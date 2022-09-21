(Lamar, Colorado, September 22, 2022) The Lamar High School DECA Chapter would like to announce the 8th Annual Childhood Cancer Awareness event to be held September 26 to October 8th. This year’s project will include a variety of events for the entire community and surrounding areas. The LHS DECA Chapter has three goals: first, to raise $500 each for both the Dalton Kerr and Janea Aguilera Memorial Scholarships, second, to donate additional funds to Southeast Colorado Cancer Initiative, and third, to raise awareness for childhood cancer by hosting a variety of events and activities within the community and at the high school for the student body.

