Help me salvage my Swiss Buttercream?
I was trying to make a Swiss buttercream and ran into trouble. For a play-by-play, read below. To cut to the chase, skip to the end. Put 4 egg whites (from the fridge) and 1 c sugar in a double boiler and got it nice and warm/hot. I picked out a few bits that got too hot on the sides (cooked egg white! I'm baking at my sister-in-law's so I don't have my thermometer.)
Why is the butter given in cup measure when you have to melt it to do this? Why not just a weight measure? Thank you> Tha?
Unfortunately volume-based Imperial measurements are typical for American recipes, especially in home cooking. Mass-based metric measurements are preferred by sane people -- like most of the rest of the world. And mass-based measurements are more efficient time wise. You put a saucepan on a scale, press tare and dump in...
Vegan Butternut Squash Soup
Few things signal the start of soup season better than a bowl of silky butternut squash soup. This recipe has a few tricks up its sleeve that help to set it apart from the usual suspects. The first is Chinese five spice powder. The warming spices give the soup an extra autumnal flair, while the spice mix’s Schezuan peppercorns add some subtle spiciness.
