Read full article on original website
Related
College Football World Stunned By Kansas Football News
The Kansas football program hasn't given fans much reason to watch them on Saturdays for the better part of 15 years. But amid a 3-0 start and with a big game against Duke this week, they had news that has shocked the wider college football world. On Thursday, Kansas announced...
Identical twins Grayson and Gabriel Murphy were a package deal UCLA was happy to make
UCLA is unbeaten three games into the season thanks in part to edge rushers Grayson and Gabriel Murphy, identical twin transfers from North Texas.
The media was all over BYU’s racism scandal. So why did no one care about Oregon’s cruel chant?
The media’s response and reporting to the incident of Oregon Ducks fans chanting derogatory chants during Oregon-BYU football game in Eugene, Oregon, is disheartening and eye-opening
Look: Texas Fan's Racy Photo Went Viral
Two weeks ago, the Texas Longhorns took the field for a battle against the Alabama Crimson Tide. Nick Saban's team entered as the heavy favorite, but the Longhorns gave the Tide everything they could handle. In the end, Alabama won the game 20-19 thanks to an injury to quarterback Quinn Ewers.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lou Holtz names his most disappointing teams of the season so far…and yes, Notre Dame is on the list
It has been a relatively steady college football season to date, even with such seismic moments as Texas A&M losing to Appalachian State and Auburn getting routed at home this past weekend. With that being said, there has been a few shockers this year and some teams that are vastly underperforming expectations. Former Notre Dame head coach Lou Holtz talked about the programs that have surprised him the most to start the season. He said that Kansas, off to a 3-0 start, has been a pleasant surprise. He also rattled off several other programs including Kentucky, Minnesota and Rutgers as teams...
NFL・
Look: Meet Kirk Herbstreit's Wife, A Former Cheerleader
Beloved analyst Kirk Herbstreit has been a staple of ESPN's college football coverage for years. However, this year he added another challenge. He teamed up with legendary play-by-play man Al Michaels for Amazon's Thursday night football game. He first burst on the scene as a quarterback of the Ohio State...
Jalen Hill's body positively identified by Costa Rican officials
Law enforcement officials in Costa Rica have identified the remains of former UCLA basketball player Jalen Hill through forensic analysis.
College football rankings 2022: Projected Week 5 AP Top 25 after Oklahoma upset, USC survives, Ohio State cruises
Projecting the Week 5 AP Top 25 college football rankings after a wild Saturday with Oklahoma, Texas and Miami all being upset while Ohio State rolled. It feels like the college football universe is on a see-saw right now. One week, we have a ho-hum Saturday in which everything goes as expected. Then the next week, everyone gets smacked in the face with a heavy dose of chaos. Saturday in Week 4 fell into the latter category.
RELATED PEOPLE
Nick Saban Says He Warned Alabama Defensive Backs Against Doing 1 Thing
Nick Saban has been warning his defensive players about one thing that's pretty common in football. The Alabama head coach has been chewing out his players when they clap their hands after they make a mistake. “You’re telling the other team you messed up," Saban said (first transcribed by Saturday...
Look: Lee Corso Calls 1 College Football Team "Overrated"
On Saturday morning, beloved college football analyst Lee Corso called out one of the biggest programs in the country. Ahead of an ACC showdown between Wake Forest and Clemson, Corso made sure the latter knows what he thinks about the team. "Clemson is overrated" Corso said this morning. Unsurprisingly, he...
2 Oregon Ducks takeaways from win over Washington State
When the Oregon football program announced that their first game of the season was going to be against the Georgia Bulldogs, it drew more than a few “yikes” emojis from long-time fans of the Ducks. Sure, everyone would like to believe that their favorite team can beat anyone, but the Bulldogs were the best team in the NCAA last season, and even after turning over a sizeable selection of their depth chart to the NFL draft back in March, they remain one of the best teams in the nation.
Nebraska closing in on a 15-year, $300 million MMR agreement with PlayFly Sports
The University of Nebraska Athletic Department is closing in on a 15-year, $300-million multimedia rights agreement with PlayFly Sports. The NU Board of Regents will hear the proposal at their Sept. 30 meeting. The $300-million agreement would be one of the largest MMR deals ever with a university. PlayFly will...
IN THIS ARTICLE
CBS Sports
Tomorrow's Top 25 Today: Ohio State jumps Alabama, Tennessee rises, Kansas joins college football rankings
The scores and results from Week 4 in made it clear, in case fans and AP Top 25 voters weren't aware: The 2022 college football season is going to be extremely fluid. Good luck to everyone -- those of us here who vote in the CBS Sports 131 included -- who has to figure out how to stack these teams up against each other in their college football rankings because comparing losses and trying to slot these programs is going to be quite difficult for a couple weeks.
Many takes down Arch Manning, Newman in much-hyped Louisiana 2A showdown
By LaMar Gafford Photo of Many's Jeremiah James courtesy of Jeremiah James' Twitter page MANY, La. – For five months, the matchup between Many and Newman built up in anticipation. It did not fail to live up to hype as the Tigers defeated the Greenies, 25-17, Friday at John W. Curtis Tiger ...
Lincoln Riley hopes he will never have to answer specific questions at USC
On The Riley Files, Oklahoma insider Kegan Reneau acknowledged Alex Grinch’s strengths as a defensive coordinator while also noting that he has a high bar to clear. If he doesn’t clear that bar, what happens then for Lincoln Riley at USC?. “One thing that does benefit Grinch is...
3 best replacements for Herm Edwards after Arizona State firing
Arizona State is a college football program in real long-term trouble. A giant wave of outgoing transfers followed news of an NCAA investigation into serious recruiting violations by assistant coaches on head coach Herm Edwards’ staff. Three games into the 2022 season, Edwards is gone following a 30-21 loss to Eastern Michigan.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
3 Great Steakhouses in Oregon
If you live in Oregon and you are looking for new places where you can go out with your family or friends, this article is for you because I have put together a list of three amazing steakhouses in Oregon that you should definitely visit if you haven't.
Legendary College Football Streak Is Reportedly In Jeopardy
Nebraska's epic sellout streak is legitimately in jeopardy heading into this weekend. On Thursday, Nebraska athletic director Trev Alberts said there's still "a little over 1,000 or so" tickets remaining for this Saturday's game against Indiana. "At this point I think the reality is we're probably on a week-by-week basis,"...
BYU and Wyoming have an intense, unfriendly, animosity-filled football history. Is the rivalry back?
BYU football: These schools have a history filled with blowouts, close games, racial controversy, fights in the stands and plenty of animosity. They meet again Saturday in Provo.
thecomeback.com
Nebraska reportedly going all-in on Big 12 coach
The Nebraska Cornhuskers need a new head football coach and one Baylor Bears insider says that they plan on going all-in to try and lure Baylor head coach Dave Aranda away. While Matt Campbell and Urban Meyer and Bill O’Brien are being bandied about as potential replacements for Scott Frost, Locked on Baylor host Drake Toll says that a source is telling him that Nebraska will “give the kitchen sink” to Aranda to entice him to leave.
Comments / 2