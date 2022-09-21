Read full article on original website
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
The Stroller, Sept. 25, 2022: Events in the Alle-Kiski Valley
Publicize your non-profit’s community events, fundraisers and club meetings for free in The Stroller. Send information at least a week in advance to vndnews@triblive.com or The Stroller, 210 Wood St., Tarentum PA 15084. Please include a daytime telephone number. Tarentum scarecrow contest taking submissions. Tarentum Recreation Board is sponsoring...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Bethel AME's longevity in Tarentum built from dedication of small, close-knit membership base
On the corner of Western Street and Heuser Way in Tarentum sits a stout red brick building, home to a small church that has stood the test of time. The Bethel AME Church serves a congregation of about 35 members and marked its 105th anniversary this year. “We’re a small...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
15th annual Yough Night high school band festival draws hundreds to Cougar Mountain
The 15th annual Yough Night band festival was held Saturday at Cougar Mountain in Herminie. Marching bands from McKeesport, Maplewood, Southmoreland, Deer Lakes, Elizabeth Forward, Fox Chapel Area, Penn Hills, Burrell, Moon, Norwin, Kiski Area, Belle Vernon, Connellsville, Jeannette, Greensburg Salem, Derry, Hempfield and Yough high schools were scheduled to participate.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Shots fired inside Kennywood Park; massive police presence on scene
Multiple gunshots were fired inside Kennywood Park on Saturday night, according to a report from Pittsburgh Public Safety. Tribune-Review news partner WPXI reports a “mass casualty incident” was declared and all available emergency crews from Allegheny and Westmoreland counties were dispatched to the scene. A state police presence was also noted.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Penn Hills proclaims Sept. 10 Staci Rullo Day
Penn Hills resident Staci Rullo was honored for her consistent service to the community and her support for multiple charities at the Sept. 19 Penn Hills council meeting. “It is truly an honor and a privilege to make this proclamation,” said Penn Hills Mayor Pauline Calabrese. “Staci has represented Penn Hills and has helped countless new residents choose to make their home in Penn Hills. Stacy has supported charities such as the Animal Rescue League, ASPCA and by serving as a business woman role model for young women in our community.”
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
5 things to do in Pittsburgh this weekend: Sept. 23-25
It’s a great weekend for celebrating local and international arts and culture — and seafood — in Pittsburgh. Pittsburgh Cultural Trust will host Gallery Crawl in the Cultural District beginning at 5:30 p.m. Friday at indoor and outdoor venues throughout Downtown. The crawl will feature exhibitions by...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
WPIAL Class 6A/5A football roundup: Bethel Park rolls past Baldwin in Allegheny Six
Tanner Pfeuffer threw for 122 yards and two touchdowns as No. 4 Bethel Park picked up a 36-7 victory over Baldwin (1-4, 0-2) in the Class 5A Allegheny Six Conference on Friday night. The Black Hawks (4-1, 1-0) scored 36 unanswered points. Gavin Moul added 129 rushing yards and two...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Wexford antique store Twin Pine is a curated experience
At 7 years old, Martin Edward would jump in the car with his grandparents and drive to huge antique shows throughout the region. That’s when Edward became “enamored” with interesting pieces — and now, he’s sharing that fascination with the Pittsburgh region. Last fall, Edward...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
High school roundup for Sept. 24, 2022: Xavier Nelson sets receiving records in Bishop Canevin win
Xavier Nelson set school records for catches and receiving touchdowns in a career to led Bishop Canevin to a 56-0 victory over Avella (0-5, 0-2) in the Class A Black Hills Conference Saturday night. Nelson caught three balls for 123 yards, including touchdown grabs of 51 and 52 yards, to...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Glass & Ethnic Festival honors Mt. Pleasant's heritage
The Mt. Pleasant Glass & Ethnic Festival kicked off Friday. The three-day event aims to honor the borough’s heritage and glass industry. Friday’s schedule featured a performance by rock band Molly Hatchet, a glass auction, balloon launch and pumpkin carver. Planned events Saturday include the Main Street Parade,...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Mt. Pleasant Glass & Ethnic Festival underway, runs through Sunday
The Mt. Pleasant Glass & Ethnic Festival continues Saturday and from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday. The three-day event aims to honor the borough’s heritage and glass industry. Friday’s schedule featured a performance by rock band Molly Hatchet, a glass auction, balloon launch and pumpkin carver. Planned...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Coach brings wealth of knowledge to Bethel Park girls volleyball team
Brooke Muraco is in her fifth season coaching the Bethel Park girls volleyball team. “It has always been a goal of mine since I was in high school to become an elementary teacher and a high school head volleyball coach,” Muraco said. “Two things I can proudly say I have followed through and achieved. My first coaching gig was the spring of my senior year of college. I coached a middle school team in Erie with one of my older teammates that was a senior when I was a freshman. It was a great and positive learning experience and an absolute blast.”
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
District college football roundup: Slippery Rock rolls past Seton Hill
Noah Grover was 21 for 37 passing for 294 yards and a touchdown and also ran for a score to lead Slippery Rock to a 30-2 victory over Seton Hill in the PSAC opener for both teams Saturday. Slippery Rock (4-0, 1-0) held Seton Hill (0-4, 0-1) to 106 yards...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
WPIAL Class 4A roundup: No. 1 Aliquippa rallies past West Allegheny in Parkway Conference
Tiqwai Hayes ran for two touchdowns as top-ranked Aliquippa slipped past West Allegheny, 19-16, in the Class 4A Parkway Conference on Friday night. Hayes scored on a 2-yard run in the fourth quarter to seal the win for the Quips (4-0, 2-0). Brock Cornell scored on a pair of 26-yard...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Steel Valley stomps Ligonier Valley to stay undefeated
Top-ranked Steel Valley kept rolling in Class 2A on Friday night, earning its first shutout of the high school football season and scoring another mercy-rule victory, its third in a row. Cruce Brookins passed for 122 yards and a touchdown and rushed for two more scores — all in the...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Square One eatery closes in Regent Square after 5 months
Five months after reopening on Braddock Avenue, Square One cafe is closing its Regent Square location and merging with the larger Square Cafe in East Liberty. “It’s not goodbye, it’s see you later!” Square One wrote on its Instagram and Facebook pages. “We are joining Square Cafe in East Liberty under one roof! Find our famous biscuits and bakery items at our flagship location in East Liberty starting in October. Our last day in Regent Square is on Sunday, September 25.”
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
WPIAL Class 2A football roundup: Beaver Falls blanks Neshannock in MAC
Jaren Brickner threw for 153 yards and one touchdown and ran for 104 yards and a TD to lead No. 2 Beaver Falls to a 22-0 victory at Neshannock (4-1, 1-1) in the Class 2A Midwestern Athletic Conference on Friday night. Beaver Falls (4-1, 2-0) outgained Neshannock, 514 yards to...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Bethel Park area real estate transactions for the week of Sept. 25, 2022
Estate of John Snyder sold property at 515 Broughton Road to John Michael Snyder for $240,000. John Palastro sold property at 5524 California Ave. to Derek Plopi and Megan Lynn Kelly for $215,900. Jordan Lang sold property at 5898 Dashwood Drive to Joseph Brooks II for $396,500. Alexander Greguric sold...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Allegheny County jury rules against former West Mifflin football player in concussion case
All parties in a lawsuit filed in Allegheny County agreed that Shane Skillpa sustained a concussion at a West Mifflin Area School District football practice as a sophomore in 2009. They also agreed that in recent years he has shown symptoms of anxiety, forgetfulness, depression and headaches. The split among...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Monroeville Senior Citizens Center receives $24,000 grant
A $24,000 grant will help the Monroeville Senior Citizens Center replace the flooring in its fitness center, state Rep. Brandon Markosek announced. Markosek, D-Monroeville, said the funding for the project will cover the cost to remove the current carpet flooring in the center’s fitness area and install athletic rubber flooring.
