ELLSWORTH — The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office investigated a three-vehicle collision on the Ellsworth Road (Route 172) in Blue Hill Sept. 14, but no one was injured. The accident occurred when a pickup truck had stopped to turn left into Blue Hill Self Storage and was rear-ended by a car, which had been stopped but was pushed into the truck by a sport utility vehicle, which could not stop in time, said Deputy Zach Allen.

HANCOCK COUNTY, ME ・ 3 DAYS AGO