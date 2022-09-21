BALTIMORE-- It is, weather-wise, a fine start to the weekend. The headline for today is "milder, nice." There is a cold front out to our West that will bring us some showers later tomorrow, though clouds ahead of the front will begin to stream into the Mid-Atlantic this afternoon. And behind that front we will see some cooler temps, the low 70's, as we move into next week. But today we begin a two day mild up, or if you prefer a warm up. Both are correct. Yesterday our high was 69°, today our forecast high is 73°, tomorrow bump the forecast high up to 78°. Our averages are now 77° dayside, 56° overnight. The tropics are active. Just as we are saying goodbye to Fiona we will say hello to Ian. (Since Fiona we have had two named storms that have not played into the Western Atlantic, Gaston and Hermine.) Ian is expected to slide up the West coast of Florida as, potentially, a Cat 1. By NEXT weekend his remnants could bring us clouds and rain. We will watch this closely over the next few days. Enjoy your Saturday. Have fun and be safe! Marty B!

MARYLAND STATE ・ 13 HOURS AGO