women to accuse the married Maroon 5 frontman of sending suggestive messages, claims he treated her like “used trash.” “This isn’t about a love affair or a salacious text, it’s about being a decent human being,” Alanna Zabel, the musician’s personal yogi from 2007 to 2010, told the Daily Mail on Thursday. “Friends don’t treat each other like used trash, and that’s how he treated me.” Earlier this week, Zabel, 49, publicly accused Levine, 43, of once sending her a message that read, “I want to spend the day with you naked.” Though she thought...
YOGA
Page Six

Grimes is debating a face tattoo: ‘Feels like it’s time’

Grimes is no stranger to white ink tattoos — and she’s now considering getting one on her face. The singer, 34, asked her Instagram followers for their opinion of the possible addition on Friday while sharing a colorful selfie. “I am very seriously considering getting a white ink tattoo on my face next week,” Grimes, whose real name is Claire Boucher, captioned the social media upload. “Any thoughts?” she asked. “It feels like it’s time.” Although the musician did not clarify when she snapped the selfie, it came nearly one week after she shared a photo of her bandaged face and sparked rumors that...
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Who is Joelle Rich? What to know about the lawyer Johnny Depp is dating

Johnny Depp fans wanted nothing more than for the actor to date his attorney, Camille Vasquez, during his televised defamation case against ex-wife Amber Heard. Despite their chemistry on camera, Vasquez denied there was anything romantic between her and her client. But in a total twist of events, Page Six reported on Thursday that Depp dating one of his lawyers: Joelle Rich. The London-based attorney represented the actor in his UK libel case against the Sun two years ago. Here is everything to know about Depp’s attorney-turned-girlfriend. Partner-in-law Rich has a very successful career in law and is a partner at her London-based law...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kardashian Family#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Skincare#Revolve#The Barker Wellness Co#Poosh
Page Six

Pierce Brosnan covers British GQ with look-alike sons Dylan and Paris: photos

Pierce Brosnan’s boys look just like their dad! The actor’s youngest two children — Dylan, 25, and Paris, 21 — joined their father for an epic British GQ cover shoot, published on Thursday. The trio front the October 2022 issue in matching neutral ensembles by Fear of God, but wore plenty of wilder looks for the spread. Brosnan, 69, sported a statement Dolce & Gabbana suit with red jewels on the lapel and pockets while posing on the beach. Paris, for his part, rocked a sequined silver suit jacket from the same fashion house, while his older brother paired his sheer turtleneck with a...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Page Six

Tori Spelling shares rare photo with mom Candy and brother Randy

Tori Spelling shared a rare pic of her and her mother, Candy Spelling, posing together via Instagram on Wednesday, declaring in her caption, “Life is short.” The snap was posted in honor of Candy, who turned 77 on Sept. 20. “Loved celebrating this goddess tonight,” Tori’s caption continued. “Hold those near and dear to you as close as you can. I love you with all my heart Mommy. Happy Birthday @candyspelling.” The “Beverly Hills, 90210” alum, 49, also shared a photo of the two of them with her younger brother, 43-year-old Randy Spelling, on Tuesday. “This was a special moment in time. I don’t...
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

‘Love Is Blind’ stars Danielle, Nick speak out for the first time after split

Danielle Ruhl and Nick Thompson are “moving forward” after calling it quits last month. The “Love Is Blind” stars took to their respective social media pages on Wednesday to give insight into their “whirlwind” experience and its regretful ending. “It has taken some time to publicly speak about my marriage ending, as emotions are still raw,” Ruhl, 29, wrote on Instagram Wednesday. “However, I will always appreciate those who have followed my journey and continue to support me throughout this entire experience.”  Although the pair’s marriage didn’t work out, Ruhl reflected on the “incredible friends” and new perspective she gained since...
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Billy Eichner jokes he’s ‘f–king’ his ‘Bros’ co-star Luke Macfarlane

Billy Eichner joked to Page Six that he’s “f–king” his “Bros” co-star Luke Macfarlane and that the sex is “amazing.” “We spent a lot of time together and we still like each other … we’re not dating,” the comedian, 44, told the crowd at the New York City premiere of the Nicholas Stoller-directed film. The onstage comment prompted Macfarlane – who spotted a Page Six reporter in the audience – to quip, “Sorry, Page Six.” “Oh, you’re from Page Six?” Eichner asked. “Oh, we’re dating. We’re dating, we’re f–king, it’s amazing,” he bellowed in his usual “Billy on the Street” cadence. “It’s very ‘Don’t Worry...
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

How to shop Kanye West’s latest Yeezy Gap x Balenciaga collection

Kanye “Ye” West isn’t saying goodbye to Gap just yet. The rapper’s second Yeezy Gap Engineered by Balenciaga collection dropped on Thursday — despite West, 45, ending his partnership with the retailer last week — and includes outerwear and knitwear as well as a backpack and sling bag alongside a restock of original favorites. Among the offerings are the Round Jacket 2 ($260) in black, as well as a knee-length Long Round Jacket ($400), Cargo Pant ($220), waterproof Dry Bag ($200), Coated Cotton Overalls ($300) and more. Fans can shop the line on the Yeezy Gap or Balenciaga websites, as well as on Farfetch,...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Page Six

Brittany Snow, Tyler Stanaland spend the night together post-split

Giving love another shot? Brittany Snow and Tyler Stanaland had a little rendezvous Tuesday night — less than one week after announcing their split. An eyewitness revealed that the former couple — along with their dog, Charlie — met up at Los Angeles’ Greenleaf Kitchen and Cocktails for dinner after arriving in separate cars. After spending an hour at the eatery, they got in their own vehicles and seemingly went their own ways. However, Stanaland, 33, was spotted knocking on his estranged wife’s front door about five minutes after she arrived home from their dinner. The pair — who were married for...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Page Six

Kendall Jenner shuts down exclusive NYC nightclub to celebrate 818 Tequila

Kendall Jenner shut down an exclusive nightclub in New York City on Thursday to celebrate her 818 Tequila Eight Reserve. “It was a good crowd, and everyone seemed to be having fun,” a spy tells Page Six exclusively of the party at Little Sister Lounge in the Moxy East Village hotel, adding, “She looked unreal. She was really sweet talking to people.” A second insider shares that Kourtney Kardashian’s ex-boyfriend Scott Disick, as well as Jenner’s pal Tyrell Hampton, attended the private soirée. “The club was shut down, and it was packed. It was vibes,” the first source adds. “People were taking shots...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Page Six

Page Six

145K+
Followers
16K+
Post
42M+
Views
ABOUT

If you don't want it on Page Six, don't do it.

Comments / 0

Community Policy