Downtown’s historic Woolworth’s building could be rehabbed, although the future use of the property is in question. Meanwhile, the city’s plan to clear the air about medicinal marijuana regulations took a step forward recently, as did a proposed impact fee being developed to help pay for the public costs of development projects. The loss of a late-70s-era office building south of DeRenne probably won’t be missed by many; however, the plan to construct a hotel in its place will likely continue the discourse over how many guest rooms this city needs and the future need for office space in this post-pandemic era.

SAVANNAH, GA ・ 3 DAYS AGO