Hiring and retaining for the long haul at Fairway Mortgage
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Loan volume has surged in recent years at Fairway Independent Mortgage Corp. — and that growth has translated into a significant increase in the Madison, Wisc.-based company’s headcount in Connecticut. Fairway is aiming to not only hire...
Opinion: Stamford Iwo Jima survivor visits Normandy at age 98. ‘(It) was very emotional’
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. For Stamford’s Charlie Guinta, having participated in the fiercely fought World War II Battle of Iwo Jima in the South Pacific, wasn’t enough; 77 years later he had to visit the site of an even bigger battle 10,000 miles away, the Allies D-Day invasion of Normandy, France, in June of 1944.
Opinion: On Banned Books Week, a CT library director says 'we received numerous ugly complaints'
The rising number of challenges to books at public libraries across the country is gravely troubling. Libraries play a crucial role in our democracy. Our job is to collect material and provide programming that reflects our communities but also represents diverse viewpoints. Intellectual freedom is the cornerstone of a democracy and it is essential that multiple views be represented.
City Plan OKs parking changes to ConnCAT Place plan in New Haven's Dixwell
NEW HAVEN — The City Plan Commission unanimously approved plan changes for the $200-million-plus ConnCAT Place development to revitalize the deteriorating Dixwell Plaza shopping center in the heart of the city's Dixwell neighborhood this week, including eliminating an underground parking garage that proved too expensive. Getting rid of the...
Redding, Ridgefield reach agreements in water pollution lawsuits
A pair lawsuits alleging violations of the U.S. Clean Water Act by the towns of Ridgefield and Redding will end next month after the towns reached separate agreements with an environmental advocacy group behind the legal action. The agreements are pending a review by federal regulators and acceptance by a federal district court judge.
John Breunig (opinion): The threat to CT teachers. ‘These kinds of things hurt our profession more than parents realize’
There’s something different about being a school teacher in 2022. I can’t quite put my finger on the right answer, but leaders of the state teachers union are offering multiple choices. Hopefully, there won’t be a test. The fresh challenge is about something more than getting back...
Simsbury to be recognized as ‘recovery-friendly’ community at substance-free festival
On Sunday afternoon, the Simsbury Meadows Performing Arts Center will host a family festival to raise awareness for substance abuse. The center is hosting Simsbury UnTapped in partnership with A Promise to Jordan, a nonprofit created by Simsbury resident Lisa Gray in memory of her son Jordan Akrakelian, who died in 2018 from a heroin and fentanyl overdose. The organization aims to erase the stigma of addiction and assist people impacted by substance abuse disorders, according to the foundation's website.
How the Top Workplaces list was made
E mployers have been forced to focus harder than ever to retain and attract talent since the COVID-19 pandemic. Top Workplaces celebrates the employers that are getting it right. The heart of the program is an employee survey. The 24-question survey collects feedback from those who know organizations the best:...
Gonzalez, No. 5 Maloney win at Darien in statement game between defending state champions
DARIEN — If winning the CIAC Class L state championship last season put the Maloney football team on the map, the Spartans planted their flag fo all of Connecticut to see on Friday night. Using a dominating defensive effort and taking advantage of their scoring opportunities, the Spartans, ranked...
West Haven student surprised by $40,000 scholarship award
WEST HAVEN — It took Antonio Ponton a moment after the novelty-sized check for $40,000 appeared for it to sink in. Ponton, a senior at West Haven High School, arrived at a school assembly with the rest of the Class of 2023 unaware that an application he filled out on a college planning website had entered him into a drawing to receive one of two $40,000 scholarships available to students across the country each month.
Stamford man accused of 'threatening' acts against key murder witness offered plea deal
STAMFORD — A city man accused of illegally recording and photographing a key witness’s testimony in a recent murder trial and posting it online in a “threatening” manner was offered a plea deal that allows him avoid five years in prison. Victor Cruz, 26, was arrested...
Police: Two caught in drug deal at Torrington housing complex
TORRINGTON — Two local residents were arrested Wednesday night after state police say they were caught conducting a drug deal. In a news release on Thursday, Connecticut State Police said they charged 52-year-old Michele Annette Abbott and 31-year-old Bashaun Faison in connection with the incident. The arrests stem from...
Quinnipiac hockey tops ECAC Hockey coaches preseason poll
Quinnipiac, the defending Cleary Cup champion, was ranked first in the ECAC Hockey coaches’ preseason poll with eight of 12 first place votes, the league announced Wednesday. Harvard, ranked second in the poll, received the four remaining first place votes. Yale was picked 10th in this preseason poll after a 7-14-1 record in conference play last season.
