Ever had a bad vacation? I haven’t. To me, “bad” in reference to vacation is an oxymoron. The last couple Fridays I’ve shared about our trip to Maui in June. We always try to exploit the benefit of getting away by scheduling plenty of time to rest. It was no different while visiting there in Paradise, as we booked three different days to be by ourselves, on the beach, with our seltzer water, earbuds, and books.

WILMINGTON, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO