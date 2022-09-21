Read full article on original website
Money Wisdom: When to Start Receiving Retirement Benefits
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — CT Style Reporter Natasha Lubczenko, welcomes “Money Wisdom” sponsored by Johnson Brunetti. We’re teaching you smart ways to manage your money and here with expert advice is Eric Hogarth, Certified Financial Planner and Johnson Brunetti partner. The following topics are covered:
Haymond Law’s ‘2 Wheels on the Road’ Campaign: 9/11 ‘CT United Ride’
WESTPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — As part of it’s “2 Wheels on the Road” campaign, the Haymond Law Firm recently sponsored the 21st annual ‘CT United Ride’– a popular 9/11 motorcycle tribute here in Connecticut. CT Style’s Natasha Lubczenko has more!. To learn...
This Week in CT: Project in the works to prevent I-95 from flooding
(WTNH) – A new project is in the works to protect the I-95 corridor from future flooding. The feds are pumping $25 million into the city of New Haven to build a massive, underground drainage pipe from west Water Street to the Harbor. News 8’s Darren Kramer got a...
8 Things To Do This Weekend: Durham Fair, Latino Fest & 42nd Street
(WTNH) — Looking for weekend fun? We have eight ideas for you!. All weekend, enjoy the 102nd Durham Agricultural Fair with early-bird discounts, rides, food, and a Monster Truck rally!. All weekend, enjoy Oktoberfest at Quassy Amusement Park with live music along with German food and beer. The park’s...
Hartford fire marshal investigating Parkville fire
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — At around 5:30 Sunday morning, the Hartford Fire Department responded to a working fire at 1980 Park Street, in the Parkville neighborhood. The fire was inside a three-story mixed-occupancy building that features a barbershop and a liquor store on its first floor, and King’s Package Store above them. The firefighters encountered […]
Pet of the Week: BP!
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — This week’s pet of the week is an American Bully Mix named BP. While the name likely originally meant “Beautiful Puppy,” BP has now grown up into a three-year-old dog with a glossy, silver-grey coat and a solid, muscular build. BP...
This Week in CT: Positive vibes at a coffee shop in Avon
(WTNH) – Our positive vibes this week takes us to an inclusive café and coffee shop in Avon. ‘Beanz and Company’ is known for employing those with disabilities. News 8’s Sarah Cody shows us there’s a new addition making it even more unique. Watch the...
MBD Beauty: Bridal Tips & Trends for the 2022-2023 Season
New Haven, CT (WTNH) – For the beauty and event industry, 2022 was known as a wedding boom – with close to 2.5 million weddings set to happen by the end of the year. Why? Well, it’s because we’re still playing “catch-up” from all the events cancelled due to the Pandemic.
This Week in CT: Alex Jones trial continues in Waterbury
(WTNH) – It was an emotional and contentious week at Waterbury Superior Court. Three family members who lost loved ones in the shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary school took the stand. The families shared the suffering they’ve endured as a result of Alex Jones and his lies that the...
Cast Iron Chef Chop House & Oyster Bar: Making a Steak Sandwich That Sizzles
New Haven, CT (WTNH) – CT Style Host Natasha Lubczenko was happy to have a return visitor to the Channel 8 Studio, when Chef Attilio Marini, of Cast Iron Chef Chop House & Oyster Bar stopped by to talk about his New Haven restaurant and to make a fabulous steak sandwich you won’t want to miss.
The Big E: Midway Magic on the Super Wheel Ride
New Haven, CT (WTNH) – The Big E is back and this year you can reach for the sky on the brand-new, sky high Super Wheel ride. Watch as Kayla Hevey and Patrick Berry of WWLP’s Mass Appeal give our viewers a preview. Kayla says,“The Big E classic...
