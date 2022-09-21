Read full article on original website
firststateupdate.com
Troopers Identify Man Killed In I-95 Work Zone Crash Earlier This Month
Delaware State Police have identified the victim who died during a fatal motor vehicle collision that occurred on September 13, 2022, in the Wilmington area as Michael Faust, 50, of Collingdale, Pennsylvania. Original Story. Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal single-vehicle collision that occurred in the Wilmington area on...
CBS News
2 people injured after shooting near high school in New Castle County, police say
MIDDLETOWN, Del. (CBS) – Middletown Police are currently investigating a shooting in the area around Appoquinimink High School on Friday night. Police were in the area of Bunker Hill Road east of Choptank Road when they heard gunshots erupting around 9 p.m. Officers found two gunshot victims and transported...
firststateupdate.com
Middletown Police Confirm Two Teens Shot After Football Game, Seeking Witnesses
Middletown Police are currently investigating a shooting that occurred in the area of Bunker Hill Road east of Choptank Road on Friday September 23, 2022. At approximately 9:15 pm Middletown Police were in the area when they heard shots being fired. Two gunshot victims were located in the area and transported to Christiana.
nccpdnews.com
Police Investigate Shooting in Newark
New Castle County Police, Criminal Investigations Unit is currently investigating a shooting that occurred in the Evergreen Apartments at Christiana Reserve. (Newark, Del.-19702) On Friday (9/24) at approximately 9:00 p.m., New Castle County Police received multiple calls for a shots fired complaint. Officers responded to the 800 block of Sandburg Place and located a 17-year-old male suffering from a gunshot wound to the torso. Officers immediately located the second victim, a 16-year-old male with a gunshot wound to a lower extremity. Responding officers rendered aid to both teens prior to the arrival of the New Castle County Paramedics.
dsp.delaware.gov
Delaware State Police Issue Gold Alert for Missing Frederica Man
Delaware State Police Troop 3 is issuing a Gold Alert for 40-year-old Titus Young of Frederica, Delaware. Young was last contacted on April 3, 2022, in the Frederica area. Attempts to contact or locate Young have been unsuccessful, and there is a concern for his safety and well-being. Young is...
nccpdnews.com
Police Investigate Burglary in Applecross
The New Castle County Division of Police, Criminal Investigations Section, Property Squad, is currently investigating a residential burglary in the community of Applecross. (Wilmington, Del.-19807) On Thursday (9/22) at approximately 10:30 p.m., New Castle County Police responded to the 200 block of S. Ashview Lane (Applecross) for the report of a burglary investigation.
firststateupdate.com
Man Shot In Wilmington Early Saturday Morning
Just before 2:30 Saturday morning, Wilmington Police responded to the intersection of N Pine Street and E 11th Street for reports of multiple shots fired. Responding officers found a male patient suffering from gunshot wounds. That patient was treated by medical crews before being transported to the hospital by ambulance.
nccpdnews.com
Police Investigate Crash Involving Pick-up Truck into A Home
The New Castle County Division of Police are currently investigating a motor vehicle crash involving a pick-up truck into a home. (Wilmington, Del.-19808) On Thursday (9/22), at approximately 9:40 a.m., Police were called to the 600 block of Cranhill Drive for the report of a vehicle into a home. Officers...
nccpdnews.com
Police Investigate Shots Fired in Overview Gardens
The New Castle County Division of Police are searching for information relating to a late reported shots fired that occurred in the community of Overview Gardens. (New Castle, Del.-19720) On Wednesday (9/21), at approximately 12:40 p.m., New Castle County Police were called to the 100 block of Memorial Drive for a late reported shots fired complaint.
Nottingham MD
I-695 shut down due to Overlea crash
UPDATE: All lanes have been reopened. ———- OVERLEA, MD—Crews are on thescene of a serious Saturday morning crash on I-695 in Baltimore County. The crash was reported at just before 10 a.m. on along the inner loop between I-95 and Philadelphia Road. One person is trapped at...
Cow Shot On Farm In York County: Pennsylvania State Police
A cow was shot on a farm in York County, Pennsylvania state police announced in a release on Friday, Sept. 23. State police were called to the shooting of a cow on East Posey Road in Lower Chanceford Township, Airville on Sept. 8 around 9 p.m. It is unclear if...
nccpdnews.com
Police Investigate Shots Fired Complaint
(Bear, Del.-19701) On Thursday (9/22) at approximately 9:20 p.m., New Castle County Police were called to the 100 block of Walls Way for a gun violation. Officers arrived on scene and began a property check of the area. The search revealed multiple shell casings on County Road. There were no...
WDEL 1150AM
Update: Fatal wreck in Wilton under investigation
UPDATE: A 28-year-old Newark man is dead after an early-morning collision with an illegally-parked tractor trailer on Route 40 in Wilton. According to Delaware State Police, the eastbound driver drifted to the right shoulder of the roadway early Wednesday morning and struck the back corner of the parked truck. The car overturned and landed at the tree line. The driver, who police said was not buckled up, died at the scene. The truck was not occupied at the time.
delawarebusinessnow.com
Two I-95 Wilmington southbound ramps to close overnight beginning on Sunday evening
The Delaware Department of Transportation is giving motorists a heads up on work that will require overnight closures of southbound Interstate 95 ramps in Wilmington. Affected are Exit 6, MLK Boulevard /4th Street, and Exit 7A, Route 52 South/Delaware Avenue off-ramps in Wilmington beginning Sunday night. It’s part of the...
firststateupdate.com
Happening Now: Overturned Tractor-Trailer Closes Lancaster Pike In Hockessin
Just after 6:30, Friday evening rescue crews responded to Newport Gap Pike at Lancaster Pike for reports of a rollover. En Route crews learned that a tractor-trailer had overturned. First arriving confirmed that the truck was on the side and that fluid is leaking from the vehicle. As a result...
sanatogapost.com
State Police Report on Sobriety Checkpoint Plans
EMBREEVILLE PA – Pennsylvania State Police said they expect to conduct “at least one sobriety checkpoint” in Chester County sometime between Friday (Sept. 23, 2022) and Sept. 29 (Thursday), according to a report distributed from the Troop J Barracks in Embreeville. Its patrols often cover the county’s northern townships and boroughs.
firststateupdate.com
Two Seriously Injured In Knife Attack Saturday Morning
Just before 4:20 on Saturday morning rescue crews and police responded to a home in the 300 block of Woodlawn Avenue in Wilmington for reports of a stabbing in progress. Arriving crews found two patients, mad and a woman, both suffering from multiple stab wounds. Both patients suffered serious injuries and were transported to an area hospital by ambulance.
firststateupdate.com
Troopers Identify Rider Killed In Motorcycle Accident Near Dover Air Force Base Sunday
Delaware State Police have identified Kohl Reed, 22, of Marysville, Pennsylvania, as the victim who died during a fatal motor vehicle collision on September 18, 2022, in the Magnolia area. Original Story. Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision that occurred in the Magnolia area this morning,...
Chester County Teen Carjacked At Gunpoint In Shopping Center Parking Lot, Police Say
A Chester County teenager escaped injury when he was carjacked at gunpoint Monday, Sept. 19, authorities said. Two armed men got inside the young driver's vehicle and stole his belongings, before taking his car in the parking lot of the Devon Square Shopping Center around 5:15 p.m., Tredyffrin Township police said.
