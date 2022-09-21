Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
berkeleyside.org
Berkeley was first city in Bay Area to explore ending parking minimums
Seven years ago, City Councilmember Lori Droste first proposed reducing or eliminating parking requirements for new multi-unit developments in Berkeley — an idea aimed at easing the affordable housing crisis and lowering vehicle emissions, which harm community health and drive climate change. The City Council took the plunge in January 2021, ending decades-old parking requirements for housing projects everywhere in the city except for two neighborhoods in the hills.
This is the best suburb in Bay Area, study says
(KRON) — San Francisco, Oakland and San Jose are three of the Bay Area’s most well-known cities. A large amount of the region’s workforce is based in those three cities. However, a lot of those workers don’t live in those cities. Some elect for perhaps cheaper and more spacious living options in a Bay Area […]
Local bar burns down in Mission District
A local bar in the Mission burned down early Saturday morning, and many in the community are taking to social media to mourn the loss.
berkeleyside.org
What Berkeley’s push to end single-family zoning could mean for your neighborhood
A wide-reaching effort to rewrite zoning rules for most of Berkeley’s neighborhoods is coming into focus. City staff on Tuesday presented a detailed proposal for zoning changes that aim to encourage property owners to build small apartment buildings in neighborhoods where they were effectively banned for decades. The new...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
oaklandside.org
Popular Mexican spot leaves Oakland for San Francisco
It’s always a shock to discover that your go-to cafe has gone for good, seemingly without notice. In this weekly report, we at Nosh seek to track every notable East Bay restaurant closure. Since, unlike restaurant openings, these shutdowns often happen quietly, your tips and emails are what keeps this column going. They’re always welcome at editors@eastbaynosh.org.
berkeleyside.org
‘Safe haven’ for people transitioning from homelessness opens in Downtown Berkeley
Homeless advocates unveiled a bright, renovated Victorian home in Downtown Berkeley Wednesday to offer temporary housing for people transitioning into their own apartments. The Homeless Action Center (HAC), which offers legal services and outreach for homeless residents throughout Alameda County, will operate a seven-room home with a resident manager at 2207 Haste St. The Northern California Land Trust owns the home and it was previously occupied by Options Recovery Services.
New renderings unveiled for BART's 2nd transbay crossing, Amtrak Capitol Corridor collaboration
Transit leaders say the $29 billion proposed project would finish by 2040. It's going to include two different types of rail technology.
SFist
Gigantic Weekend of Events Is Upon Us, With Street Closures Galore
It’s the first ‘Everything’s happening this weekend’ weekend in years, with Folsom Street Fair, the Portola festival, a Cat Extravaganza, and that’s just scratching the surface. SFist used to write an article pretty much every year in early autumn called Everything's Happening This Weekend to...
IN THIS ARTICLE
PLANetizen
A Who’s Who of Bay Area Real Estate
A team of San Francisco Chronicle reporters—Susie Neilson, Emma Stiefel, J.K. Dineen, and Lauren Hepler—conducted an in-depth analysis of the Bay Area’s property ownership records to trace the real ownership of the region’s rental properties. “California doesn’t have hard-and-fast rules on how property owners identify themselves;...
northbaybusinessjournal.com
Marin County veterinary hospital plans big expansion under new owner
Pet Emergency & Specialty Center of Marin has new owners with a bold expansion plan that includes what they say is a lower-cost option for treating after-hours animal ailments that aren’t life-threatening. Founded in 1998, the business, Marin County’s only emergency veterinary care facility, has passed through several owners...
Fast Company
12 mega landlords own majority of the San Francisco Bay Area
Over the past couple of decades, the San Francisco Bay Area, known as a hub of diverse, progressive, and freethinking spirits, was hit with an influx of transplants recruited to build the future of technology. The rise of Silicon Valley and its innovation came at the cost of eradicating the soul of America’s anti-capitalist capital along with affordable rent in the metro area.
Off-campus bites: 16 budget-friendly restaurants near Peninsula colleges
From Skyline to Stanford, we’ve compiled a list of affordable eats near campus – just in time for the new school year. For Peninsula college students, back-to-school season can mean financial pressure to manage tuition, housing and other living expenses in a place with one of the highest costs of living in the country – not to mention the pressure of navigating time-consuming school assignments and projects.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
SFist
Smattering of Illegal Vending Slowly Returning to 24th and Mission — Including $5 Steaks?
The initial success of the vendor permitting system felt a little fragile, and while illegal vendors are only returning in small numbers, a few are testing the boundaries and encountering little blowback. The relatively recent transformation of the 24th and Mission Street BART station plaza into a rampant illegal vending...
Cannabis firm removes diesel generators from Oakland facility after judge's ruling
OAKLAND -- A Denver-based cannabis landlord has officially removed the polluting diesel generators previously used to power its facilities in East Oakland after the regional air district's request to shut them down was backed by an Alameda County Superior Court judge. Following a Sept. 13 hearing, Judge Evelio Grillo ruled that the Bay Area Air Quality Management District's July abatement order against the cannabis company Green Sage is "immediately enforceable," and invited the district to apply for a temporary restraining order in case the generators pop up again. Since October 2020, Green Sage had been using unpermitted diesel...
Another Atria San Mateo resident dies after allegedly drinking cleaning solution
Warning: This story contains graphic photos SAN MATEO, Calif. (KRON) — An elderly San Mateo man died a slow, painful death after an employee of his senior care facility served him a glass of red “heavy duty” bathroom cleaner, according to a newly-filed lawsuit. The wrongful death civil lawsuit accuses Atria Park of San Mateo […]
Electric vehicle charging needs to shift to daytime, study says: Here's why
Do you have an electric vehicle? If so, do you charge them at night? Well, a new study from Stanford says you should charge them much earlier in the day.
Caltrain debuts its new electric train fleet in San Francisco
Caltrain is set to electrify the corridor by 2024.
calmatters.network
Burglar strikes occupied home in downtown Palo Alto
Palo Alto police are investigating an overnight burglary that occurred on Wednesday morning at a home while the resident slept. Officers responded to a call at about 8:59 a.m. on Sept. 21 regarding a burglary that occurred in the 700 block of University Avenue. The occupant, a man in his 40s, had gone to bed around midnight. When he awoke at around 8 a.m. he found that several pieces of his property were missing, including a laptop computer, AirPods, a non-recording interior surveillance camera, and a car key.
sfbayview.com
Bayview youth still barred from bus to Alice Fong Yu
A second open letter from the AFY Parent and Bayview Parent Community. Read the first open letter here. I have emailed you several times this week and left multiple messages in your voicemail requesting information about the transportation situation at Alice Fong Yu. Principal Liana Szeto, the transportation department, and you have refused and delayed service for my child. When I applied to receive busing for my child, I requested this service with the assumption that she would receive it starting Aug. 17, which was the first day of school.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
These three California pizzerias are among the best in the world, 50 Top Pizza says
Three of the top pizza restaurants in the world are in California, according to 50 Top Pizza’s annual “Guide to the best pizzerias in the world.”. Judges from 50 Top Pizza visited pizzerias around the world then ranked and reviewed them for a free online guidebook. Two restaurants...
Comments / 0