Notre Dame Professor Karrie Koesel tells U.S. panel how China is using new technology to tighten control over churchesD.J. EatonNotre Dame, IN
fox32chicago.com
Guy steals utility vehicles in Northwest Indiana, gets caught when police use GPS to track them down
LAKE COUNTY, Indiana - A guy who stole two utility terrain vehicles in Lake County, Indiana, apparently didn't realize the vehicles' GPS was turned on until the cops showed up. The Lake County Sheriff's Office said they got word on Friday morning that the vehicles had been stolen from a...
WNDU
Student arrested after gun found in backpack at Washington High School
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - South Bend Police say a student was arrested Thursday after a gun was found inside a backpack at Washington High School. A South Bend Police Department School Resource Officer was alerted just before 12:30 p.m. about a fight between two students inside the school. While...
95.3 MNC
Juvenile detained after shots fired in South Bend
A juvenile has been detained in connection with shots fired investigation on a school bus in South Bend. It happened Tuesday afternoon, Sep. 20, in the 400 block of Teri Street where the bus transporting students from Jackson Middle School. A juvenile suspect has been interviewed and is being detained...
abc57.com
Shooting in Elkhart
ELKHART, Ind. -- The Elkhart Police Department Shooter Response Team is currently investigating a shooting that took place at approximately 10:30 p.m. on Pottawattomi Drive. One adult and two juveniles are currently being treated at the hospital for gun shot wounds. Anyone with information regarding this investigation, please call the...
hometownnewsnow.com
Abduction Attempt Reported in Walkerton
(Walkerton, IN) - Police are investigating an alleged abduction attempt in Walkerton earlier this week. On Tuesday, the John Glenn School Corporation issued a statement to parents that a student had reported being approached and followed by a stranger. The female student told authorities that a white male with thin...
WWMTCw
Baby dies in Battle Creek shooting, man arrested after standoff & more top stories
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Below are News Channel 3's top stories from this past week. Take a look below:. Suspect in custody after firing shots at deputies during St. Joseph County standoff. A man was taken into custody after a standoff that lasted several hours in Mendon Saturday night. St....
hometownnewsnow.com
Police Catch Up to Busy Burglar
(La Porte County, IN) - Technology helped snare a suspect who’s allegedly turned crime into a career. David Davis, 49, is charged in La Porte Superior Court 1 with level 5 felony burglary. With help from another suspect, Davis allegedly broke into a building on July 3 at Amish...
Victim in serious condition, suspect on the run in Kalamazoo stabbing
KALAMAZOO, MI — A victim is in the hospital and a suspect is wanted by police in connection with a stabbing incident in Kalamazoo. At about 1:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 24, officers from the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety responded to a disturbance in the 3600 block of West Michigan Avenue.
fortwaynesnbc.com
Police: Osceola man victim in Noble County fatal crash
NOBLE COUNTY, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - A 39-year-old Osceola man is the victim of an early morning fatal crash that happened in Noble County. The Noble County Sheriff’s Department says officers were called to the intersection of U.S. 33 and Albion Road, south of Ligioner, for a crash involving a van and a semi-tractor trailer.
95.3 MNC
Police investigating shot fired on school bus
Police are investigating after a shot was fired onboard a school bus. It happened around 4:45 p.m. on, Tuesday, Sep. 20. Parents of students who attend Jackson Middle School learned of the incident after receiving a letter sent by school leaders. Luckily, there were no injuries reported. The school beefed...
WNDU
Community leaders speak out after third deadly Niles shooting in two months
BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - Police continue to investigate a shooting Tuesday night that killed two teens and left three others injured. It’s not the only homicide investigation police are handling. In fact, it’s the third in the past two months. Authorities believe all of the shootings are connected.
WNDU
Motorcyclist killed in South Bend crash identified
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A motorcyclist is dead after a crash in South Bend Thursday evening. Police were called to the collision, which involved a car and a motorcycle, just before 5:10 p.m. at the intersection of E. Mishawaka Avenue and S. 31st Street. The initial investigation found that...
2 dead, 3 injured in Niles shooting
Two people, including a 15-year-old girl, were killed and three others, including two teen boys, were injured in a shooting that Niles police say was linked to two other killings.
WNDU
Man convicted in 1999 kidnapping, rape of woman in Warsaw
WARSAW, Ind. (WNDU) - A California man has been convicted in the Kosciusko County Superior Court in a 22-year-old kidnapping and rape case. Rodriguez Todd, 53, of La Mesa, Calif., was convicted after a three-day jury trial for kidnapping and raping a Logansport woman on Nov. 23, 1999, in Warsaw.
3 alleged cartel operatives arrested at Gary airport expected to plead guilty
A private jet registered in Mexico landed at Gary Airport with 220 lbs. of cocaine packed inside several suitcases and transferred to a waiting SUV, according to U.S. drug agents
95.3 MNC
High-speed chase results in La Porte County death
A high-speed chase claimed a life in La Porte County. It happened around 8 p.m. on Thursday, Sep. 22, in Michigan City when police saw a vehicle headed eastbound in the westbound lanes of Michigan Blvd. Officers tried to pull the vehicle over, but the driver did not stop. Instead,...
max983.net
Suspect Arrested in Marshall County Residential Entry Investigation
A suspect has been arrested after a Marshall County resident reported an incident involving residential entry. The Marshall County Sheriff’s Department responded to the scene in the 10,000 block of Hawthorn Road after the call was made Wednesday, September 21 around 9 a.m. ET. Police say a man forced entry into an occupied house, but left prior to the arrival of law enforcement. Officers later found the suspect, identified as 39-year-old Anthony W. Clemons, Jr. During the investigation, suspected methamphetamine and marijuana were located, according to the report.
hometownnewsnow.com
Charges in Hot Tempered Driver Chase
(Michigan City, IN) - The squealing of tires and then a police chase have resulted in multiple felony charges against a Michigan City man. Michael Zawacki, 30, is charged with resisting law enforcement, operating while intoxicated and other counts. According to court documents, Michigan City Police officers on September 13...
95.3 MNC
Man arrested after methamphetamine, cocaine found in home
A 48-year-old man was arrested after Cass County Drug Enforcement members executed a search warrant at a home in the 500 block of E. State Street in Cassopolis. Inside the home, detectives say they located a large amount of methamphetamine, meth paraphernalia, crack cocaine and cocaine paraphernalia. The man was...
95.3 MNC
Motorcyclist killed in crash at Mishawaka Ave. & 31st St. in South Bend
A motorcyclist was killed in a crash in South Bend. It happened around 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, Sep. 22, at Mishawaka Avenue and 31st Street when the motorcycle and a car collided. The male operator of the motorcycle died at the scene. Nobody inside the car was hurt. The St....
