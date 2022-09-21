ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 0

Related
News Leader

Birdie “Mae” Selby Pope

Birdie “Mae” Selby Pope, 99, of Fernandina Beach, Fla., passed away peacefully at home on Sept. 6, 2022, surrounded by her loved ones. Birdie was born Aug. 4, 1923, in Lubbock, Texas, to Walter and Bernice Couch Selby. She was a very good mother, homemaker and a wonderful grandmother to five grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. She is survived by one brother, Jay Walter Pope of Loomis, Calif., and one son, Stanley Walter Pope, and his wife, Barbara, of Fernandina Beach, Fla., and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Roy Pope, and 10 brothers and sisters.
FERNANDINA BEACH, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fernandina Beach, FL
Fernandina Beach, FL
Government
Local
Florida Society
State
Florida State
Fernandina Beach, FL
Society
Local
Florida Government
News Leader

Dale Hattox Bullen

Dale Hattox Bullen, 83, of Fernandina Beach, Fla., passed Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, at his home. Born in Fayette, Miss., he was the son of the late Eugene Samuel Bullen Jr. and Kathleen Hattox Bullen. He graduated from the University of Mississippi with a B.B.A. in accounting in 1961. He remained an avid supporter of “Ole Miss” for the remainder of his life.
FERNANDINA BEACH, FL
News Leader

John Clemens Dehm

John Clemens Dehm passed away on Sept. 16, 2022, at the age of 71 in Fernandina Beach, Fla. John was born in 1951 in Ossining, N.Y., and was the son of the late Margaret and Clemens Dehm. He leaves behind his wife of more than 49 years, Patti; his daughters, Ami Qualls (Ben), Kristi-Anne Covert (Chris) and Kendra Dehm (Blaine Matte); grandchildren, Elliott, Jameson, Myles, Graham and Everest; as well as extended family members and friends.
FERNANDINA BEACH, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy