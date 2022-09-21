ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berkeley, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
berkeleyside.org

Berkeley was first city in Bay Area to explore ending parking minimums

Seven years ago, City Councilmember Lori Droste first proposed reducing or eliminating parking requirements for new multi-unit developments in Berkeley — an idea aimed at easing the affordable housing crisis and lowering vehicle emissions, which harm community health and drive climate change. The City Council took the plunge in January 2021, ending decades-old parking requirements for housing projects everywhere in the city except for two neighborhoods in the hills.
BERKELEY, CA
KRON4 News

This is the best suburb in Bay Area, study says

(KRON) — San Francisco, Oakland and San Jose are three of the Bay Area’s most well-known cities. A large amount of the region’s workforce is based in those three cities. However, a lot of those workers don’t live in those cities. Some elect for perhaps cheaper and more spacious living options in a Bay Area […]
SAN JOSE, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Albany, CA
Local
California Business
Local
California Real Estate
Berkeley, CA
Business
City
El Cerrito, CA
City
Ramona, CA
Berkeley, CA
Real Estate
City
Berkeley, CA
oaklandside.org

Popular Mexican spot leaves Oakland for San Francisco

It’s always a shock to discover that your go-to cafe has gone for good, seemingly without notice. In this weekly report, we at Nosh seek to track every notable East Bay restaurant closure. Since, unlike restaurant openings, these shutdowns often happen quietly, your tips and emails are what keeps this column going. They’re always welcome at editors@eastbaynosh.org.
OAKLAND, CA
berkeleyside.org

‘Safe haven’ for people transitioning from homelessness opens in Downtown Berkeley

Homeless advocates unveiled a bright, renovated Victorian home in Downtown Berkeley Wednesday to offer temporary housing for people transitioning into their own apartments. The Homeless Action Center (HAC), which offers legal services and outreach for homeless residents throughout Alameda County, will operate a seven-room home with a resident manager at 2207 Haste St. The Northern California Land Trust owns the home and it was previously occupied by Options Recovery Services.
BERKELEY, CA
SFist

Gigantic Weekend of Events Is Upon Us, With Street Closures Galore

It’s the first ‘Everything’s happening this weekend’ weekend in years, with Folsom Street Fair, the Portola festival, a Cat Extravaganza, and that’s just scratching the surface. SFist used to write an article pretty much every year in early autumn called Everything's Happening This Weekend to...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oak#Business Industry#Linus Business#Linus Realestate#Linus Commercial Property#Red Oak Realty#Mls#The Home Co
PLANetizen

A Who’s Who of Bay Area Real Estate

A team of San Francisco Chronicle reporters—Susie Neilson, Emma Stiefel, J.K. Dineen, and Lauren Hepler—conducted an in-depth analysis of the Bay Area’s property ownership records to trace the real ownership of the region’s rental properties. “California doesn’t have hard-and-fast rules on how property owners identify themselves;...
REAL ESTATE
northbaybusinessjournal.com

Marin County veterinary hospital plans big expansion under new owner

Pet Emergency & Specialty Center of Marin has new owners with a bold expansion plan that includes what they say is a lower-cost option for treating after-hours animal ailments that aren’t life-threatening. Founded in 1998, the business, Marin County’s only emergency veterinary care facility, has passed through several owners...
MARIN COUNTY, CA
Fast Company

12 mega landlords own majority of the San Francisco Bay Area

Over the past couple of decades, the San Francisco Bay Area, known as a hub of diverse, progressive, and freethinking spirits, was hit with an influx of transplants recruited to build the future of technology. The rise of Silicon Valley and its innovation came at the cost of eradicating the soul of America’s anti-capitalist capital along with affordable rent in the metro area.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
TheSixFifty.com

Off-campus bites: 16 budget-friendly restaurants near Peninsula colleges

From Skyline to Stanford, we’ve compiled a list of affordable eats near campus – just in time for the new school year. For Peninsula college students, back-to-school season can mean financial pressure to manage tuition, housing and other living expenses in a place with one of the highest costs of living in the country – not to mention the pressure of navigating time-consuming school assignments and projects.
ATHERTON, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Landscaping
NewsBreak
Real Estate
CBS San Francisco

Cannabis firm removes diesel generators from Oakland facility after judge's ruling

OAKLAND -- A Denver-based cannabis landlord has officially removed the polluting diesel generators previously used to power its facilities in East Oakland after the regional air district's request to shut them down was backed by an Alameda County Superior Court judge. Following a Sept. 13 hearing, Judge Evelio Grillo ruled that the Bay Area Air Quality Management District's July abatement order against the cannabis company Green Sage is "immediately enforceable," and invited the district to apply for a temporary restraining order in case the generators pop up again. Since October 2020, Green Sage had been using unpermitted diesel...
OAKLAND, CA
calmatters.network

Burglar strikes occupied home in downtown Palo Alto

Palo Alto police are investigating an overnight burglary that occurred on Wednesday morning at a home while the resident slept. Officers responded to a call at about 8:59 a.m. on Sept. 21 regarding a burglary that occurred in the 700 block of University Avenue. The occupant, a man in his 40s, had gone to bed around midnight. When he awoke at around 8 a.m. he found that several pieces of his property were missing, including a laptop computer, AirPods, a non-recording interior surveillance camera, and a car key.
PALO ALTO, CA
sfbayview.com

Bayview youth still barred from bus to Alice Fong Yu

A second open letter from the AFY Parent and Bayview Parent Community. Read the first open letter here. I have emailed you several times this week and left multiple messages in your voicemail requesting information about the transportation situation at Alice Fong Yu. Principal Liana Szeto, the transportation department, and you have refused and delayed service for my child. When I applied to receive busing for my child, I requested this service with the assumption that she would receive it starting Aug. 17, which was the first day of school.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy