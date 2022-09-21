ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Irmo, SC

wach.com

Blythewood man arrested in connection with stolen vehicles

FAIRFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — The Fairfield County Sheriff's Office reports an arrest in connection with multiple burglary and larceny incidents. MORE STORIES LIKE THIS / Three students under investigation after alleged drug distribution at Lakewood High School. Deputies arrested 27-year-old Russell Britton Pope in the Ridgeway area of...
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, SC
wach.com

Columbia police officer dies after medical emergency during training

A Columbia police officer is dead after a medical emergency during a department assessment. Master Police Officer Tyrell Owens Riley was participating in a Columbia Police Department Specialized Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) Assessment. Officials say during the physical fitness training portion Riley became ill. He was taken to a hospital where he went into cardiac arrest and died.
COLUMBIA, SC
wach.com

Orangeburg County convenience store burglary suspect arrested

ORANGEBURG COUNTY (WACH) — An Orangeburg County convenience store burglary suspect has been arrested, according to the Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office. Officials say 26-year-old Tiberias Drayton was taken into custody on a charge of first-degree burglary after a break-in occurred at a Cannon Bridge Road business. “We’ve been watching...
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, SC
wach.com

Sumter officials searching for missing 16-year-old

SUMTER COUNTY (WACH) — Sumter County officials are searching for a missing 16-year-old. LOCAL FIRST | Coroner identifies driver who died in 18-wheeler crash. Officials say Kenya Sole' Davis was last seen Monday when she was dropped off by a family member in the Robney Drive area. Davis was...
SUMTER COUNTY, SC
wach.com

RCSD corporal of 23 years suspended after alleged altercation

RICHLAND COUNTY (WACH) — A RCSD corporal of 23 years has been suspended after an alleged altercation, according to the Richland County Sheriff's Department. Robert C. Oates has been suspended without pay, according to RCSD Sheriff Leon Lott. On Wednesday, Sept. 21 at approximately 4:00 p.m., Lott was made...
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
wach.com

30 years since Dail Dinwiddie disappeared in Five Points

COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) — Saturday marks 30 years since 23-year-old Dail Dinwiddie disappeared from Columbia's Five Points. Dinwiddie was last seen on September 24, 1992 around 2 a.m. She and her friends were at the former Jungle Jim’s bar after attending a U2 concert at Williams-Brice Stadium. They somehow got separated at the bar and Dinwiddie was last seen walking towards the Harden and Green Street intersection.
COLUMBIA, SC
wach.com

SC couple charged for allegedly killing 4-month-old baby

RICHLAND COUNTY (WACH) — A mother and her boyfriend have been charged after the death of a 4-month-old baby was determined to be a homicide. According to the Richland County Sheriff's Department, a local hospital staff reported that a 4-month-old baby had been transported to the hospital by EMS and was unresponsive on Sept. 6.
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
wach.com

Domestic violence investigation leads to multiple drug, gun arrests

IRMO, S.C. (WACH) — A domestic violence investigation led to multiple drug and gun arrests, according to Irmo Police. Irmo Officers were called to a residence in the Rose Oaks Neighborhood for a domestic dispute shortly after midnight on Wednesday. Officers learned that a resident of the home was...
IRMO, SC
wach.com

Suspect charged with attempted murder in Jollystreet Road shooting

NEWBERRY COUNTY (WACH) — A suspect has been charged with attempted murder after a shooting incident on Jolly Street on July 26. According to the Newberry County Sheriff's Office, 23-year-old Rondarius Rasheed Davis, also known as, Hotboy, is charged with attempted murder, possession of a firearm during a violent crime, and possession of a firearm by a violent offender.
NEWBERRY COUNTY, SC
wach.com

Columbia Fireflies staff member injured in golf cart incident

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — The Columbia Fireflies minor league baseball team's Visiting Clubhouse Manager is in the hospital after a golf cart incident. It happened on Saturday, September 17. CJ Yarborough is the Fireflies' Visiting Clubhouse Manager. He has worked with the team since the franchise started in 2016. He started out as a bat boy before being promoted to visiting clubhouse manager. He won the SAL Visiting Clubhouse Manager of the Year Award in 2019 and the baseball team says he was on track to do it again this season.
COLUMBIA, SC
wach.com

Record broken! 99 Thursday afternoon in Columbia, SC

COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) — We have been forecasting record heat through the week for Thursday and now it has officially happened. High temperatures ultimately hit 99F degrees in Columbia, SC measured at Columbia Metropolitan Airport. We broke the record as early as 1:30 p.m. when we hit 97 at...
COLUMBIA, SC
wach.com

Week Five High School Football Highlights and Scores

Columbia- Week five of high school football in the Midlands is in the books! Check out Friday night's highlights at the top of the page!. Calhoun Academy 31, Orangeburg Prep 28 (F/OT) Midland Valley 48, Swansea 0. Wilson Hall 28, First Baptist 0. Saluda 33, Gilbert 21. Oceanside Collegiate 28,...
COLUMBIA, SC

