Baltimore, September 23 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Reginald F Lewis High School football team will have a game with Frederick Douglass High School on September 23, 2022, 12:45:00.
foxbaltimore.com
Northeast Baltimore High School student says school fight left him concussed
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A Northeast Baltimore High School student says he was beaten at school Monday. Malik Allen is a 10th-grade student at Reginald F. Lewis High School in Northeast Baltimore. “He’s never going back to Baltimore City Public Schools,” said Hassan Giordano, Malik’s father. Giordano...
Baltimore tailor scores role in Lady in the Lake
A Baltimore business owner will appear in the new Apple TV+ series Lady in the Lake, which is being filmed in the city.
Maryland Weather: Mild temps Saturday, a fine start to the weekend
BALTIMORE-- It is, weather-wise, a fine start to the weekend. The headline for today is "milder, nice." There is a cold front out to our West that will bring us some showers later tomorrow, though clouds ahead of the front will begin to stream into the Mid-Atlantic this afternoon. And behind that front we will see some cooler temps, the low 70's, as we move into next week. But today we begin a two day mild up, or if you prefer a warm up. Both are correct. Yesterday our high was 69°, today our forecast high is 73°, tomorrow bump the forecast high up to 78°. Our averages are now 77° dayside, 56° overnight. The tropics are active. Just as we are saying goodbye to Fiona we will say hello to Ian. (Since Fiona we have had two named storms that have not played into the Western Atlantic, Gaston and Hermine.) Ian is expected to slide up the West coast of Florida as, potentially, a Cat 1. By NEXT weekend his remnants could bring us clouds and rain. We will watch this closely over the next few days. Enjoy your Saturday. Have fun and be safe! Marty B!
Wbaltv.com
New rules take effect Friday at Baltimore County school sporting events
MIDDLE RIVER, Md. — A new set of rules will take effect Friday for anyone attending a sporting event at Baltimore County Public Schools. BCPS issued a stern warning unsafe and unruly behavior that will not be tolerated at sporting events. The new directive comes just ahead of a number of high school games set to be played across the county.
Charm City Live drops performance schedule featuring Kelly Price, Stokley
BALTIMORE -- Charm City Live, a new festival in the heart of Baltimore, has announced its schedule for performances this weekend. The event features national acts including R&B singer Kelly Price, vocalist Jon B pop-R&B vocalist The Bonfyre and Georgia R&B casanova Joe. In place for Rebecca Black is Trevor Jackson.Charm City Live is Saturday, Sept. 24 at War Memorial Plaza, from noon to 8 p.m. This is the first year for the free festival, which is family-friendly and includes a kid's zone, local vendors, and food trucks.The six performances will be held from 1 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., starting with The Bonfyre and closing with Joe. Local DJs and local vendors will also participate, essentially infusing the culture of Baltimore with national celebrities and entertainment. WJZ is the proud media sponsor of this event.
Buddy's in Annapolis leaves seat open to honor owner's son
When you climb the steps at his famous restaurant in Annapolis called, “Buddy’s,” you will notice a table you will never be allowed to sit. It is reserved forever.
Nottingham MD
Williams, Henn issue statement on Pine Grove Middle School bomb scare
TOWSON, MD—BCPS Superintendent Dr. Darryl Williams and Board of Education of Baltimore County member Julie Henn have issued a statement on Wednesday’s bomb scare at Pine Grove Middle School. The school was evacuated at just after noon on September 21 after an an improvised explosive device was found...
wnav.com
So Long to Snow Days in Anne Arundel County Schools
The collective groans of "aw-man!" keep rolling through the state of Maryland as Anne Arundel's board of education has decided that there will not be any days off for inclement weather. So-long School Days! Welcome back to virtual learning days when travel is too perilous to head out to school.
Wbaltv.com
Canton corner bar Looney's Pub to get new owner, concept
Looney's Pub, a Canton corner bar that has attracted sports fanatics and St. Patrick Day revelers for 29 years, may be getting a new owner -- and a familiar one, at that. The popular watering hole on O'Donnell Square is heading to the city liquor board on Thursday for approval to transfer the bar's ownership and liquor license and continue its live entertainment and outdoor table service.
realtormarney.com
Fell’s Point Fun Festival 2022
Fell’s Point Fun Festival 2022 is September 30-October 2. 2022 marks the 56th festival with multiple stages with live music, food and drink vendors, local artisans and more. There is a family & kids area with activities and entertainment for young ones. The festival is FREE to attend!. The...
thegreyhound.org
Students React to Increase in COVID-19 Cases on Campus
Over the past two weeks, seats have become noticeably empty as students continue to test positive for COVID-19. These students then begin the isolation period, creating a noticeable decline in class attendance. As the semester has continued, some students have taken notice. “I’ve just noticed a lot of my classmates...
Johns Hopkins Newsletter
Students react to Hopkins Dining changes
The University recently unveiled its new internally-operated dining plan, which has brought opinions for both new and returning students. The transition was made to allow for more sustainable food practices, enhanced student experience and collaboration with local partners, like Gold Crust Bakery. In an email to The News-Letter, Assistant Vice...
baltimorefishbowl.com
Baltimore Weekend Events: Deviled Egg Pageant, Comedians Michael Blackson and Jess Hilarious, Trash Wheel Fan Fest, and more.
Goodbye, summer; hello, fall! The time of comfy sweaters, colorful leaves, and autumnal spices is upon us. Baltimore has plenty in store this weekend to help you fall in love with the season all over again. From a devilishly delicious egg-themed competition to a magical visit from Hogwarts, check out...
foxbaltimore.com
Man taken by ambulance to hospital after southeast shooting Saturday
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A man was taken to the hospital after being shot in the Highland neighborhood in southeast Baltimore, according to Baltimore City Police Department. At about 5:20 p.m., Southeast District patrol officers were sent to the 3300 block of Esther Place, for a report of a shooting.
Trips That Make Cents: Enjoy the changing of the seasons in Havre de Grace
There is a festival or event happening almost every weekend in Havre de Grace, highlighting many attractions in the city that are free or low-cost.
Nottingham MD
I-695 shut down due to Overlea crash
UPDATE: All lanes have been reopened. ———- OVERLEA, MD—Crews are on thescene of a serious Saturday morning crash on I-695 in Baltimore County. The crash was reported at just before 10 a.m. on along the inner loop between I-95 and Philadelphia Road. One person is trapped at...
CBS News
Heavy police presence at barricade situation in Cherry Hill
BALTIMORE -- There is a heavy police presence Thursday morning for a barricade situation in the Cherry Hill neighborhood of South Baltimore, police said. The police presence is focused at an apartment building at the 2900 Denham Circle South, as of 10 a.m. SWAT team officers were called to the scene.
Maryland High School Student Accused Of Selling Edibles To Classmates
A high school student in Cecil County was arrested Monday after being accused of selling marijuana edibles to classmates. The 18-year-old is a student at North East High School. According to reports from the county sheriff’s office, a school resource officer searched the backpack belonging to the student. There, the officer found vacuum-sealed bags containing […] The post Maryland High School Student Accused Of Selling Edibles To Classmates appeared first on 92 Q.
weaa.org
Black and Missing | Kamoni Ross and Wanda Dawson-Roger-Campbell
The Montgomery Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating 14-year-old Kamoni Ross. Ross was last seen on September 12, on Osage Street near Carroll Avenue in Silver Spring, Maryland. Kamoni is 5’9”, 145 pounds, has brown medium length hair and brown eyes. He was last...
