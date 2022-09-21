Read full article on original website
City to enter into an annual lease for pocket park
People will still be able to sit outside and enjoy some music, a cup of coffee and the atmosphere in the middle of Fernandina Beach’s historic downtown as the City Commission voted to enter into a…
BOCC continues pledge to refund American Beach homeowners
The county commission made strides this past week with a swift decision to continue reimbursing American Beach property owners for Septic-to-Sewer assessment fees. During the latest Nassau County…
Shrimp Fest committee asks for help paying for public safety
The Isle of Eight Flags Shrimp Festival has been the signature event for Fernandina Beach for more than 50 years. It brings 100,000 people to Amelia Island each spring, with the exception of the…
Birdie “Mae” Selby Pope
Birdie “Mae” Selby Pope, 99, of Fernandina Beach, Fla., passed away peacefully at home on Sept. 6, 2022, surrounded by her loved ones. Birdie was born Aug. 4, 1923, in Lubbock, Texas, to Walter and Bernice Couch Selby. She was a very good mother, homemaker and a wonderful grandmother to five grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. She is survived by one brother, Jay Walter Pope of Loomis, Calif., and one son, Stanley Walter Pope, and his wife, Barbara, of Fernandina Beach, Fla., and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Roy Pope, and 10 brothers and sisters.
Dale Hattox Bullen
Dale Hattox Bullen, 83, of Fernandina Beach, Fla., passed Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, at his home. Born in Fayette, Miss., he was the son of the late Eugene Samuel Bullen Jr. and Kathleen Hattox Bullen. He graduated from the University of Mississippi with a B.B.A. in accounting in 1961. He remained an avid supporter of “Ole Miss” for the remainder of his life.
Fletcher Avenue developers accused of dune encroachment
A group of Amelia Island conservationists expressed great concern this past week over a Fletcher Avenue construction site that’s been accused of encroaching a neighboring dune. On Sept. 12, local…
John Clemens Dehm
John Clemens Dehm passed away on Sept. 16, 2022, at the age of 71 in Fernandina Beach, Fla. John was born in 1951 in Ossining, N.Y., and was the son of the late Margaret and Clemens Dehm. He leaves behind his wife of more than 49 years, Patti; his daughters, Ami Qualls (Ben), Kristi-Anne Covert (Chris) and Kendra Dehm (Blaine Matte); grandchildren, Elliott, Jameson, Myles, Graham and Everest; as well as extended family members and friends.
Sturges questions city commissioner health insurance removal from budget
Fernandina Beach city commissioners have the option of receiving health insurance as a benefit of their position. However, when creating a budget for the 2022-23 fiscal year, that benefit was deleted…
