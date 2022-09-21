Read full article on original website
LHS DECA Announces 8th Annual Childhood Cancer Awareness Week
(Lamar, Colorado, September 22, 2022) The Lamar High School DECA Chapter would like to announce the 8th Annual Childhood Cancer Awareness event to be held September 26 to October 8th. This year’s project will include a variety of events for the entire community and surrounding areas. The LHS DECA Chapter has three goals: first, to raise $500 each for both the Dalton Kerr and Janea Aguilera Memorial Scholarships, second, to donate additional funds to Southeast Colorado Cancer Initiative, and third, to raise awareness for childhood cancer by hosting a variety of events and activities within the community and at the high school for the student body.
Casey D. Jones – October 17, 1949 – August 30, 2022
A memorial service for longtime resident of Longmont, Colorado, Casey D. Jones will be held at 10:00AM on Saturday, October 8, 2022 at the Peacock Family Chapel with Pastor Paul Floyd of the High Plains Fellowship Church officiating. Full Military Honors under the auspices of the local V.F.W. and American Legion Posts will follow at Fairmount Cemetery in the Veteran’s Section.
Robert E. Harris – February 12, 1926 – September 21, 2022
A memorial service for longtime Lamar resident, Robert E. Harris will be held at 10:00AM on Friday, October 21, 2022 at the Missionary Baptist Church with Pastor Paul Floyd officiating. Inurnment with full military honors under the auspices of the local V.F.W. and American Legion Posts will follow at the Fairmount Cemetery in the Veteran’s Section.
Armed & dangerous fugitive could be hiding near La Junta or Lamar
CROWLEY COUNTY, Colo. — The Crowley County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) is asking for the public’s assistance in locating an armed and dangerous fugitive. CCSO said 34-year-old Salvador Vincent Bailon is wanted for attempted murder. According to Undersheriff Jim Keen of CCSO, Bailon may be hiding in the...
