Pittsburgh, PA

PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

The Stroller, Sept. 25, 2022: Events in the Alle-Kiski Valley

Publicize your non-profit’s community events, fundraisers and club meetings for free in The Stroller. Send information at least a week in advance to vndnews@triblive.com or The Stroller, 210 Wood St., Tarentum PA 15084. Please include a daytime telephone number. Tarentum scarecrow contest taking submissions. Tarentum Recreation Board is sponsoring...
TARENTUM, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

15th annual Yough Night high school band festival draws hundreds to Cougar Mountain

The 15th annual Yough Night band festival was held Saturday at Cougar Mountain in Herminie. Marching bands from McKeesport, Maplewood, Southmoreland, Deer Lakes, Elizabeth Forward, Fox Chapel Area, Penn Hills, Burrell, Moon, Norwin, Kiski Area, Belle Vernon, Connellsville, Jeannette, Greensburg Salem, Derry, Hempfield and Yough high schools were scheduled to participate.
HERMINIE, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Shots fired inside Kennywood Park; massive police presence on scene

Multiple gunshots were fired inside Kennywood Park on Saturday night, according to a report from Pittsburgh Public Safety. Tribune-Review news partner WPXI reports a “mass casualty incident” was declared and all available emergency crews from Allegheny and Westmoreland counties were dispatched to the scene. A state police presence was also noted.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Pittsburgh, PA
Government
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Penn Hills proclaims Sept. 10 Staci Rullo Day

Penn Hills resident Staci Rullo was honored for her consistent service to the community and her support for multiple charities at the Sept. 19 Penn Hills council meeting. “It is truly an honor and a privilege to make this proclamation,” said Penn Hills Mayor Pauline Calabrese. “Staci has represented Penn Hills and has helped countless new residents choose to make their home in Penn Hills. Stacy has supported charities such as the Animal Rescue League, ASPCA and by serving as a business woman role model for young women in our community.”
PENN HILLS, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

5 things to do in Pittsburgh this weekend: Sept. 23-25

It’s a great weekend for celebrating local and international arts and culture — and seafood — in Pittsburgh. Pittsburgh Cultural Trust will host Gallery Crawl in the Cultural District beginning at 5:30 p.m. Friday at indoor and outdoor venues throughout Downtown. The crawl will feature exhibitions by...
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Wexford antique store Twin Pine is a curated experience

At 7 years old, Martin Edward would jump in the car with his grandparents and drive to huge antique shows throughout the region. That’s when Edward became “enamored” with interesting pieces — and now, he’s sharing that fascination with the Pittsburgh region. Last fall, Edward...
WEXFORD, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Glass & Ethnic Festival honors Mt. Pleasant's heritage

The Mt. Pleasant Glass & Ethnic Festival kicked off Friday. The three-day event aims to honor the borough’s heritage and glass industry. Friday’s schedule featured a performance by rock band Molly Hatchet, a glass auction, balloon launch and pumpkin carver. Planned events Saturday include the Main Street Parade,...
MOUNT PLEASANT, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Mt. Pleasant Glass & Ethnic Festival underway, runs through Sunday

The Mt. Pleasant Glass & Ethnic Festival continues Saturday and from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday. The three-day event aims to honor the borough’s heritage and glass industry. Friday’s schedule featured a performance by rock band Molly Hatchet, a glass auction, balloon launch and pumpkin carver. Planned...
MOUNT PLEASANT, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Coach brings wealth of knowledge to Bethel Park girls volleyball team

Brooke Muraco is in her fifth season coaching the Bethel Park girls volleyball team. “It has always been a goal of mine since I was in high school to become an elementary teacher and a high school head volleyball coach,” Muraco said. “Two things I can proudly say I have followed through and achieved. My first coaching gig was the spring of my senior year of college. I coached a middle school team in Erie with one of my older teammates that was a senior when I was a freshman. It was a great and positive learning experience and an absolute blast.”
BETHEL PARK, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Steel Valley stomps Ligonier Valley to stay undefeated

Top-ranked Steel Valley kept rolling in Class 2A on Friday night, earning its first shutout of the high school football season and scoring another mercy-rule victory, its third in a row. Cruce Brookins passed for 122 yards and a touchdown and rushed for two more scores — all in the...
MUNHALL, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Square One eatery closes in Regent Square after 5 months

Five months after reopening on Braddock Avenue, Square One cafe is closing its Regent Square location and merging with the larger Square Cafe in East Liberty. “It’s not goodbye, it’s see you later!” Square One wrote on its Instagram and Facebook pages. “We are joining Square Cafe in East Liberty under one roof! Find our famous biscuits and bakery items at our flagship location in East Liberty starting in October. Our last day in Regent Square is on Sunday, September 25.”
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Bethel Park area real estate transactions for the week of Sept. 25, 2022

Estate of John Snyder sold property at 515 Broughton Road to John Michael Snyder for $240,000. John Palastro sold property at 5524 California Ave. to Derek Plopi and Megan Lynn Kelly for $215,900. Jordan Lang sold property at 5898 Dashwood Drive to Joseph Brooks II for $396,500. Alexander Greguric sold...
BETHEL PARK, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Monroeville Senior Citizens Center receives $24,000 grant

A $24,000 grant will help the Monroeville Senior Citizens Center replace the flooring in its fitness center, state Rep. Brandon Markosek announced. Markosek, D-Monroeville, said the funding for the project will cover the cost to remove the current carpet flooring in the center’s fitness area and install athletic rubber flooring.
MONROEVILLE, PA

