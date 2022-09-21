Read full article on original website
Missouri to receive $34.8 Million in grants to combat opioids
WASHINGTON – On Friday, U.S. Senator Roy Blunt (Mo), the top Republican on the Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on Labor, Health and Human Services, Education, and Related Agencies (Labor/HHS), announced that Missouri will receive $34.8 million in grant funding through the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) to help communities throughout Missouri combat the opioid epidemic.
MSHP report
JEFFERSON CITY — The Missouri State Highway Patrol has released its latest report. 29-year-old Virgil E. Dickerson of St. Louis at 12:48 p.m. Friday on a warrant out of O’Fallon for failing to appear on a charge of expired plates. He was being held in the Ste. Genevieve County Jail pending the posting of bond.
Free webinar about paying for education
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – As part of College Savings Month, Missouri State Treasurer Scott Fitzpatrick, MOST 529, and Sallie Mae are partnering to bring a free webinar to Missourians focused on paying for higher education. The free virtual event will take place on Wednesday, September 28 at 6 p.m....
MDC completes invasive carp removal project on lower Grand River
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – A successful invasive carp removal project on the lower Grand River by the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) provides hope for future similar projects. MDC and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (USFWS) used nets and electrofishing Sept. 12-16 to remove almost 25,000 pounds of non-native carp from the lower eight miles of the river. The project improved the river habitat for native fish and provided information for how commercial operations might be used in the future to reduce invasive carp. A commercial fishing business will market the fish caught during this operation.
Red Cross Deploys Volunteers to Puerto Rico and Alaska
CAPE GIRARDEAU — From Hurricane Fiona to Typhoon Merbok, and wildfires across the West Coast, American Red Cross volunteers from across the Missouri and Arkansas Region continue to answer the call. Dedicated American Red Cross workers have been providing critical aid to wildfire evacuees and are now assisting those in Puerto Rico and Alaska.
September 24 River Region Sports Wrap
STE. GENEVIEVE – Ste. Genevieve lost at Park Hills Central 45-3. The Dragons host Potosi Friday at 7 p.m. STE. GENEVIEVE – Valle defeated visiting St. Vincent 67-7. The Warriors host Park Hills Central Friday at 7. The Indians host Potosi Saturday at 11 a.m. PERRYVLLE – Perryville...
