Carnegie is pleased to announce the arrival of the new exhibits The Ways of the West by Valentine Artist David Dorsey along with the show Cowboy Starter Pack by leather craftsman Joe Roberts of Alliance, Ne. The exhibits will both be on display in the Garwood and Skala upper galleries. They will be on display from September 20th through October 29th. Dorsey’s painted and drawn depictions of western life will be complimented by the three-dimensional leather artistry of Joe Roberts. This is truly an exhibit that celebrates the western heritage and tradition of our region.

ALLIANCE, NE ・ 5 DAYS AGO