foxnebraska.com
State Fair board calls special meeting
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — The Nebraska State Fair board held a special meeting Saturday afternoon. However, the board spent the majority of the meeting in executive session behind closed doors, despite an objection from some in attendance. "I would like to formally object to this. Nothing was discussed openly...
KSNB Local4
3 adults, 3 juveniles severely injured in Buffalo County crash Saturday
SHELTON, Neb. (KSNB) - Three adults and three juveniles are hospitalized with severe injuries following a two-vehicle crash Saturday. Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called out to a motor vehicle crash at 4:28 p.m. near Grand Island Rd. and Shelton Rd. After arriving on scene, law enforcement saw a Dodge pickup and a Toyota Highlander had collided and multiple people were injured.
Kearney Hub
Kearney airport introducing new services, new airline
KEARNEY — Members of the public are invited to a ribbon cutting and open house for Kearney Flight Services at Kearney Regional Airport. The event will be an opportunity for guests to see the new facilities and learn about the functions of Kearney Flight Services, according to a city of Kearney press release.
News Channel Nebraska
Grand Island man sentenced to 10 years in prison for drug charges
OMAHA, Neb. -- It was announced Friday that 43-year-old Nicholas Holder, of Grand Island, was sentenced to 10 years in prison. In the federal court, Acting United States Attorney Steven Russell said Holder was sentenced for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. The Chief U.S. District Court Judge sentenced Holder...
unkantelope.com
SafeRide program ends with Kearney Cab Company
SafeRide program for UNK students no longer exists. The Kearney Cab Company that provided the service went out of business in August. Wendy Schardt, director of Student Health and Counseling, explained that there isn’t a replacement. “Right now, we don’t really have anything in place,” Schardt said. “So, it’s...
News Channel Nebraska
St. Paul man facing federal firearm charges related to alleged domestic incident
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. -- A St. Paul man is facing federal charges related to a reported domestic incident in August, court officials announced Thursday. 44-year-old Robert Jaeger is charged in a two-count indictment that was unsealed Thursday morning. The first count charges Jaeger as a felon in possession of a firearm. The second count charges Jaeger with receipt or possession of an unregistered firearm. Each charge carries up to 10 years in prison. He could also face up to $260,000 in fines.
Kearney Hub
Several people involved in two-vehicle crash in northeast Buffalo County
According to a press release from the Buffalo County Sheriff's Office, a Dodge pickup and a Toyota Highlander had collided Saturday afternoon north of Shelton. Two adults and three juvenile occupants of the Toyota were transported to CHI Health Good Samaritan and Kearney Regional Medical Center by EMS. The occupant of the Dodge was transported to Good Sam by AirCare.
foxnebraska.com
Cozad man heading to district court for involvement in Paradise City shooting
BUFFALO COUNTY, Neb. — A Cozad man charged in a shooting at a strip club in July is heading to district court. Buffalo County Court records say Corey Brestel, 24, is charged with possession of a defaced firearm. On July 31, two men who are a part of the...
klkntv.com
Sheriff’s office identifies man killed in crash near Central City
LINCOLN, Neb (KLKN) — Authorities have identified the man the who died in a Tuesday crash south of Central City. Roger W. Campbell, 80, of Stromsburg was killed in a crash at the intersection of Highway 14 and L Road, according to the Merrick County Sheriff’s Office. The...
KSNB Local4
Seward man killed in head-on crash Friday morning
YORK COUNTY, Neb. (KOLN) - One person was killed and another is fighting for their life after a crash on Highway 34 near the York/Seward County line Friday morning. Several emergency crews responded to a head-on collision involving two pick-up trucks on Highway 34 near MM 286 on Friday at 6:22 a.m.
KETV.com
Two Nebraska high schools investigating alleged 'misconduct' by students during volleyball match
KEARNEY, Neb. — Two Nebraska high schools are investigating "allegations of irresponsible behavior" by students during a volleyball match on Tuesday night. Misconduct by some Kearney High School students during a match against Lincoln High School allegedly included "inappropriate comments and actions." “I was contacted by the Lincoln High...
Kearney Hub
What you missed this week in notable Kearney crimes and court cases
This week's local crime and court updates from Kearney Hub. (31) updates to this series since Updated 3 hrs ago.
KSNB Local4
Hastings man sentenced to federal prison for meth
OMAHA, Neb. (KSNB) - A Hastings man was sentenced to federal prison for meth on Tuesday. Officials announced that 28-year-old Zachary D. Ellis of Hastings was sentenced in federal court in Lincoln. Ellis was sentenced to 120 months in prison for distribution of 50 grams or more of methamphetamine (actual)...
News Channel Nebraska
Partyline Thursday 9-22
Today’s show is brought to you by: The Kensington, Homestead of Hastings, Jacobi Carpet One, Pat’s Auto Repair & Towing, and Bert’s Pharmacies. Garage Sale: Capital & Houston in GI, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday 8 am – 6 pm. Looking for: Someone to Tow a Vehicle,...
klkntv.com
One person killed in two-car crash south of Central City
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — One person was killed in a Tuesday morning crash just south of Central City. Responders were called to the intersection of Highway 14 and L Road just before 8 a.m., according to the Merrick County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities say a 2016 Jeep Patriot was...
News Channel Nebraska
Two-vehicle collision leaves two dead, vehicle on fire
OSCEOLA, Neb. -- Authorities in Polk County said they responded to a fatality accident Friday morning. The Polk County Sheriff's Office said they responded to a two vehicle accident around 7:40 a.m. Friday, along with Polka County Emergency Responders from Osceola and Shelby. The accident happened on State Highway 81/92...
News Channel Nebraska
Boone County third-grade girl found
ALBION, Neb. -- The Boone County Sheriff's Office said they have safely located Airendella Loughman. Around midnight, the Sheriff's Office made the announcement that they found 9-year-old, Airendella. According to the Boone County Sheriff's Office, the third-grader went missing Tuesday afternoon. The Sheriff's Office and Boone Central Schools thanked those...
News Channel Nebraska
Two dead, four others injured in crash near Grand Island
GRAND ISLAND, NE — Authorities are releasing more details about a crash that killed two people near Grand Island. The Merrick County Sheriff’s Office says emergency crews were dispatched to US Highway 30 about a half-mile east of Gunbarrel Road at 6:50 Sunday night. A news release says 18-year-old Brady Buechter of Belgrade and 39-year-old Dustin Geier of Columbus died at the scene. Four other people were transported to a Grand Island hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
News Channel Nebraska
BDS downs Falls City Sacred Heart as Rotter notches 250th career win
BRUNING, NE — It was a close one through most of the first half, but the BDS Eagles pulled away from the Falls City Sacred Heart Irish to win a highly-anticipated matchup Friday night. The Eagles defeated the Irish 52-26 to move to 5-0 on the season. With the...
