Former Brett Favre teammate roasts Hall of Fame QB over despicable welfare scandal
Last week, a scandal broke that revealed former Green Bay Packers legendary quarterback Brett Favre had allegedly help funnel millions of dollars that were designed for welfare programs to the University of Mississippi to help build a new volleyball facility in 2017. Favre’s daughter began attending the University of Mississippi and played volleyball starting in 2017.
Steelers 2023 HOF Hopeful Hines Ward Labeled as “Dirty Player” by Obnoxious Baltimore Ravens Legend Ed Reed
Pittsburgh Steelers legendary wide receiver, Hines Ward is an enigma. During his playing career, he was beloved by his teammates, broadcasters and most importantly Steeler Nation. He played with a gritty edge and is commonly referred to as the best blocking wide receiver of all-time. Opposing players and fans do not always echo the sentiment and when Ed Reed appeared on The Dan Patrick Show, he had quite a bit to say about the current state of football and the black and gold.
Buccaneers add Tom Brady to injury report amid potential controversy
It had been suggested that the Tampa Bay Buccaneers had allegedly violated NFL rules as it pertains to disclosing injuries among players for at least the second time since the 2020 season when they failed to add star quarterback Tom Brady to their official injury report even though he admitted on Monday he hurt the ring finger on his throwing hand at some point during last Sunday's 20-10 win at the New Orleans Saints.
The Steelers were wrong to believe in QB Mitchell Trubisky
Once quarterbacks get past the developmental stage of their career, they rarely morph into something brand new overnight. While a Ryan Tannehill comes around every so often, Mitchell Trubisky's teetering stint with the Steelers is the latest example that a leopard usually doesn't change its spots. The Steelers didn't expect...
Paul Finebaum says Nick Saban would 'lose sleep' over Deion Sanders as Auburn's next coach
Bryan Harsin has only been head coach at Auburn for three games, but it appears as if the vultures are already circling his job. It makes sense, too. Auburn has National Championship expectations on the regular, but he was 6-7 in his first season with a loss in the Birmingham Bowl. So far in 2022, Harsin has the Tigers at 2-1, but they're coming off a devastating 41-12 home loss to No. 22 Penn State.
49ers HC Kyle Shanahan: Jimmy Garoppolo is 'one of the better throwers on this planet'
Throughout the offseason, all signs pointed toward the San Francisco 49ers trading away or releasing quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo ahead of the 2022 season. With the future of their franchise, Trey Lance, ready to take the reins, parting ways with Garoppolo seemed like a no-brainer. However, the Niners decided to hold onto Garoppolo as an insurance policy, and boy, is it paying off now.
Blabbermouth Skip Bayless believes Cowboys QB Dak Prescott needs competition
In a Week 1 loss to Tampa Bay, Prescott struggled, completing 14-of-29 passes for 134 yards. In a Week 2 win over Cincinnati, Rush completed 19-of-31 passes for 235 yards. It’s not impossible for a backup to replace a starter — Prescott did it in 2016, supplanting Tony Romo — but it's unlikely.
NFL・
NFL Odds: 49ers vs. Broncos prediction, odds and pick – 9/25/2022
The San Francisco 49ers and the Denver Broncos will face off on Sunday Night Football at Empower Field in Mile High. We’ve been waiting all day to show you our NFL odds series and deliver a 49ers-Broncos prediction and pick for Sunday night. The 49ers are coming off a...
Antonio Brown goes after Bruce Arians on Twitter in wake of Bucs-Saints brawl: 'He still causing problems'
It's been almost nine months since Brown's wild exit from the Bucs in the middle of last season's Week 17 contest against the New York Jets, when he stripped off his jersey, shoulder pads, gloves and undershirt on the sideline, threw many of the items to fans in the crowd and shuffled across the end zone while throwing up "peace" signs to the audience before leaving the field and in the process, ended his career in Tampa Bay (and possibly his NFL days). The former All-Pro was released four days later and the entire situation put his relationship with Arians -- then the Bucs head coach -- under a microscope and further reports showed that the duo had quite a tense dynamic.
Steelers Calm HC Mike Tomlin Elaborates on “Significant Changes” to 2022 Offense: “The difference between success and failure are small things”
When it comes to the Pittsburgh Steelers , Steeler Nation will tell you first and foremost what needs to be done to help improve the team, and when it needs to be done. As the black and gold prepare to take on the Cleveland Browns in a vital divisional showdown on Thursday Night Football, there’s a heightened anxiousness throughout the Steel City that the franchise’s struggling offense needs to improve, and needs to improve quick. Whether that’s a quarterback change, an offensive coordinator change, or something of the like, a significant change seems to be the obvious answer. For head coach, Mike Tomlin , however, he’s not as worried quite yet as everyone else seems to be.
The Patrick Mahomes weapon about to get some run amid injuries to Chiefs’ receiving corps
The Kansas City Chiefs head into their Week 3 road matchup against the Indianapolis Colts with several injury concerns. Among them, four wideouts are listed on their injury report, including Mecole Hardman, who is nursing a heel ailment. None of these four Chiefs players are dealing with any notable injuries,...
76ers Reportedly Interested In Trading For This NBA Veteran
View the original article to see embedded media. The Philadelphia 76ers have been seen as a contender for the last few years, but they have been unable to get out of the second round of the NBA Playoffs. They pulled off a blockbuster trade during the 2021-22 NBA season to...
Saints’ Alvin Kamara pulls 180 on injury status for Week 3 vs. Panthers
Alvin Kamara was labeled as doubtful for Week 3 after missing last week’s defeat to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers due to a rib injury. Kamara was a restricted participant in Saints practices this week after missing the Buccaneers’ game in Week 2. In Kamara’s absence, RB Mark Ingram II started and will most likely start again if Kamara misses. But if Kamara plays, he’s a lock to start against a Carolina Panthers defense that has given up 140 yards or more to RB Nick Chubb and 70 yards or more to RB Saquon Barkley.
Cowboys owner Jerry Jones walks back criticism of Browns WR Amari Cooper
Dallas Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones offered some strong criticism of star wide receiver Amari Cooper shortly after the January playoff loss to the San Francisco 49ers, and the Cowboys subsequently traded Cooper to the Cleveland Browns in March due to what were said to be strictly financial reasons.
Miami QB Tyler Van Dyke benched in blowout loss to Middle Tennessee, days after criticizing fans
Days after criticizing the Miami Hurricanes fans base for their lack of support, starting quarterback Tyler Van Dyke responded with a less than stellar effort Saturday against Middle Tennessee State. The Broncos shocked the No. 25 Hurricanes, 45-31, and Van Dyke struggled mightily under center in the blowout. Van Dyke...
Lions QB Jared Goff’s offensive line takes massive hit prior to Week 3 matchup vs. Vikings
The Detroit Lions are looking to get above .500 for the first time since the 2019 season. However, their quest for a winning record will have to occur without a starter on their offensive line. The Lions officially designated guard Jonah Jackson as out of Sunday’s game against the Minnesota...
Experts predicting Colts to upset Chiefs in Week 3?
On paper, the Week 3 matchup between the 2-0 Kansas City Chiefs and 0-1-1 Indianapolis Colts held at Lucas Oil Stadium seems to be a mismatch in favor of the visitors. Per ESPN stats, the Chiefs will enter the weekend tied for second in the NFL in scoring and averaging 35.5 points per game. The Colts, meanwhile, are dead last and averaging 10.0 points coming off last Sunday's 24-0 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars.
49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo reveals his advice to Trey Lance, discusses why he hopes this season will be similar to 2017
Just like he did on so many occasions from 2017 to 2021, Jimmy Garoppolo took to the podium on Thursday to talk with reporters as the San Francisco 49ers' starting quarterback. Only this time the feeling was a little different, based on the unusual circumstances surrounding the current 49ers' quarterback...
Washington Commanders: 3 bold predictions for Week 3 vs. Eagles
The Washington Commanders have had a strange start to their season. They have mounted a pair of furious comeback attempts to start the season, with their Week 1 rally being successful while their Week 2 one wasn’t. Ahead of their upcoming game against the Philadelphia Eagles, we will take a look at our Commanders Week 3 bold predictions.
