Read full article on original website
Related
labpulse.com
CRISPR may enable rapid, sensitive test for COVID-19
September 23, 2022 -- A novel engineered CRISPR technology can locate RNA from SARS-CoV-2 in about half an hour, detecting the COVID-19 virus more rapidly and in much lower concentrations than previous tests, according to research published Thursday in Nature Chemical Biology. The device has the potential for use as...
labpulse.com
Exact Sciences awards $525K in grants to improve CRC screening
September 22, 2022 -- Cancer screening and diagnostic test provider Exact Sciences on Thursday announced it has awarded $525,000 in grants to eight federally qualified health centers focused on improving colorectal cancer (CRC) screening rates in vulnerable populations. Exact's Funding Opportunities for CRC Screening Uptake Strategies (FOCUS) program provided the...
Comments / 0