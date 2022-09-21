ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Island, NE

foxnebraska.com

State Fair board calls special meeting

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — The Nebraska State Fair board held a special meeting Saturday afternoon. However, the board spent the majority of the meeting in executive session behind closed doors, despite an objection from some in attendance. "I would like to formally object to this. Nothing was discussed openly...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
KSNB Local4

3 adults, 3 juveniles severely injured in Buffalo County crash Saturday

SHELTON, Neb. (KSNB) - Three adults and three juveniles are hospitalized with severe injuries following a two-vehicle crash Saturday. Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called out to a motor vehicle crash at 4:28 p.m. near Grand Island Rd. and Shelton Rd. After arriving on scene, law enforcement saw a Dodge pickup and a Toyota Highlander had collided and multiple people were injured.
BUFFALO COUNTY, NE
Kearney Hub

Kearney airport introducing new services, new airline

KEARNEY — Members of the public are invited to a ribbon cutting and open house for Kearney Flight Services at Kearney Regional Airport. The event will be an opportunity for guests to see the new facilities and learn about the functions of Kearney Flight Services, according to a city of Kearney press release.
KEARNEY, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Grand Island man sentenced to 10 years in prison for drug charges

OMAHA, Neb. -- It was announced Friday that 43-year-old Nicholas Holder, of Grand Island, was sentenced to 10 years in prison. In the federal court, Acting United States Attorney Steven Russell said Holder was sentenced for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. The Chief U.S. District Court Judge sentenced Holder...
OMAHA, NE
unkantelope.com

SafeRide program ends with Kearney Cab Company

SafeRide program for UNK students no longer exists. The Kearney Cab Company that provided the service went out of business in August. Wendy Schardt, director of Student Health and Counseling, explained that there isn’t a replacement. “Right now, we don’t really have anything in place,” Schardt said. “So, it’s...
KEARNEY, NE
News Channel Nebraska

St. Paul man facing federal firearm charges related to alleged domestic incident

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. -- A St. Paul man is facing federal charges related to a reported domestic incident in August, court officials announced Thursday. 44-year-old Robert Jaeger is charged in a two-count indictment that was unsealed Thursday morning. The first count charges Jaeger as a felon in possession of a firearm. The second count charges Jaeger with receipt or possession of an unregistered firearm. Each charge carries up to 10 years in prison. He could also face up to $260,000 in fines.
HAMILTON COUNTY, NE
Kearney Hub

Several people involved in two-vehicle crash in northeast Buffalo County

According to a press release from the Buffalo County Sheriff's Office, a Dodge pickup and a Toyota Highlander had collided Saturday afternoon north of Shelton. Two adults and three juvenile occupants of the Toyota were transported to CHI Health Good Samaritan and Kearney Regional Medical Center by EMS. The occupant of the Dodge was transported to Good Sam by AirCare.
BUFFALO COUNTY, NE
#Ksnb News
KSNB Local4

Seward man killed in head-on crash Friday morning

YORK COUNTY, Neb. (KOLN) - One person was killed and another is fighting for their life after a crash on Highway 34 near the York/Seward County line Friday morning. Several emergency crews responded to a head-on collision involving two pick-up trucks on Highway 34 near MM 286 on Friday at 6:22 a.m.
SEWARD COUNTY, NE
KSNB Local4

Hastings man sentenced to federal prison for meth

OMAHA, Neb. (KSNB) - A Hastings man was sentenced to federal prison for meth on Tuesday. Officials announced that 28-year-old Zachary D. Ellis of Hastings was sentenced in federal court in Lincoln. Ellis was sentenced to 120 months in prison for distribution of 50 grams or more of methamphetamine (actual)...
HASTINGS, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Partyline Thursday 9-22

Today’s show is brought to you by: The Kensington, Homestead of Hastings, Jacobi Carpet One, Pat’s Auto Repair & Towing, and Bert’s Pharmacies. Garage Sale: Capital & Houston in GI, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday 8 am – 6 pm. Looking for: Someone to Tow a Vehicle,...
HASTINGS, NE
klkntv.com

One person killed in two-car crash south of Central City

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — One person was killed in a Tuesday morning crash just south of Central City. Responders were called to the intersection of Highway 14 and L Road just before 8 a.m., according to the Merrick County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities say a 2016 Jeep Patriot was...
CENTRAL CITY, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Two-vehicle collision leaves two dead, vehicle on fire

OSCEOLA, Neb. -- Authorities in Polk County said they responded to a fatality accident Friday morning. The Polk County Sheriff's Office said they responded to a two vehicle accident around 7:40 a.m. Friday, along with Polka County Emergency Responders from Osceola and Shelby. The accident happened on State Highway 81/92...
POLK COUNTY, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Boone County third-grade girl found

ALBION, Neb. -- The Boone County Sheriff's Office said they have safely located Airendella Loughman. Around midnight, the Sheriff's Office made the announcement that they found 9-year-old, Airendella. According to the Boone County Sheriff's Office, the third-grader went missing Tuesday afternoon. The Sheriff's Office and Boone Central Schools thanked those...
BOONE COUNTY, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Two dead, four others injured in crash near Grand Island

GRAND ISLAND, NE — Authorities are releasing more details about a crash that killed two people near Grand Island. The Merrick County Sheriff’s Office says emergency crews were dispatched to US Highway 30 about a half-mile east of Gunbarrel Road at 6:50 Sunday night. A news release says 18-year-old Brady Buechter of Belgrade and 39-year-old Dustin Geier of Columbus died at the scene. Four other people were transported to a Grand Island hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
GRAND ISLAND, NE

