Suspect running from police dies after falling from Columbia Convention Center balcony
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — A man who was running from Cayce police fell off the top level of a balcony outside the Columbia Convention Center and died. Officials say a Cayce police officer approached a vehicle with two people in it at Guignard Park after the park closed for the day, around 1:30 a.m.
Funeral arrangements made for woman found dead in Columbiana Centre Belk bathroom
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Funeral arrangements have been made for Bessie Mae Durham, the woman who was found dead in a Belk bathroom at the Columbiana Centre. Durham's funeral will happen on Sunday, September 25 at 3:00 p.m. at the Bostick-Tompkins Funeral Home. Lexington County officials say 63-year-old Bessie...
'Step up on protocol': Friends of woman found dead in mall bathroom demand accountability
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) – WACH FOX News has learned a woman found dead inside a bathroom at the Belk store in Columbiana Centre, died of natural causes. Just a short time ago, the coroner said there is no foul play involved in Bessie Durham’s death. However, some people who knew 63-year-old Bessie Durham are asking for someone to be held accountable.
Blythewood man arrested in connection with stolen vehicles
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — The Fairfield County Sheriff's Office reports an arrest in connection with multiple burglary and larceny incidents. MORE STORIES LIKE THIS / Three students under investigation after alleged drug distribution at Lakewood High School. Deputies arrested 27-year-old Russell Britton Pope in the Ridgeway area of...
'Why her': Community mourns 16-year-old killed in wreck with semi-truck
WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) – Some residents in West Columbia are calling for change after a deadly crash this week near the intersection of Augusta Road and 12th Street. One of the victims was 16-year-old Paris Franklin. “It’s just mind-blowing. The fact that she’s not with us. I can’t...
Teen charged; additional arrest made in connection with Sumter drive-by shootings
SUMTER COUNTY (WACH) — An additional suspect has been arrested in connection with a Sumter County drive-by shooting, according to the Sumter County Sheriff's Office. On Sept. 22, 2022, the United States Marshals Service Carolina Regional Fugitive Task Force and the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office located and arrested 17-year-old Common Nelson.
Columbia police officer dies after medical emergency during training
A Columbia police officer is dead after a medical emergency during a department assessment. Master Police Officer Tyrell Owens Riley was participating in a Columbia Police Department Specialized Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) Assessment. Officials say during the physical fitness training portion Riley became ill. He was taken to a hospital where he went into cardiac arrest and died.
Orangeburg County convenience store burglary suspect arrested
ORANGEBURG COUNTY (WACH) — An Orangeburg County convenience store burglary suspect has been arrested, according to the Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office. Officials say 26-year-old Tiberias Drayton was taken into custody on a charge of first-degree burglary after a break-in occurred at a Cannon Bridge Road business. “We’ve been watching...
Three students under investigation after alleged drug distribution at Lakewood High School
SUMTER COUNTY (WACH) — Update as of 5 p.m.: Three students at Lakewood High School are under investigation and are facing potential charges following alleged drug use and distribution on campus. ORIGINAL COVERAGE: Sumter County investigators and the Sumter School District are investigating alleged drug use and distribution at...
Sumter officials searching for missing 16-year-old
SUMTER COUNTY (WACH) — Sumter County officials are searching for a missing 16-year-old. LOCAL FIRST | Coroner identifies driver who died in 18-wheeler crash. Officials say Kenya Sole' Davis was last seen Monday when she was dropped off by a family member in the Robney Drive area. Davis was...
RCSD corporal of 23 years suspended after alleged altercation
RICHLAND COUNTY (WACH) — A RCSD corporal of 23 years has been suspended after an alleged altercation, according to the Richland County Sheriff's Department. Robert C. Oates has been suspended without pay, according to RCSD Sheriff Leon Lott. On Wednesday, Sept. 21 at approximately 4:00 p.m., Lott was made...
30 years since Dail Dinwiddie disappeared in Five Points
COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) — Saturday marks 30 years since 23-year-old Dail Dinwiddie disappeared from Columbia's Five Points. Dinwiddie was last seen on September 24, 1992 around 2 a.m. She and her friends were at the former Jungle Jim’s bar after attending a U2 concert at Williams-Brice Stadium. They somehow got separated at the bar and Dinwiddie was last seen walking towards the Harden and Green Street intersection.
SC couple charged for allegedly killing 4-month-old baby
RICHLAND COUNTY (WACH) — A mother and her boyfriend have been charged after the death of a 4-month-old baby was determined to be a homicide. According to the Richland County Sheriff's Department, a local hospital staff reported that a 4-month-old baby had been transported to the hospital by EMS and was unresponsive on Sept. 6.
Domestic violence investigation leads to multiple drug, gun arrests
IRMO, S.C. (WACH) — A domestic violence investigation led to multiple drug and gun arrests, according to Irmo Police. Irmo Officers were called to a residence in the Rose Oaks Neighborhood for a domestic dispute shortly after midnight on Wednesday. Officers learned that a resident of the home was...
Suspect charged with attempted murder in Jollystreet Road shooting
NEWBERRY COUNTY (WACH) — A suspect has been charged with attempted murder after a shooting incident on Jolly Street on July 26. According to the Newberry County Sheriff's Office, 23-year-old Rondarius Rasheed Davis, also known as, Hotboy, is charged with attempted murder, possession of a firearm during a violent crime, and possession of a firearm by a violent offender.
Columbia Fireflies staff member injured in golf cart incident
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — The Columbia Fireflies minor league baseball team's Visiting Clubhouse Manager is in the hospital after a golf cart incident. It happened on Saturday, September 17. CJ Yarborough is the Fireflies' Visiting Clubhouse Manager. He has worked with the team since the franchise started in 2016. He started out as a bat boy before being promoted to visiting clubhouse manager. He won the SAL Visiting Clubhouse Manager of the Year Award in 2019 and the baseball team says he was on track to do it again this season.
Record broken! 99 Thursday afternoon in Columbia, SC
COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) — We have been forecasting record heat through the week for Thursday and now it has officially happened. High temperatures ultimately hit 99F degrees in Columbia, SC measured at Columbia Metropolitan Airport. We broke the record as early as 1:30 p.m. when we hit 97 at...
Drive-by shooting suspect in custody after traffic stop leads to multiple arrests
SUMTER COUNTY (WACH) — A Sumter drive-by shooting suspect is in custody after a traffic stop lead to the arrest of three people, including a man suspected to be involved in recent drive-by shootings. According to the Sumter County Sheriff's Office, Antoine Price is charged with possession of a...
Richland One new safety measures in effect for Friday night football games
COLUMBIA, SC (WACH)- Safety and security have been issues at school districts all across the midlands this school year, and now it has spilled over to sporting events. Earlier this week, Richland School District One put new safety rules in place for anyone who attends football games in the district.
Week Five High School Football Highlights and Scores
Columbia- Week five of high school football in the Midlands is in the books! Check out Friday night's highlights at the top of the page!. Calhoun Academy 31, Orangeburg Prep 28 (F/OT) Midland Valley 48, Swansea 0. Wilson Hall 28, First Baptist 0. Saluda 33, Gilbert 21. Oceanside Collegiate 28,...
