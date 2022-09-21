ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Comments / 2

Related
The Spun

College Football World Stunned By Kansas Football News

The Kansas football program hasn't given fans much reason to watch them on Saturdays for the better part of 15 years. But amid a 3-0 start and with a big game against Duke this week, they had news that has shocked the wider college football world. On Thursday, Kansas announced...
LAWRENCE, KS
The Spun

Look: Texas Fan's Racy Photo Went Viral

Two weeks ago, the Texas Longhorns took the field for a battle against the Alabama Crimson Tide. Nick Saban's team entered as the heavy favorite, but the Longhorns gave the Tide everything they could handle. In the end, Alabama won the game 20-19 thanks to an injury to quarterback Quinn Ewers.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wisconsin State
State
Florida State
State
Indiana State
State
Mississippi State
State
Colorado State
State
Georgia State
State
Oklahoma State
State
Utah State
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Lou Holtz names his most disappointing teams of the season so far…and yes, Notre Dame is on the list

It has been a relatively steady college football season to date, even with such seismic moments as Texas A&M losing to Appalachian State and Auburn getting routed at home this past weekend. With that being said, there has been a few shockers this year and some teams that are vastly underperforming expectations. Former Notre Dame head coach Lou Holtz talked about the programs that have surprised him the most to start the season. He said that Kansas, off to a 3-0 start, has been a pleasant surprise. He also rattled off several other programs including Kentucky, Minnesota and Rutgers as teams...
NFL
The Spun

Look: Meet Kirk Herbstreit's Wife, A Former Cheerleader

Beloved analyst Kirk Herbstreit has been a staple of ESPN's college football coverage for years. However, this year he added another challenge. He teamed up with legendary play-by-play man Al Michaels for Amazon's Thursday night football game. He first burst on the scene as a quarterback of the Ohio State...
CELEBRITIES
FanSided

College football rankings 2022: Projected Week 5 AP Top 25 after Oklahoma upset, USC survives, Ohio State cruises

Projecting the Week 5 AP Top 25 college football rankings after a wild Saturday with Oklahoma, Texas and Miami all being upset while Ohio State rolled. It feels like the college football universe is on a see-saw right now. One week, we have a ho-hum Saturday in which everything goes as expected. Then the next week, everyone gets smacked in the face with a heavy dose of chaos. Saturday in Week 4 fell into the latter category.
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Herm Edwards
Person
Lincoln Riley
Person
Zach Charbonnet
The Spun

Look: Lee Corso Calls 1 College Football Team "Overrated"

On Saturday morning, beloved college football analyst Lee Corso called out one of the biggest programs in the country. Ahead of an ACC showdown between Wake Forest and Clemson, Corso made sure the latter knows what he thinks about the team. "Clemson is overrated" Corso said this morning. Unsurprisingly, he...
COLLEGE SPORTS
ClutchPoints

2 Oregon Ducks takeaways from win over Washington State

When the Oregon football program announced that their first game of the season was going to be against the Georgia Bulldogs, it drew more than a few “yikes” emojis from long-time fans of the Ducks. Sure, everyone would like to believe that their favorite team can beat anyone, but the Bulldogs were the best team in the NCAA last season, and even after turning over a sizeable selection of their depth chart to the NFL draft back in March, they remain one of the best teams in the nation.
EUGENE, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pac 12 Football#College Football#Pac 12 Conference#Oregon State Football#American Football#Pac 12 Media Day#Usc
CBS Sports

Tomorrow's Top 25 Today: Ohio State jumps Alabama, Tennessee rises, Kansas joins college football rankings

The scores and results from Week 4 in made it clear, in case fans and AP Top 25 voters weren't aware: The 2022 college football season is going to be extremely fluid. Good luck to everyone -- those of us here who vote in the CBS Sports 131 included -- who has to figure out how to stack these teams up against each other in their college football rankings because comparing losses and trying to slot these programs is going to be quite difficult for a couple weeks.
COLLEGE SPORTS
ClutchPoints

3 best replacements for Herm Edwards after Arizona State firing

Arizona State is a college football program in real long-term trouble. A giant wave of outgoing transfers followed news of an NCAA investigation into serious recruiting violations by assistant coaches on head coach Herm Edwards’ staff. Three games into the 2022 season, Edwards is gone following a 30-21 loss to Eastern Michigan.
TEMPE, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
UCLA
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Brigham Young University
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Oregon

If you live in Oregon and you are looking for new places where you can go out with your family or friends, this article is for you because I have put together a list of three amazing steakhouses in Oregon that you should definitely visit if you haven't.
OREGON STATE
The Spun

Legendary College Football Streak Is Reportedly In Jeopardy

Nebraska's epic sellout streak is legitimately in jeopardy heading into this weekend. On Thursday, Nebraska athletic director Trev Alberts said there's still "a little over 1,000 or so" tickets remaining for this Saturday's game against Indiana. "At this point I think the reality is we're probably on a week-by-week basis,"...
LINCOLN, NE
thecomeback.com

Nebraska reportedly going all-in on Big 12 coach

The Nebraska Cornhuskers need a new head football coach and one Baylor Bears insider says that they plan on going all-in to try and lure Baylor head coach Dave Aranda away. While Matt Campbell and Urban Meyer and Bill O’Brien are being bandied about as potential replacements for Scott Frost, Locked on Baylor host Drake Toll says that a source is telling him that Nebraska will “give the kitchen sink” to Aranda to entice him to leave.
LINCOLN, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy