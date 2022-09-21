Read full article on original website
Hieb receives Distinguished Young Alumni Award at Chadron State
CHADRON – Ryan Hieb, Special Agent for the Wyoming Attorney General’s Office Division of Criminal Investigation, will receive the Distinguished Young Alumni Award (DYA) during Chadron State College’s Homecoming Oct. 1. Other Distinguished Young Alumni honorees include Dr. Nisha Durand and Dr. T.J. Thomson (in absentia). Distinguished Alumni Award recipients will be Dora Olivares and Mark Brohman. Family Tree Awards will be conferred upon the Guzman and Brown families.
Colen of Chadron completes fellowship
CHADRON – Associate Professor of Mathematics Dr. Jung Colen completed the second portion of a Service, Teaching, and Research (STaR) Fellowship in Mathematics Education this summer with the Association of Mathematics Teacher Educators’ (AMTE). “I’m grateful to the Deans and the Deans Council for their generous support to...
WNCC Graduates First Class B CDL Student
SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. - Western Nebraska Community College has graduated their first Class B CDL driver. Steven Stands with the City of Scottsbluff completed the Class B theory training online and then took his one and a half week behind-the-wheel driving skills training at the Scottsbluff Campus. Stands said he appreciated...
‘Out of This World’ Homecoming week begins Monday in Chadron at CSC
CHADRON – Chadron State College will celebrate Homecoming the week of Sept. 26 through Oct. 1. The theme for this year’s Homecoming is Out of This World and an updated list of events is online. In case of inclement weather, outdoor activities will be moved to the Student Center Ballroom.
Colorado ANG to conduct major readiness exercise in Scottsbluff at WNRA
BUCKLEY SPACE FORCE BASE, Colo.–The 140th Wing, Colorado Air National Guard, will conduct a readiness exercise at Western Nebraska Regional Airport, Scottsbluff, Nebraska, Sept. 22-25, 2022. Wing personnel will conduct 24-hour training operations in a simulated combat environment, meaning the local community can anticipate an increase in flight activity...
Chadron Alumnus completes prestigious seminar at Nat. WWII Museum
CHADRON – Chadron State College graduate student Arttie Parker of North Platte earned the opportunity to attend what his professor Dr. Tom Smith calls a prestigious seminar this summer. Parker is a CSC alumnus, twice over. He earned a bachelor's degree in History in 2011 and another one in...
2 transported to hospital following Scottsbluff accident
On Sept. 20 at approximately 1:58 p.m. Scottsbluff police officers were dispatched to Highway 26 just east of Avenue B to an accident. A 2017 Ford Focus driven by a 90-year-old Scottsbluff man, had been eastbound in the westbound lanes when it collided with a 2007 Toyota Sienna driven by 39-year-old Adam Chavez of Scottsbluff.
Sandoz Center sponsors speaker Sept. 27 in Chadron
CHADRON – In an illustrated lecture Sept. 27 British author Alan Wilkinson will reveal how a road trip to Nebraska 30 years ago led him to discover Nebraska, its people, and its writers. The free, public 7 p.m. reading from Lost and Found in Nebraska is at the Bean Broker on West Second Street.
A Nebraska college promised to honor student after her suicide. Her family says ‘they’re hiding it’
When more than three years of “emotionally draining litigation” between a Nebraska college and the parents of a 19-year-old student who died by suicide ended with a settlement, both sides promised to turn the tragedy into an opportunity. Chadron State College and the Nebraska State College System agreed...
Mitchell woman sells homemade 'Work of Joy' at new store
MITCHELL — Della Stevens wanted to open a Christian coffee shop. However, she couldn’t find a place with a kitchen that would meet her needs. Instead, Stevens started selling homemade goods out of 1368 Center Ave. in Mitchell, which she called Work of Joy. Since the store opened in early August, she’s sold a variety of products and even made some friends along the way.
Body found near old Alliance Kmart
A dead body was recently found near the old Kmart building in Alliance. "On behalf of Chief Lukens in response to numerous rumors, there was a deceased party located in the field near Kmart," Alliance Police Department said. "This was not a student, but an adult female who sadly took her own life in an apparent suicide."
Post Podcast: Alliance City Council meeting, Sept. 20
Today we'll return you to the Alliance City Council meeting from Sept. 20. The council approved on second reading an amendment for dates and times fireworks can be sold and discharged. Kevin and Roxane Foster spoke before the council about their thoughts and concerns. The council also approved the 2022-2023 budget adoption, city manager purchasing limits and more.
Scotts Bluff Co. authorities respond to 2 accidents within 30 minutes
On Sept. 19 police and emergency personnel responded to two separate injury accidents reported 27 minutes apart from each other in Scotts Bluff County. At 6:52 a.m. a two-vehicle injury accident was reported at the intersection of Highland Road and County Road 28. A 50-year-old male from Gering and a...
Carnegie welcomes 'The Ways of the West', 'Cowboy Starter Pack' exhibits
Carnegie is pleased to announce the arrival of the new exhibits The Ways of the West by Valentine Artist David Dorsey along with the show Cowboy Starter Pack by leather craftsman Joe Roberts of Alliance, Ne. The exhibits will both be on display in the Garwood and Skala upper galleries. They will be on display from September 20th through October 29th. Dorsey’s painted and drawn depictions of western life will be complimented by the three-dimensional leather artistry of Joe Roberts. This is truly an exhibit that celebrates the western heritage and tradition of our region.
Grand Island Northwest football loses close game to Scottsbluff
SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. (KSNB) - Grand Island Northwest football hit the road Friday to take on Scottsbluff. It was a a close matchup, but the Vikings lose a close one, 28-21. See embedded video for highlights.
Panhandle police activity, Sept. 15 - Sept. 21
*All individuals included in this post are innocent of crimes until proven guilty in a court of law. The Panhandle Post assumes no legal liability or responsibility for the accuracy, or completeness, of this information. Any person who believes information provided is not accurate may submit a complaint via the “Contact Us” tab on the homepage.
Great Plains Comm. to repair Chadron City Council viewing channel
For those of our citizens who are loyal viewers of city council meetings on Great Plains Channel 19 or who are used to tuning in to Channel 19 to find information on city services, addresses and phone numbers, the reason this channel has been unavailable for an extended period of time is due to the failure of an electronic component.
Bomb technicians remove potential grenade from Potter property
POTTER, Neb. — Authorities in the panhandle said a possible grenade was found in Potter by property owners. On Tuesday individuals reported a potential grenade to the Cheyenne County Sheriff's Department. Sheriff Adam Frerichs said he’s not 100 percent sure if the grenade was real or not but it...
Alliance Police Department: The media report
P202200817 08:08 FIRE : FIRE 100 BLOCK CODY AVENUE/ FULLY ENGULFED MOTORCYCLE/ NO INJURIES/ INFORMATIONAL CASE TAKEN Closed - Resolved. P202200818 08:47 THEFT : THEFT 700 block of Potash/Stolen mountain bike/ investigation is ongoing Inactive - Case Suspended. P202200819 15:57 WARRANT : ARREST 1600 W. 3RD STREET/ TIP REGARDING INDIVIDUAL...
Scottsbluff man facing drug charges after failing to use turn signal
SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. — A Nebraska Panhandle man is awaiting sentencing on felony drug charges. According to Scottsbluff Police, 53-year-old Vicente Hernandez was pulled over for failing to use his turn signal on August 1. SPD officials said officers then requested a search of Hernandez's vehicle, and Hernandez then consented to the search.
