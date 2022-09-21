Read full article on original website
Suspect running from police dies after falling from Columbia Convention Center balcony
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — A man who was running from Cayce police fell off the top level of a balcony outside the Columbia Convention Center and died. Officials say a Cayce police officer approached a vehicle with two people in it at Guignard Park after the park closed for the day, around 1:30 a.m.
Funeral arrangements made for woman found dead in Columbiana Centre Belk bathroom
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Funeral arrangements have been made for Bessie Mae Durham, the woman who was found dead in a Belk bathroom at the Columbiana Centre. Durham's funeral will happen on Sunday, September 25 at 3:00 p.m. at the Bostick-Tompkins Funeral Home. Lexington County officials say 63-year-old Bessie...
'Step up on protocol': Friends of woman found dead in mall bathroom demand accountability
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) – WACH FOX News has learned a woman found dead inside a bathroom at the Belk store in Columbiana Centre, died of natural causes. Just a short time ago, the coroner said there is no foul play involved in Bessie Durham’s death. However, some people who knew 63-year-old Bessie Durham are asking for someone to be held accountable.
Columbia police officer dies after medical emergency during training
A Columbia police officer is dead after a medical emergency during a department assessment. Master Police Officer Tyrell Owens Riley was participating in a Columbia Police Department Specialized Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) Assessment. Officials say during the physical fitness training portion Riley became ill. He was taken to a hospital where he went into cardiac arrest and died.
30 years since Dail Dinwiddie disappeared in Five Points
COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) — Saturday marks 30 years since 23-year-old Dail Dinwiddie disappeared from Columbia's Five Points. Dinwiddie was last seen on September 24, 1992 around 2 a.m. She and her friends were at the former Jungle Jim’s bar after attending a U2 concert at Williams-Brice Stadium. They somehow got separated at the bar and Dinwiddie was last seen walking towards the Harden and Green Street intersection.
Sumter officials searching for missing 16-year-old
SUMTER COUNTY (WACH) — Sumter County officials are searching for a missing 16-year-old. LOCAL FIRST | Coroner identifies driver who died in 18-wheeler crash. Officials say Kenya Sole' Davis was last seen Monday when she was dropped off by a family member in the Robney Drive area. Davis was...
Blythewood man arrested in connection with stolen vehicles
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — The Fairfield County Sheriff's Office reports an arrest in connection with multiple burglary and larceny incidents. MORE STORIES LIKE THIS / Three students under investigation after alleged drug distribution at Lakewood High School. Deputies arrested 27-year-old Russell Britton Pope in the Ridgeway area of...
'Why her': Community mourns 16-year-old killed in wreck with semi-truck
WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) – Some residents in West Columbia are calling for change after a deadly crash this week near the intersection of Augusta Road and 12th Street. One of the victims was 16-year-old Paris Franklin. “It’s just mind-blowing. The fact that she’s not with us. I can’t...
"If you see something, say something", says Sumter County about recent drive by shootings
SUMTER COUNTY (WACH)— A Sumter drive-by shooting suspect is in custody after a traffic stop lead to the arrest of three people, including a man suspected to be involved in recent drive-by shootings. According to the Sumter County Sheriff's Office, Antoine Price is charged with possession of a stolen...
Pumpkin patches, fall activities starting to open up in the Midlands
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Fall has officially started and so have plenty of fall themed activities. Whether it's a corn maze or a pumpkin patch, there's lots to choose from. We're keeping a full list of activities in the Midlands at the end of this article. "All the vendors...
Record broken! 99 Thursday afternoon in Columbia, SC
COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) — We have been forecasting record heat through the week for Thursday and now it has officially happened. High temperatures ultimately hit 99F degrees in Columbia, SC measured at Columbia Metropolitan Airport. We broke the record as early as 1:30 p.m. when we hit 97 at...
Columbia Fireflies staff member injured in golf cart incident
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — The Columbia Fireflies minor league baseball team's Visiting Clubhouse Manager is in the hospital after a golf cart incident. It happened on Saturday, September 17. CJ Yarborough is the Fireflies' Visiting Clubhouse Manager. He has worked with the team since the franchise started in 2016. He started out as a bat boy before being promoted to visiting clubhouse manager. He won the SAL Visiting Clubhouse Manager of the Year Award in 2019 and the baseball team says he was on track to do it again this season.
Three students under investigation after alleged drug distribution at Lakewood High School
SUMTER COUNTY (WACH) — Update as of 5 p.m.: Three students at Lakewood High School are under investigation and are facing potential charges following alleged drug use and distribution on campus. ORIGINAL COVERAGE: Sumter County investigators and the Sumter School District are investigating alleged drug use and distribution at...
Orangeburg County convenience store burglary suspect arrested
ORANGEBURG COUNTY (WACH) — An Orangeburg County convenience store burglary suspect has been arrested, according to the Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office. Officials say 26-year-old Tiberias Drayton was taken into custody on a charge of first-degree burglary after a break-in occurred at a Cannon Bridge Road business. “We’ve been watching...
RCSD corporal of 23 years suspended after alleged altercation
RICHLAND COUNTY (WACH) — A RCSD corporal of 23 years has been suspended after an alleged altercation, according to the Richland County Sheriff's Department. Robert C. Oates has been suspended without pay, according to RCSD Sheriff Leon Lott. On Wednesday, Sept. 21 at approximately 4:00 p.m., Lott was made...
SC couple charged for allegedly killing 4-month-old baby
RICHLAND COUNTY (WACH) — A mother and her boyfriend have been charged after the death of a 4-month-old baby was determined to be a homicide. According to the Richland County Sheriff's Department, a local hospital staff reported that a 4-month-old baby had been transported to the hospital by EMS and was unresponsive on Sept. 6.
SC Ovarian Cancer Coalition release butterflies promoting awareness for the deadly disease
COLUMBIA, SC — The states Ovarian Cancer Coalition releasing hundreds of butterflies as part of September's National ovarian cancer awareness, promoting awareness of the disease and its silent symptoms. Each butterfly released represents a loved one with ovarian cancer or other female related cancers. They were purchased before Thursdays...
Gov. Henry McMaster signs legislation to expand kinship care
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Governor Henry McMaster signed a bill on Thursday that allows the Department of Social Services to place a child with a relative or fictive kin who is not yet licensed as a foster parent, and allows for them to receive financial assistance from DSS while in the process of becoming licensed.
Midlands high school uses gardening to unite students with and without special needs
LUGOFF, Sc. (WACH) --- A Kershaw County high school is using gardening to unite students with or without special needs. "What we try to do here is to make sure that we're not doing it for our students with disabilities, but we're doing it with them," said Ashley Middleton, a teacher with Lugoff-Elgin High School.
Sumter man sentenced for defrauding non-profit of more than $800,000
SUMTER COUNTY (WACH) — A Sumter man has been sentenced to nearly three years in prison after defrauding a local non-profit organization of more than $800,000. While serving as the Financial Officer for Sumter Behavioral Health Services (SBHS), a 501c3 non-profit, Rodney Ellis, 71, defrauded the non-profit out of more than $800,000 over eight years.
