WEST HAVEN — It took Antonio Ponton a moment after the novelty-sized check for $40,000 appeared for it to sink in. Ponton, a senior at West Haven High School, arrived at a school assembly with the rest of the Class of 2023 unaware that an application he filled out on a college planning website had entered him into a drawing to receive one of two $40,000 scholarships available to students across the country each month.

WEST HAVEN, CT ・ 1 DAY AGO