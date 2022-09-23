ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Internet

Amazon Prime Early Access sale: Everything we know about Prime Day 2

By Louis Ramirez
Tom's Guide
Tom's Guide
 1 day ago

Get ready for the Amazon Prime Early Access sale. Rumors of a second Prime Day have been circling on the internet since June . Additionally, here at Tom's Guide we've received pitches about a major retail event Amazon is calling the Prime Early Access sale. And now Amazon appears to have leaked details of the event on its own website .

The event is said to take place October 11 and 12. It also appears like it'll be a Prime member exclusive sale. Otherwise, little is known about this event. Last October, Amazon launched its first ever Epic Daily Deals event, which lasted for the entirety of October. Shoppers were able to take advantage of Amazon deals on tech, home decor, apparel, and kitchen appliances.

With Black Friday deals starting earlier every year, the Prime Early Access sale could also be a kickstart to the holidays. Here's everything we know so far about Amazon's rumored fall event.

Alternatively, make sure to check out our list of the best Amazon promo codes to help you save on your Amazon purchases.

Shop today's best Amazon sales

What is the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale?

The Amazon Prime Early Access sale is the fall version of Prime Day. Although full details of the event aren't known, based on last year's Epic Daily Deals event, it's likely we'll see sitewide deals on consumer electronics, apparel, kitchen appliances, toys and more.

What are the Prime Early Access Sale dates?

A marketing pitch we received at Tom's Guide suggests that the Prime Early Access Sale will begin in mid-October. However, Amazon's own website has accidentally leaked dates for the sale. The Amazon page shows details for an Alexa voice deal that'll go live during the Prime Early Access Sale. The page suggests that the Prime Early Access Sale will run from October 11 at 12 a.m. PT through October 12 at 11:59 p.m. PT.

Who can shop the Amazon Prime Early Access sale?

Last year's Epic Daily Deals event was open to all shoppers. However, the Prime Early Access sale implies this year's sale could be exclusively for Amazon Prime members. If you're not a Prime member, you can sign up for a free Prime membership trial that will last 30 days.

Will the Prime Early Access deals be any good?

It's hard to tell if the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale will be good without actually seeing the deals. That said, Amazon is known for offering solid deals during major shopping events. Nevertheless, we always recommend consumers proceed with caution as every retailer has its fair share of bogus deals and/or exaggerating its deals. So we recommend that you always price check deals using a site called CamelCamelCamel . The sites lets you track the price history of select items sold out Amazon. You can also read our guide on using CamelCamelCamel to save money on Amazon . Additionally, you can rely on the Tom's Guide team to spotlight the best deals during Amazon's rumored event.

Will there be alternative Prime Early Access sales?

Given the secrecy behind the Prime Early Access sale, it's unlikely that other retailers will offer competing sales. However, in the past we've seen retailers like Walmart, Target, and Best Buy price match Amazon. Although nothing is confirmed, we'll be keeping an eye on Amazon's biggest competitors to see if any of them launch alternate sales.

How to prepare for Prime Early Access sale

  • Given its name — it's likely Amazon's October sale will be a Prime member-only event. If you you're not a Prime member, you can wait for Amazon to confirm the event and then sign up for a free Prime membership . The free trial lasts 30 days, which should be more than enough time to take advantage of Amazon's sale.
  • Don't buy any Amazon devices just yet. As we've seen during Prime Day, Amazon loves to offer sales on its own gear (e.g. Echo Dot, Kindle Paperwhite). We suggest waiting until the Prime Early Access sale begins to make any Amazon hardware purchases.

Can I get a free Amazon Prime membership?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HGTyw_0i4SpWpf00

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

If you're not a Prime member, you can take advantage of the retailer's free Amazon Prime trials. You can sign up for a free 30-day trial or a free 6-month trial if you're a student . Additionally, EBT and government assistance recipients can sign up for a free 30-day trial and get 50% off their membership should they keep it.

