Starkville, MS

MSU ITS, Adobe partnering for Friday digital literacy webinar

Mississippi State Information Technology Services is partnering with Adobe to host “Adobe Creative Digital Literacy,” a webinar scheduled for 2 p.m. Friday [Sept. 23]. Creative digital literacy project examples will be shared across curriculum for instructional adoption. Additionally, an overview of Creative Cloud programs available for faculty, staff and students will be demonstrated.
MSU, Appalachian Regional Commission, local partners kickoff virtual reality career and job training initiative

STARKVILLE, Miss.—Mississippi State University is kicking off an Appalachian Regional Commission-funded initiative to expand career exploration and job training opportunities in five counties by implementing virtual reality. MSU’s Research and Curriculum Unit hosted a kickoff event this week with state and federal ARC representatives, as well as representatives from...
Emergency manager at MSU emphasizes ongoing training availability

STARKVILLE, Miss.—Mississippi State has completed several recent training sessions to prepare students, faculty and staff for potential emergency scenarios, and the university’s emergency manager is reminding the campus community that ongoing training sessions are available in person and online. Brent Crocker said a series of emergency preparedness and...
Mississippi State University releases celebration hybrid bermudagrass

Mississippi State University’s Agricultural and Forestry Experiment Station officially released Celebration Hybrid™ Bermudagrass (experimental name MSB 1017) at the 2022 Turfgrass Research Field Day on Sept. 22, 2022, held in Starkville, MS. The new cultivar is the first release out of the “Celebration X” breeding program, which stemmed...
The First of Fall

The first signs of fall weather are starting to appear as autumnal tones gradually make their appearances within the flower beds of MSU's Chapel of Memories. While summer heat has remained persistent throughout September, cooler temperatures are expected next week with highs in the upper 70s.
