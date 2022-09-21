ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington County, SC

Columbia police officer dies after medical emergency during training

A Columbia police officer is dead after a medical emergency during a department assessment. Master Police Officer Tyrell Owens Riley was participating in a Columbia Police Department Specialized Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) Assessment. Officials say during the physical fitness training portion Riley became ill. He was taken to a hospital where he went into cardiac arrest and died.
30 years since Dail Dinwiddie disappeared in Five Points

COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) — Saturday marks 30 years since 23-year-old Dail Dinwiddie disappeared from Columbia's Five Points. Dinwiddie was last seen on September 24, 1992 around 2 a.m. She and her friends were at the former Jungle Jim’s bar after attending a U2 concert at Williams-Brice Stadium. They somehow got separated at the bar and Dinwiddie was last seen walking towards the Harden and Green Street intersection.
Sumter officials searching for missing 16-year-old

SUMTER COUNTY (WACH) — Sumter County officials are searching for a missing 16-year-old. LOCAL FIRST | Coroner identifies driver who died in 18-wheeler crash. Officials say Kenya Sole' Davis was last seen Monday when she was dropped off by a family member in the Robney Drive area. Davis was...
Blythewood man arrested in connection with stolen vehicles

FAIRFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — The Fairfield County Sheriff's Office reports an arrest in connection with multiple burglary and larceny incidents. MORE STORIES LIKE THIS / Three students under investigation after alleged drug distribution at Lakewood High School. Deputies arrested 27-year-old Russell Britton Pope in the Ridgeway area of...
Record broken! 99 Thursday afternoon in Columbia, SC

COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) — We have been forecasting record heat through the week for Thursday and now it has officially happened. High temperatures ultimately hit 99F degrees in Columbia, SC measured at Columbia Metropolitan Airport. We broke the record as early as 1:30 p.m. when we hit 97 at...
Columbia Fireflies staff member injured in golf cart incident

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — The Columbia Fireflies minor league baseball team's Visiting Clubhouse Manager is in the hospital after a golf cart incident. It happened on Saturday, September 17. CJ Yarborough is the Fireflies' Visiting Clubhouse Manager. He has worked with the team since the franchise started in 2016. He started out as a bat boy before being promoted to visiting clubhouse manager. He won the SAL Visiting Clubhouse Manager of the Year Award in 2019 and the baseball team says he was on track to do it again this season.
Orangeburg County convenience store burglary suspect arrested

ORANGEBURG COUNTY (WACH) — An Orangeburg County convenience store burglary suspect has been arrested, according to the Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office. Officials say 26-year-old Tiberias Drayton was taken into custody on a charge of first-degree burglary after a break-in occurred at a Cannon Bridge Road business. “We’ve been watching...
RCSD corporal of 23 years suspended after alleged altercation

RICHLAND COUNTY (WACH) — A RCSD corporal of 23 years has been suspended after an alleged altercation, according to the Richland County Sheriff's Department. Robert C. Oates has been suspended without pay, according to RCSD Sheriff Leon Lott. On Wednesday, Sept. 21 at approximately 4:00 p.m., Lott was made...
SC couple charged for allegedly killing 4-month-old baby

RICHLAND COUNTY (WACH) — A mother and her boyfriend have been charged after the death of a 4-month-old baby was determined to be a homicide. According to the Richland County Sheriff's Department, a local hospital staff reported that a 4-month-old baby had been transported to the hospital by EMS and was unresponsive on Sept. 6.
Gov. Henry McMaster signs legislation to expand kinship care

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Governor Henry McMaster signed a bill on Thursday that allows the Department of Social Services to place a child with a relative or fictive kin who is not yet licensed as a foster parent, and allows for them to receive financial assistance from DSS while in the process of becoming licensed.
Sumter man sentenced for defrauding non-profit of more than $800,000

SUMTER COUNTY (WACH) — A Sumter man has been sentenced to nearly three years in prison after defrauding a local non-profit organization of more than $800,000. While serving as the Financial Officer for Sumter Behavioral Health Services (SBHS), a 501c3 non-profit, Rodney Ellis, 71, defrauded the non-profit out of more than $800,000 over eight years.
