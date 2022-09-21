I was trying to make a Swiss buttercream and ran into trouble. For a play-by-play, read below. To cut to the chase, skip to the end. Put 4 egg whites (from the fridge) and 1 c sugar in a double boiler and got it nice and warm/hot. I picked out a few bits that got too hot on the sides (cooked egg white! I'm baking at my sister-in-law's so I don't have my thermometer.)

RECIPES ・ 3 DAYS AGO