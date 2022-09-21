Read full article on original website
Related
getnews.info
The Social at Savannah Offers Five-Star Service to Its Five-Star Residents
The senior living community is proud to highlight its outstanding dining services. Savannah, Georgia – September 23, 2022 – According to multiple polls and surveys conducted among residents at senior living communities all over the country, two of the major factors that determine their satisfaction levels with their accommodations are meal quality and service. It is with this thought in mind that The Social at Savannah, a senior living community based out of Savannah, Georgia, wishes to highlight their outstanding dining services program.
southmag.com
New and Noteworthy Experiences Taking Place at the Alida in Savannah
The Alida, Savannah’s award-winning riverfront boutique hotel has recently announces new packages, unique experiences and events for both visitors and Savannahians to enjoy. “The Alida is located in the heart of Savannah’s bustling entertainment district, and we always look to match the vibe of the neighborhood by keeping things fresh and fun at the hotel,” said Michael O’Shaughnessy, area general manager. “While there’s always something going on at The Alida, we’re excited to offer these new experiences for our guests to enjoy, and we look forward to welcoming them this season.”
WJCL
Grocery giveaway feeds hundreds at Savannah's Oglethorpe Mall
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia gave out enough food to feed over 800 families Friday. The event happened at Oglethorpe Mall in Savannah. Before they began handing out grocery items lines of cars stretched across the mall parking lot. The nonprofit gave out milk, meat, fresh...
You Can Play In An Adult Playground & See Human-Size Crystals For Free At This Savannah Gem
There's no shortage of unique things to do in Savannah, GA, but it's not every day you get to see crystals the size of a person or go down a slide designed specifically for adults to enjoy. JW Marriott's Plant Riverside District on Savannah's bustling River Street has everything a...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
National Ice Cream Cone Day? Savannah has you covered
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Sept. 22 is National Ice Cream Cone Day and Savannah is the perfect place to go for a sweet treat. There are plenty of ice cream shops in Savannah where you can go to celebrate the holiday. Here are a few options around the city to get you started on your […]
WJCL
Savannah's Huxsie Scott receives proclamation from the mayor
SAVANNAH, Ga. — A showstopping musical performance took over the start of Thursday night’s Savannah City Council meeting. Savannah native Huxsie Scott, a well-known jazz/blues singer, was invited by Mayor Van Johnson to perform at City Hall. She received a proclamation from the city for her decades of...
Food bank hosting drive-thru event at Oglethorpe Mall
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A local non-profit food bank hopes to feed 800 families at its drive-thru food drive at the Oglethorpe Mall Friday morning. The food drive — hosted by America’s Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia — runs from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. The food bank said it was funded in part by […]
wtoc.com
Liberty Co. ready for its close-up
LIBERTY COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A new film is streaming now on Netflix, featuring some familiar locations to folks in the Coastal Empire. Tyler Perry’s film “A Jazzman’s Blues” debuts Friday on the streaming service and scenes in the film were shot on location in Liberty County.
RELATED PEOPLE
WJCL
Oglethorpe Mall to host 'Nitro Extreme' auto show
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Cirque Italia is bringing its "Nitro Extreme" motor stunt show to Savannah next week. Organizers say the show bring the production of big-budget movie stunts to this area by featuring automobile tricks such as high-speed spins, two-wheel driving, pyrotechnic explosions, gravity-defying motorcycle tricks and more. The...
vanishinggeorgia.com
Log Tobacco Barn, Long County
This barn likely dates to the 1930s [perhaps 1920s], when tobacco production became a larger sector of the commercial agricultural economy in Georgia. Before that time, production was scattered and more specialized. An interesting feature of several tobacco barns I’ve documented in Long County is their height, which is notably shorter than most barns found elsewhere in Georgia. I’m unsure as to the reason for this.
connectsavannah.com
PROPERTY MATTERS: A high time for historic renovation, redevelopment
Downtown’s historic Woolworth’s building could be rehabbed, although the future use of the property is in question. Meanwhile, the city’s plan to clear the air about medicinal marijuana regulations took a step forward recently, as did a proposed impact fee being developed to help pay for the public costs of development projects. The loss of a late-70s-era office building south of DeRenne probably won’t be missed by many; however, the plan to construct a hotel in its place will likely continue the discourse over how many guest rooms this city needs and the future need for office space in this post-pandemic era.
WJCL
'Rainbow fentanyl' found in Georgia; Savannah doctor issues warning
SAVANNAH, Ga. — A dangerous and deadly drug disguised as candy or sidewalk chalk is now circulating in Georgia. "Rainbow Fentanyl" was recently detected in the Atlanta area, according to the Cobb County Sheriff's Office. Some fear it may now reach other places in the state, like Savannah. "One...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wtoc.com
Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia calling for community help
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A Savannah resident receives recognition for her hard work to end hunger in Coastal Georgia. America’s Second Harvest Food Bank of Coastal Georgia hosted a luncheon to pay tribute to its volunteers. Savannah’s volunteer of the year, Kate Fox-Marrs received special recognition. Second Harvest...
foodieflashpacker.com
7 Outstanding Mexican Restaurants In Hilton Head
Hilton Head Island is one of the most popular tourist destinations in the United States. It’s a picture-perfect vacation spot with all you need for a fun-filled getaway. But the island is more than just a spectacular coastline and low country cusine; it also has some fantastic Mexican restaurants that you should visit at least once while you’re here, especially if you enjoy delicious and authentic Mexican food.
wtoc.com
Road in Hinesville receives designation to honor former Fort Stewart military leader
HINESVILLE, Ga. (WTOC) - A road in Hinesville has a new designation to honor a former Fort Stewart military leader who has risen to a position in the president’s cabinet. Hinesville City Council and the Liberty County Commission have voted to show their support for naming 15th Street after Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin. It’s all thanks to efforts from the Liberty County Boys and Girls Club.
franchising.com
Latest Signed Agreement Bounces Altitude Trampoline Park into Bluffton
Indoor Entertainment Park Concept Inks Franchise Agreement with Local Entrepreneurs for New Location in Beaufort County. September 21, 2022 // Franchising.com // BLUFFTON, S.C. – Altitude Trampoline Park, one of the world’s largest family entertainment brands, announced today a new signed franchise agreement to position a go-to spot for indoor, active adventure in Bluffton with a new park location. Local entrepreneurs David and Haleigh Johnston will introduce the energetic brand to Beaufort County, specifically targeting parents and children ages 3- to 12-years-old in Bluffton.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Bulls in the Boro came out of the gate with entertainment and excitement
It was bucking bronco time in Statesboro during the inaugural Bulls in the Boro event at the Bulloch County Agricultural Complex last Saturday, September 17th. The arena was packed with kids and adults, all excitedly watching bull riding professionals push themselves to the limit in hopes of lasting 8 seconds or more on the mad bulls.
valdostatoday.com
Georgia DOL hosts Hinesville job fair
ATLANTA – The Georgia Department of Labor will be holding a multi-employer job fair offering several job opportunities in different fields. The Georgia Department of Labor will host a multi-employer job fair for Liberty, Long, and Bryan Counties on Thursday, October 20, 2022, from 9 am until 1 pm. The event will take place at the Liberty County Performing Arts Center, 2140 East Oglethorpe Highway, Hinesville, GA 31313. This event is co-sponsored by Coastal WorkSource Georgia and Liberty College and Career Academy.
yourislandnews.com
Veteran of the Week – Dave Robels
Beaufort’s Dave Robels, 82, enlisted in the United States Marine Corps in Elizabeth, N.J. in 1958. After boot camp at Parris Island and infantry training, he was assigned to a unit at Camp Lejeune from which he deployed twice each to Europe and the Caribbean. His next assignment was in security at Naval Station Key West. Assigned back to units at Lejeune, he again deployed to the Mediterranean and Caribbean.
thegeorgeanne.com
Gossip Gus: GSU to Ban Beloved Children’s Classic.
Hey Eagle nation, Gossip Gus here! You know I’ve always got the hot deets on the happenings at Georgia Southern. This new information that I’ve stumbled upon this week is no exception. A close source has told me that one of my personal favorite books from childhood is...
Comments / 0