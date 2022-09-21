Read full article on original website
Clinton County U.S. Route 69 South Open
The Missouri Department of Transportation has announced Clinton County U.S. Route 69 south at the new Route 116 round about intersection is now open. Crew from Amino Brothers Co. Inc. of Kansas City, working with Mo-Dot, were able to reopen U.S. Route 69 south of the intersection from just north of 251st Street to Route 116 Thursday afternoon.
Maysville woman injured after 2-vehicle crash
DAVIESS COUNTY—One person was injured in an accident just after 2p.m. Friday in Daviess County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2014 Honda Odyssey driven by Tiffany M. Lapai, 42, Maysville, was northbound on MO 6 at Route F in Jamesport. The front drivers side of the Honda...
Rear-end collision in Daviess County seriously injures Maysville woman
JAMESPORT – A rear-end collision in Jamesport seriously injured a Maysville woman this Friday afternoon. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the front driver's side of a northbound vehicle driven by Tiffany Lipai struck the rear of a westbound vehicle driven by Sayyadina Uehling of Polo in the intersection of MO-6 and Route F.
Fire destroys two-story home in Wheeling, church also damaged
A two-story house in Wheeling is considered a total loss and the Baptist Church sustained damage due to a fire on Monday morning, September 19th. Wheeling Rural Fire Chief Darrin Fravel reports the house at 303 North Fourth Street was vacant. The Missouri State Fire Marshal’s Office was contacted to investigate to determine the cause of the fire.
Shirley A. Youngs
Cameron, Missouri- Shirley Ann Youngs, 84, passed away September 19, 2022, peacefully with her family by her side. Services: 2:00 PM, Friday, September 23, 2022, at the Cameron First Christian Church. Visitation one hour prior, 1:00 PM- 2:00 PM. Burial in Highland Cemetery, Hamilton, Missouri. Online condolences: www.polandthompson.com. Arrangements by...
New Vet Office Opens in Milan
Rockin’ J Veterinary Services, LLC is a new mixed animal veterinary practice owned and operated by Dr. Jake and Jaime Letner in Milan, Missouri. Dr. Letner grew up in Mercer County where he was a graduate of Princeton R-V High School. Dr. Letner graduated from University of Missouri College of Veterinary Medicine. He specializes in bovine and equine medicine. We enjoy raising cattle, attending horse shows, spending time with family and most importantly making memories with our son, Wyatt. The clinic offers high-quality diagnostic radiographs, fast and reliable chemistry analyzer, comprehensive hematology analyzer and ultrasonography.
Jail Bookings For Livingston County
The Livingston County Sheriff’s Department reports several recent bookings by area agencies. Chillicothe Police Department arrested 44-year-old James W Noland on warrants for alleged failure to appear for alleged driving while revoked and expired plates. Bond is set at $287. Chillicothe Police Department arrested 34-year-old Arron Franklin Waldrep of...
Woman in custody after Cameron School District placed on lockdown
Cameron Police Chief Rick Bashor reports a woman was taken into custody without incident the morning of September 22nd after an incident that caused the Cameron School District to be placed on lockdown. The Cameron Police Department 911 Center received a call about a disturbance in the area of Fourth...
Carolyn Marie (Hamilton) Hansen
Memorial graveside service and burial for 57-year-old Carolyn Marie (Hamilton) Hansen of Maryville will be at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022, at the High Prairie Cemetery, Elmo, Missouri.
Four nature sites in Missouri renamed to remove indigenous slur
Four nature sites in Missouri have been renamed under a new national policy to remove their previous names over a slur used against Native American women.
Homecoming King and Queen crowned at CF Russel Stadium in Trenton
Homecoming Coronation was held at CF Russel Stadium in the Trenton R-9 School District. Crowned Trenton High School Homecoming Queen Wednesday night was Eliana Cowling, the King is Tucker Otto. Both are seniors. (Photo courtesy Lance Otto’s Facebook Page)
Cameron woman receives felony charges after allegedly holding gun to her own head
A Cameron woman faces multiple felony charges after allegedly holding a gun to her own head during an altercation Thursday morning. Clinton County Prosecutor Brandi Lou McClain charged Lindsey Diane Bailie, 31 of Cameron, with felony unlawful use of a weapon and possession of a controlled substance after Cameron Police Department officers apprehended Bailie at the intersection of Fourth Street and Cherry.
Braymer man charged with two counts of murder has date set for motion hearing
A motion hearing has been scheduled in Johnson County Circuit Court for the Braymer man charged with two counts of first-degree murder in the death of two Wisconsin men in 2019. Garland Joseph Nelson’s motion hearing is set for October 3rd. A pre-trial conference is scheduled for November 3rd. A...
