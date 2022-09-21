Read full article on original website
wnewsj.com
OSU grad set to fulfill lifelong dream
WILMINGTON — A local pastor will get to see his grandson take part in an Ohio tradition. A.J. Frasure, grandson of Calvary Baptist Church’s Pastor David Frasure, will get to dot the “i” in the script Ohio at the OSU-Iowa game on October 22. A.J. has...
wnewsj.com
Veterans honored with quilts
Three Clinton County veterans were recently surprised with the presentation of “Hero Quilts” — previously donated by the Clinton County Quilters. Chairman Jack Rose II and committee member Paul Butler, accompanied by Valerie Rose, surprised Blanchester residents Wayne Mills and Kristie Kiphart and Wilmington resident Sammy Dixon with patriotic handmade quilts and a big “Thank you for your service” from their fellow veterans and the Quilters.
wnewsj.com
East Clinton FFA members at Farm Science Review, clean-up roadway
More than 80 East Clinton FFA members traveled to the annual Farm Science Review in London, Ohio on Wednesday. Members spent the day talking to professionals in the ag business and looking around at all the exhibits throughout the grounds. They got to see many interesting types of agricultural businesses and other exhibitors during the day.
wnewsj.com
Silent Watch, raising awareness
WILMINGTON — The Annual Silent Watch — raising awareness of suicide among America’s veterans — is being held locally 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday at the Veterans Memorial in front of the Clinton County Courthouse as volunteers stand watch in shifts throughout the day. September is suicide...
wnewsj.com
County’s Hall of Heroes honoring veterans has new home
WILMINGTON — An exhibit honoring local military veterans has a new home. The Hall of Heroes, originally displayed in the Clinton County Courthouse, is now in the Clinton County Veterans Commission next to the courthouse. The display showcases and honors locals who had served in the military. The exhibit,...
Record-Herald
Chamber holds ribbon cutting for Rose Ave. Dream Center
The Fayette County Chamber of Commerce was excited to hold a ribbon cutting ceremony for the Rose Ave. Dream Center, formerly Rose Ave. Community Center. Located at 412 Rose Ave. in Washington C.H., the Dream Center is working with families to build community, support stability, and foster transformation. Church services are held every Friday night at 6:30 p.m. and community programs consist of a clothing center, food pantry, furniture ministry, the newly-dedicated Chris Lindsey Library, an after-school program, parenting and kinship programs. For more information, call (740)636-7673. Pictured: Front row; Rev. Warren Goble, Pastor Crystal Spriggs, Pastor Philip Spriggs, Pastor Joy Stanforth, Dr. Mary Hermiz, Rev. Joseph Duvall, Back row; Pastor Daniel Spriggs, Dennis Milstead, Raymond Mick, Pastor Jodie Truex, Pastor Jon Truex, Pastor Justin Siler, Mike Early, Mike Wilson, Dr. Connie Bowman, Rev. Tom Young.
wnewsj.com
Christian speaker touches on tiny houses as an option in addressing Wilmington homelessness
WILMINGTON — When he was in college a quarter century ago, Christian activist and author Shane Claiborne got involved in a struggle to help the homeless after unhoused people used an abandoned cathedral for shelter and the religious institution administrators objected. Claiborne and other students hung a banner upon...
wnewsj.com
Upcoming public/community events in Clinton County include the below. Email your public event information to [email protected]. • 66th Annual Chili Supper to benefit Wilmington City Schools bands 4-6:30 p.m. Friday at the high school. $7 includes bowl of chili, hot dog, apple sauce or cole slaw, dessert and drink. Tickets at the door, from WHS band members or at www.wilmingtonbands.org. WHS homecoming football game vs. Batavia at 7 p.m.
wnewsj.com
OSU Small Farm Program upcoming
The Farm Science Review (FSR) was a great success and literally thousands of farmers, youth, and agricultural enthusiasts attended this past week. While I was working at the FSR, I was able to see several from Clinton County in attendance. One of the popular areas was the Small Farm Center....
wnewsj.com
Color for some Halloween goodies!
Starting on Friday, Sept. 23 kids of all ages can start gathering coloring submissions to win a Halloween bucket full of spooky goodies!. There are four age groups, and we encourage kids and kids at heart to participate. Submissions can be mailed or dropped off to the News Journal office...
wnewsj.com
Week 6 Final: Wilmington 62, Batavia 14
WILMINGTON — Thad Stuckey rushed for four touchdowns and Aiden Price passed for three more as Wilmington defeated Batavia 62-14 Friday at Alumni Field. The win for the Hurricane, the third straight after three losses to start the season, came as alumni from near and far came back to WHS for Homecoming.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Ross Co. Health District commissioner encourages the community to carry Narcan
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio – In observance of National Recovery Month, Ross County Health Commissioner Garrett Guillozet encourages the community to carry naloxone in case of an opioid overdose emergency. Fentanyl’s presence in illicit drugs has spiked unintentional overdose rates statewide. Illicit drugs are often created to mimic commercial medications and...
wnewsj.com
Week 6 Final: Clinton-Massie 42, Goshen 0
ADAMS TOWNSHIP — Five different players scored touchdowns and Clinton-Massie made it two wins a row Friday 42-0 over Goshen at Frank Irelan Field. The SBAAC American Division win puts the Falcons at 2-4 overall and 1-0 in the division. Goshen is 1-5 in all games, 0-1 in league play.
Hundreds of Ohio National Guard members deploy from Dayton
"It's about teamwork, about the soldier next to you and being able to be vulnerable and lean on one another,” said LTC Cousins. “We're all going to have hard days, so leaning on each other is a skill we have to develop."
wnewsj.com
Take time to rest, just as God did
Ever had a bad vacation? I haven’t. To me, “bad” in reference to vacation is an oxymoron. The last couple Fridays I’ve shared about our trip to Maui in June. We always try to exploit the benefit of getting away by scheduling plenty of time to rest. It was no different while visiting there in Paradise, as we booked three different days to be by ourselves, on the beach, with our seltzer water, earbuds, and books.
wnewsj.com
Local Briefs: Public comment reinstated at Blan council meetings; P.E.R.I sets next meeting
The Blanchester Village Council reinstated its public comment section at Thursday’s village council meeting. The same guidelines as before still apply. Public Employee Retirees, Inc. (P.E.R.I.) will meet on Oct. 11 at 10 a.m. at the Clinton County Annex Building in the conference room, 111 S. Nelson Ave., Wilmington. The speaker will be Rosemary Dahmann, Director.
wnewsj.com
East Clinton JV volleyball corrals Mustangs in 2
LYNCHBURG — The East Clinton junior varsity volleyball team defeated Lynchburg-Clay 25-16, 28-26 Thursday night in a non-league match. The Astros are 8-2 on the year. Emily Arnold had two aces, three points, a kill, a perfect pass, three digs and three assists. Taylor Barton had four aces, five points, eight perfect passes, four digs and an assist. Cheyenne Reed had two aces, seven points, two kills, three perfect passes and eight assists.
wnewsj.com
Quakers now 3-1 after another thrilling win
BEXLEY, Ohio — The Wilmington College football team saw its 14-point lead evaporate in the second half, but quarterback Adam Dixon led a perfect two-minute drill at connected with Itika Wynn Jr. for the game-winning touchdown as the Fightin’ Quaker escaped Bernlohr Stadium with a 34-31 victory over Capital University in Ohio Athletic Conference (OAC) action on Saturday afternoon.
wnewsj.com
Quakers overwhelm Lions with 12-2 victory
CINCINNATI — The Wilmington College men’s soccer team pelted the Mount St. Joseph University goalkeeper to the tune of 58 shots and a dozen goals in a 12-2 blowout of the Lions here Thursday evening. The Fightin’ Quakers’ first shot of the game found the back of the...
Sidney Daily News
Lifelong Republicans gather in Cincinnati
CINCINNATI — A group of five lifelong Republicans gathered in Cincinnati on Wednesday to call on Ohioans to vote for Democrat Tim Ryan over Republican J.D. Vance in November’s US Senate election. “We’re here today to appeal for our Republican friends throughout Ohio to vote for candidates who...
