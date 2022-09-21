Read full article on original website
TODAY.com
A second decomposed body found this week in the home of former Rhode Island mayor Susan Menard, who was identified as the other body, has been identified as her boyfriend, authorities said Friday. Daniel Grabowski also died in Menard’s Woonsocket home, according to a statement from the Office of the...
iheart.com
Rhode Island Man Charged -Ghost Guns Seized In Federal Investigation
A West Greenwich man is being federally detained in connection to the seizure of a half-dozen "ghost guns". According to the Justice Department, there were also three silencers and more than a thousand rounds of ammunition seized from the home of Walter Garbecki, a convicted felon prohibited from possessing the items.
Providence DPW worker accused of dealing drugs placed on leave
The Providence DPW employee arrested last week for reportedly dealing drugs while on the job was caught red-handed by detectives, according to court documents.
iheart.com
Providence Man To Prison For Fatal Dog Assault
A Providence man must spend two years in prison for killing his girlfriend's dog. The Rhode Island Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals says Devon Hernandez pleaded no contest to a felony animal cruelty charge. Hernandez was reportedly caught on home surveillance beating the Pomeranian for urinating on...
The deaths of that man and former Mayor Susan Menard were both found to be medical in nature.
Turnto10.com
Soldier who went missing during Korean War accounted for
BOSTON (AP) — A soldier from Massachusetts who went missing during the Korean War and was later reported to have died in a prisoner of war camp has been accounted for using modern scientific techniques, military officials said. Army Cpl. Joseph J. Puopolo, 19, of East Boston, was accounted...
Turnto10.com
Middletown restaurant manager recounts dine-and-dash incident
MIDDLETOWN, R.I. (WJAR) — Tito's Cantina Manager Kristen Matheus said it was just a regular day at work last week when she heard the front door slam. It's one of at least three restaurants where a Florida man is accused of leaving without paying. "Oh my God, he must...
fallriverreporter.com
Rhode Island officials ID, release cause of deaths, concerning two found dead in former mayor’s home
Officials have identified two people who were found dead this week in a Woonsocket home. A cause of death for both has also been released. The Office of the State Medical Examiners at the Rhode Island Department of Health has identified the second of two decedents recovered at a home in Woonsocket on September 19th as Daniel Grabowski.
whdh.com
Woman accused in January death of Boston Police officer appears in court
DEDHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A Mansfield woman accused of backing her SUV into her boyfriend and killing him was back in court on Thursday. Defense attorneys for Karen Read asked a judge in Dedham to have evidence in the case preserved for independent, forensic testing. Read has pled not guilty...
fallriverreporter.com
Fall River woman facing minimum mandatory 15 years in prison after victimizing two young children she knew
BOSTON – A Fall River woman pleaded guilty today in federal court in Boston to child sexual exploitation charges. Nichole Cyr, 27, pleaded guilty to two counts of sexual exploitation of children. U.S. District Court Judge Leo T. Sorokin scheduled sentencing for Dec. 20, 2022. Cyr was indicted by a federal grand jury in November 2020.
Police arrest man accused of running out on restaurant tabs
Anthony Addesa, 58, of Palm Beach, Florida, was nabbed in Woonsocket Friday based on charges filed in Middletown.
Authorities investigating suspicious death of woman in Taunton
TAUNTON, Mass. — Authorities are investigating the suspicious death of a woman in Taunton. Officers responding to a 911 call from an apartment on Tremont Street around 11 p.m. Wednesday found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound, according to the Bristol District Attorney’s Office. The victim, 26-year-old...
Police have identified a person of interest and are trying to determine whether any other restaurants have experienced similar incidents.
ABC6.com
Police find missing man with dementia in Central Falls safely
CENTRAL FALLS, R.I. (WLNE) — Central Falls police said that they found the man who went missing Saturday safely. Police said that 63-year-old Juan Garcia was had last been seen walking in the Washington Street area early in the day. Garcia stands about 5-feet 7-inches tall and weighs about...
fallriverreporter.com
Fall River Police investigating early morning shooting that left one injured
One person was sent to the hospital early this morning after being shot in Fall River. According to Sergeant Moses Pereira, at approximately 1:00 a.m., the Fall River Police Department received notification from Saint Anne’s Hospital that a male gunshot victim had walked into their emergency department. Officer Lindsey...
Turnto10.com
Woman, 26, found shot to death in Taunton apartment
TAUNTON, Mass. (WJAR) — The Bristol County District Attorney’s Office said Thursday that a 26-year-old woman was found shot to death in Taunton. Prosecutors said Taunton police received a 911 call at about 11 p.m. Wednesday from someone at an apartment on Tremont Street about a woman with a gunshot wound.
A West Greenwich man is in custody after federal agents discovered six ghost guns and hundreds of rounds of ammunition inside his home, according to prosecutors.
ABC6.com
Portsmouth man charged in recent property thefts
PORTSMOUTH, RI (WLNE) — A Portsmouth man is facing charges after several break-ins in the area. Matthew Schmidt, 34, has been charged with breaking and entering, larceny over $1500, fraudulent use of credit cards, tampering with vehicles and receiving stolen goods. According to police, they was recently several reports...
ABC6.com
State police arrest Providence man accused of having illegal gun
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Rhode Island State Police said Wednesday that they arrested a Providence man on several gun-related charges. Capt. Jeffrey L’heureux said that 33-year-old Rafael Estanli Rosario Duval after a traffic stop in Exeter Tuesday night. Duval was charged with alteration of marks of identification of...
Police arrested a Portsmouth man Wednesday after several items reported stolen were found inside his home.
