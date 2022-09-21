ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clemson, SC

Dabo Swinney Says Tigers In Much Better Spot Health Wise Heading to Wake Forest

By JP Priester
AllClemson
AllClemson
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0guSKI_0i4SuNEz00

Dabo Swinney met with the media on Wednesday ahead of No. 5 Clemson's ACC showdown with No. 21 Wake Forest, with the head coach providing an update on the health of his team.

View the original article to see embedded media.

The Clemson Tigers were without numerous players on the defensive side of the ball in last weekend's 48-20 win over Louisiana Tech.

DT Tyler Davis missed his second consecutive game. DT Tre Williams was out, as were DBs Andrew Mukuba and Nate Wiggins. DT Bryan Bresee was also out due to the death of his sister, Ella. Then CB Sheridan Jones left injured in the first quarter.

However, as No. 5 Clemson gets set to go on the road for a crucial ACC matchup with No. 21 Wake Forest, head coach Dabo Swinney said his team is in a much better spot health-wise than they were a week ago.

"We're in a much better spot," Swinney said. "We're not gonna put out a list until we do our availability list on Saturday. We're in a good place, getting some guys back. We got a couple of guys that look like game-day type decisions, day to day. Right now we like where we are."

When asked if DE Xavier Thomas might make his season debut this weekend, Swinney said "maybe."

Want to join in on the discussion? 100% FREE! Interact with fellow Tiger fans and hear directly from publisher Zach Lentz, deputy editor Brad Senkiw, recruiting analyst Jason Priester and staff writer Will Vandervort on any subject. Click here to become a member of the ALL CLEMSON message board community today!

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Dabo Swinney Has Honest Reaction To Clemson-Wake Forest Game

Clemson survived a thriller against Wake Forest this Saturday afternoon, but it may have taken off a few years for Dabo Swinney. The Tigers and Demon Deacons went to overtime, but Clemson was too much for Wake Forest to handle. D.J. Uiagalelei threw for 371 yards and five touchdowns in a 51-45 victory.
CLEMSON, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Winston-salem, NC
College Sports
City
Wake Forest, NC
City
Winston-salem, NC
Winston-salem, NC
Sports
Winston-salem, NC
Football
Clemson, SC
Sports
State
Louisiana State
Clemson, SC
College Sports
Clemson, SC
Football
City
Clemson, SC
The Clemson Insider

Big news for Clemson

Big news for Clemson. The Clemson Insider has learned through a good source that ESPN's College GameDay will be at Clemson for next Saturday's game vs. NC State. The fifth-ranked Tigers defeated (...)
CLEMSON, SC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dabo Swinney
Person
Tyler Davis
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tiger#American Football#College Football#The Clemson Tigers#Louisiana Tech#Acc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Sports
Wake Forest University
WYFF4.com

Spartanburg Dist. 7 remembers longtime track and field coach

SPARTANBURG, S.C. — Spartanburg High School is remembering a longtime track and field coach who died suddenly. Spartanburg County School District 7 said Coach Glover Smiley has died. Coaches at Spartanburg High School said Smiley started as the head coach of the boys' track and field team in 1993....
SPARTANBURG, SC
AllClemson

AllClemson

Clemson, SC
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
381K+
Views
ABOUT

AllClemson brings you the latest news, highlights, and analysis surrounding Clemson athletics.

 https://www.si.com/college/clemson

Comments / 0

Community Policy