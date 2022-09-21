ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Khloe Kardashian Cries Over Baby No. 2 Amid Tristan Thompson Drama in ‘Kardashians’ Promo

 2 days ago

Pushing through the pain. Khloé Kardashian cried as she revealed she was expecting baby No. 2 with ex Tristan Thompson amid his cheating and paternity scandal with Maralee Nichols in a sneak peek of the upcoming season 2 premiere of the Kardashians .

“There is something that I’m ready to talk about,” the Good American founder, 38, said at the beginning of the new teaser , which was released on Tuesday, September 20. “Tristan and I are having another baby.”

Khloé was then seen fighting back tears in her confessional as she said, “It’s supposed to be a really exciting time, and it’s just a different experience.”

While she also pointed out that this “has been a difficult time” for her, the Hulu star noted that “it’s [the] start of something positive and happy and beautiful.”

Momager Kris Jenner also cried about the ordeal, saying, “It’s hard to watch her in pain.”

On August 5, a source confirmed to Life & Style that the former couple had welcomed their second child , a son, via surrogate. The former pair also share daughter True Thompson , who was born in April 2018.

Three weeks prior, reports surfaced that the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum and the Chicago Bulls player were expecting baby No. 2, and a rep for Khloé confirmed it to In Touch .

“We can confirm True will have a sibling who was conceived in November,” the statement read on July 13. “Khloé is incredibly grateful to the extraordinary surrogate for such a beautiful blessing. We’d like to ask for kindness and privacy so that Khloé can focus on her family.”

In December 2021, Maralee, 31, gave birth to her and Tristan’s child, a son named Theo. In court documents obtained by In Touch , Maralee claimed that their child was conceived in March of that year on Tristan’ birthday, which is when he was still in a relationship with Khloé. While he initially denied that he was the father, Tristan later confirmed the paternity test results in a public statement that he shared in early January via his Instagram Stories.

“Today, paternity test results revealed that I fathered a child with Maralee Nichols. I take full responsibility for my actions,” the athlete wrote at the time, before apologizing to his ex-girlfriend. “Khloé, you don’t deserve this. You don’t deserve the heartache and humiliation I have caused you. You don’t deserve the way I have treated you over the years. “My actions certainly have not lined up with the way I view you. I have the upmost [sic] respect and love for you. Regardless of what you may think. Again, I am so incredibly sorry.”

Toward the end of season 1 of the hit reality series, the Kardashian-Jenner family discovered Maralee’s claims after the news surfaced online. However, they did not reveal that the NBA player and the reality TV star were expecting a second child at the time.

The first episode of season 2 of The Kardashians premieres on Thursday, September 22, on Hulu.

