Undue influence
This week many of us in Hancock County received through the mail a misleading message from Richard Malaby suggesting that the Maine Senate seat contested by Brian Langley and Nicole Grohoski is being bought for Grohoski by “outside money.” Mr. Malaby stated outside money in the millions has poured into legislative seats, investing in individuals who support a more liberal agenda.
Cue the mailers
With Labor Day in the rearview mirror, Mainers are about to enter another season: the political ad season. With primary candidates selected, the party favorites now move into position to face off against one another in the general election with a few independents in the mix. Hancock County municipalities are...
Commentary: Making America “godly” again
An unsolicited handout appeared in my mailbox this week. The two-sided political message featured Republican legislative candidate John Linnehan sporting a red jersey bearing the words “MAKE AMERICA GODLY AGAIN.” It doesn’t take much pondering to realize it’s a deliberate takeoff on the MAGA movement spawned by you-know-who that has so easily hypnotized millions of gullible Americans, most of whom identify as Republicans.
Changes announced for Autumn Gold
ELLSWORTH — Due to expected high winds, the Ellsworth Area Chamber of Commerce has announced some changes to the Autumn Gold schedule of events for Saturday, Sept. 24. Union River Boat rides have been canceled, with no rescheduled date. The Harborside Food Festival will move from Harbor Park to Ellsworth Elementary-Middle School with the same hours, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. The festival will include a cooking demonstration on Lobster Stew at 11 a.m. with Chef Brian Langley.
Timeless troubles: Paintings show mankind’s continuing cruelty, irrationality
ELLSWORTH — Brooklin artist Robert Shillady will speak about his masterful historical trilogy — a series he has spent the past eight years creating — at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 21 at Courthouse Gallery Fine Art. The talk is free and open to the public. Shillady...
Hancock County Sheriff’s log week of September 22
ELLSWORTH — The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office investigated a three-vehicle collision on the Ellsworth Road (Route 172) in Blue Hill Sept. 14, but no one was injured. The accident occurred when a pickup truck had stopped to turn left into Blue Hill Self Storage and was rear-ended by a car, which had been stopped but was pushed into the truck by a sport utility vehicle, which could not stop in time, said Deputy Zach Allen.
