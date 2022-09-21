For the first time in several days, we received an update about Matt Carpenter’s fractured left foot. He is “out of the boot”, and “will get another X-ray in nine or ten days,” per NJ Advance Media Brendan Kuty. MLB.com’s Bryan Hoch reported that “Carpenter’s X-rays showed healing and he will be able to begin doing more. He’s standing in on a bullpen today. Best case scenario for both Carpenter and Andrew Benintendi would be activation in a postseason round.”

BRONX, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO