hotnewhiphop.com
Tekashi 6ix9ine Attacked In Brawl At Dubai Nightclub: Watch
Tekashi 6ix9ine has found himself in yet another altercation. A few weeks after being issued a no-contact order following a domestic violence incident with girlfriend Jade, the Brooklyn rapper made headlines once again for fighting in a Dubai nightclub. Hollywood Unlocked broke the news that Tekashi was reportedly attacked in a brawl at the Soho Palm Club in Dubai after the DJ refused to play his music.
Kid Cudi Spoke to His Friend, Fashion Designer Virgil Abloh, the Day Before He Died: ‘I Think About Him a Lot’
Kid Cudi revealed he spoke to his friend Virgil Abloh the day before he died from cancer, and how having made that contact helped him with his grief.
Post Malone hospitalized week after stage fall
Sept. 25 (UPI) -- Rapper Post Malone has been hospitalized a week after he fell on stage during a concert. "On tour, I usually wake up around 4 o'clock PM, and today I woke up to a cracking sounds on the right side of my body," the 27-year-old artist tweeted Saturday as he announced the cancellation of his scheduled show in Boston.
5 of the Best 2022 Romance K-Dramas to Watch This Fall
The romance genre has done well in 2022 with platforms like Netflix premiering 'Alchemy of Souls.' For the Fall season, fans can watch a good love triangle like 'Love in Contract.'
Netflix announces The Crown season 5 release date
The Crown will return to our screens this autumn as a new cast step into the shoes of Queen Elizabeth II and the royal family.Netflix’s historical drama has seen a resurgence in interest around the world following the death of the monarch earlier this month.During the streamer’s fan event Tudum on Saturday (24 September), Netflix announced that season five of The Crown would be arriving on Wednesday 9 November.Imelda Staunton will be taking over from Olivia Colman as the Queen, with Jonathan Pryce playing her late husband Prince Philip.Australian actor Elizabeth Debicki is playing Princess Diana, while Dominic West...
