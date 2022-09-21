Read full article on original website
Related
hotnewhiphop.com
Tekashi 6ix9ine Attacked In Brawl At Dubai Nightclub: Watch
Tekashi 6ix9ine has found himself in yet another altercation. A few weeks after being issued a no-contact order following a domestic violence incident with girlfriend Jade, the Brooklyn rapper made headlines once again for fighting in a Dubai nightclub. Hollywood Unlocked broke the news that Tekashi was reportedly attacked in a brawl at the Soho Palm Club in Dubai after the DJ refused to play his music.
Post Malone hospitalized week after stage fall
Sept. 25 (UPI) -- Rapper Post Malone has been hospitalized a week after he fell on stage during a concert. "On tour, I usually wake up around 4 o'clock PM, and today I woke up to a cracking sounds on the right side of my body," the 27-year-old artist tweeted Saturday as he announced the cancellation of his scheduled show in Boston.
Comments / 0