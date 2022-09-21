Read full article on original website
Stuck on 60, Yankees’ Aaron Judge looks to tie HR mark vs. Red Sox
The wait continues in New York for Aaron Judge to hit his 61st homer to match Roger Maris’ American League
Pinstripe Alley
Yankees prospects: Scranton gets one-hit, Somerset drops Game One
2B Chris Owings 0-3 1B Ronald Guzmán 0-2, BB. Anthony Banda 0.2 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 BB, 1 K (loss) Virtually nothing highlight worthy for the RailRiders tonight. Double-A Somerset Patriots: L, 6-5 vs. Erie SeaWolves (Erie leads EAS Championship Series 1-0) SS Trey Sweeney 1-5, 4...
Duke's SI cover when Albert Pujols hit first home run
On Friday night, Albert Pujols joined a now-four-member club by belting the 700th home run of his 22-year MLB career. One way to better appreciate just how long the 42-year-old has been hitting dingers as a major leaguer is to look at the Duke basketball-themed cover of Sports Illustrated from the ...
Pinstripe Alley
Yankees shouldn’t bank on Carpenter and Benintendi for the playoffs
For the first time in several days, we received an update about Matt Carpenter’s fractured left foot. He is “out of the boot”, and “will get another X-ray in nine or ten days,” per NJ Advance Media Brendan Kuty. MLB.com’s Bryan Hoch reported that “Carpenter’s X-rays showed healing and he will be able to begin doing more. He’s standing in on a bullpen today. Best case scenario for both Carpenter and Andrew Benintendi would be activation in a postseason round.”
Pinstripe Alley
Around the Empire: Yankees news - 9/25/22
NJ.com | Brendan Kuty: Zack Britton had an ugly return to the mound on Saturday, walking three and being charged with a run, but ultimately this was an appearance about process, not results. His velocity was up compared to his Triple-A rehab outing, and the lefty seemed optimistic he’ll be able to refine his command in time to be a weapon come October.
