New Haven, CT

WTNH.com

Money Wisdom: When to Start Receiving Retirement Benefits

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — CT Style Reporter Natasha Lubczenko, welcomes "Money Wisdom" sponsored by Johnson Brunetti. We're teaching you smart ways to manage your money and here with expert advice is Eric Hogarth, Certified Financial Planner and Johnson Brunetti partner.
NEW HAVEN, CT
WTNH.com

8 Things To Do This Weekend: Durham Fair, Latino Fest & 42nd Street

(WTNH) — Looking for weekend fun? We have eight ideas for you!. All weekend, enjoy the 102nd Durham Agricultural Fair with early-bird discounts, rides, food, and a Monster Truck rally!. All weekend, enjoy Oktoberfest at Quassy Amusement Park with live music along with German food and beer. The park's...
DURHAM, CT
Connecticut Society
Connecticut Health
Connecticut State
New Haven, CT
Connecticut Health
Connecticut State
WTNH

Hartford fire marshal investigating Parkville fire

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — At around 5:30 Sunday morning, the Hartford Fire Department responded to a working fire at 1980 Park Street, in the Parkville neighborhood.  The fire was inside a three-story mixed-occupancy building that features a barbershop and a liquor store on its first floor, and King's Package Store above them. The firefighters encountered […]
HARTFORD, CT
WTNH.com

Pet of the Week: BP!

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — This week's pet of the week is an American Bully Mix named BP. While the name likely originally meant "Beautiful Puppy," BP has now grown up into a three-year-old dog with a glossy, silver-grey coat and a solid, muscular build. BP...
NEW HAVEN, CT
WTNH.com

This Week in CT: Positive vibes at a coffee shop in Avon

(WTNH) – Our positive vibes this week takes us to an inclusive café and coffee shop in Avon. 'Beanz and Company' is known for employing those with disabilities. News 8's Sarah Cody shows us there's a new addition making it even more unique.
AVON, CT
WTNH.com

MBD Beauty: Bridal Tips & Trends for the 2022-2023 Season

New Haven, CT (WTNH) – For the beauty and event industry, 2022 was known as a wedding boom – with close to 2.5 million weddings set to happen by the end of the year. Why? Well, it's because we're still playing "catch-up" from all the events cancelled due to the Pandemic.
NEW HAVEN, CT
WTNH.com

This Week in CT: Alex Jones trial continues in Waterbury

(WTNH) – It was an emotional and contentious week at Waterbury Superior Court. Three family members who lost loved ones in the shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary school took the stand. The families shared the suffering they've endured as a result of Alex Jones and his lies that the...
WATERBURY, CT
WTNH.com

The Big E: Midway Magic on the Super Wheel Ride

New Haven, CT (WTNH) – The Big E is back and this year you can reach for the sky on the brand-new, sky high Super Wheel ride. Watch as Kayla Hevey and Patrick Berry of WWLP's Mass Appeal give our viewers a preview.
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA

