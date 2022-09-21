Birdie “Mae” Selby Pope, 99, of Fernandina Beach, Fla., passed away peacefully at home on Sept. 6, 2022, surrounded by her loved ones. Birdie was born Aug. 4, 1923, in Lubbock, Texas, to Walter and Bernice Couch Selby. She was a very good mother, homemaker and a wonderful grandmother to five grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. She is survived by one brother, Jay Walter Pope of Loomis, Calif., and one son, Stanley Walter Pope, and his wife, Barbara, of Fernandina Beach, Fla., and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Roy Pope, and 10 brothers and sisters.

