5 new additions to the Texas Renaissance Festival
The Texas Renaissance festival has added five new features. (Courtesy Texas Renaissance Festival) The Texas Renaissance Festival will be coming to Todd Mission for a new season from Oct. 8-Nov. 27. Celebrating 48 years, the festival has added a variety of new features from new vendors to new performances. “We...
enchantingtexas.com
18 Best Weekend Getaways from Houston, Texas
If you’re looking for a quick weekend getaway from the hustle and bustle of Houston, you’re in luck!. There are plenty of destinations within driving distance that offer a variety of activities for everyone in the family. Whether you’re looking to hit the beach, explore some history, or...
Click2Houston.com
LIST: Here are several resources seniors living in the Houston area need to know about
HOUSTON – The following is a collection of resources specific to the Houston area as well as more generalized information for seniors living in Texas. Houston Seniors Agencies, Departments, and Centers. 1. The Harris County Area Agency on Aging: A government office within the Houston Health Department responsible for...
Woodlands Online& LLC
Houston Man Arrested for Alleged Terrorist Threat on the Fort Bend County Fair
HOUSTON, TX -- A Houston man who allegedly threatened the Fort Bend County Fair on social media has been arrested by the Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office. On Friday, Sept. 23, 2022, the Fort Bend County Emergency Communications Center received a 9-1-1 text message advising that an unknown person had made an Instagram post which appeared to threaten the County Fair. The post was widely shared on Instagram and caused alarm to the Fort Bend County community who observed the post.
No evidence of shooting at Fort Bend County fair, Rosenberg PD says
Rosenberg police said there was "no evidence that a shooting occurred" at the Fort Bend County Fair & Rodeo Friday after reports started circulating online that a shooting may have taken place. Several social media posts of people who were at the fair said there was a shooting and a...
Time to Party: Voodoo Doughnuts Opening Their Fifth Location in Texas
Voodoo Doughnuts is expanding in Texas and adding their fifth location in Katy, TX!. Their other Texas locations include two in Houston, one in Cypress and one in Austin. No other details about the new location have been given; and there really hasn't been an update on the new location- but judging by the comments, everyone sounds super excited for it!
5 of Houston's most picturesque patios for fall dining and drinking
These attractive al fresco spaces provide just the right atmosphere for outdoor dining.
Massive alligator discovered in Texas driveway
What would you do if you walked outside and found a massive swamp creature in your driveway? Neighbors in Harris County had to figure it out this week when they stumbled upon a 10-foot-long alligator hanging out in their neighborhood.
bluebonnetnews.com
FLNB opens Mont Belvieu branch
First Liberty National Bank (FLNB) now has seven locations to serve customers in Southeast Texas. On Thursday, Sept. 22, bank leaders held a ribbon cutting ceremony with the West Chambers County Chamber of Commerce to mark the opening of its newest branch at 7110 FM 3180 in Mont Belvieu. “We...
CultureMap talks newest Great Wolf Lodge adventure park that will open in Webster, TX on ABC13
Slated to open in mid-to-late 2024, the resort will have 532 rooms, a 95,000-square-foot indoor water park, and a 58,000-square-foot family entertainment room.
Gizmodo
A Houston Community Is Being Dismantled by Mandatory Buyouts
This story was originally published by Grist. You can subscribe to its weekly newsletter here. This story is part of the Grist series Flood. Retreat. Repeat, an exploration of how communities are changing before, during, and after managed retreat. Dolores Mendoza lived in the Houston neighborhood of Allen Field for...
L'Observateur
Coast Guard searching for missing boater near Galveston, Texas
HOUSTON — The Coast Guard is searching for a 65-year-old man Friday who went missing while boating near Galveston, Texas. Missing is a 5-foot-9, white male last seen wearing board shorts, a t-shirt and a ball cap. It is unknown if the man is wearing a life jacket. Coast...
KHOU
Pizza vending machines make their debut in Houston
HOUSTON — Pizza fans – listen up!. The delicious delicacy just got more convenient! You can now get a hot, fresh pie straight from a vending machine in a new craze coming to Houston. The sights, the sounds, and the smells of Downtown Houston don't typically make your...
cw39.com
Whenever she hears a beat she starts moving!
HOUSTON (KIAH) – She may not be in kindergarten just yet, but she has the twinkle toes that just won’t stop! 4 year old Houston native Maya Dagan is a dancing force to be reckoned with, and her talent is already receiving national attention. Maya is a 4...
Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez wants a new county jail
AUSTIN, Texas — Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said it’s time to take a serious look at investing in corrections infrastructure in one of the nation’s largest counties, including a new jail in one of the most rapidly growing areas in Texas. Law enforcement experts say the...
thekatynews.com
Houston Arboretum Hosts Fall Plant Sale Friday & Saturday, Oct. 7-8
Plants will help attract birds, bees and butterflies. Calling all gardeners: Fall is one of the best times to garden in Houston, so get ready at the Houston Arboretum’s Fall Plant Sale. A variety of Texas natives will be featured, including perennial and annual wildflowers (including milkweed), grasses, shrubs and trees. These plants are perfect for attracting butterflies, bees and other pollinators to your yard or garden while helping to conserve water, reduce mowing, protect the soil and save money on fertilizer and pesticides. Some of the plants offered this year include Green Milkweed, American Beautyberry, Inland Sea Oats, Turk’s Cap, and Mexican Plum.
Click2Houston.com
‘A total blindside for all of us’: Funeral held for Houston-area native professional bull rider shot and killed in Utah
HOUSTON – Family and friends have said their final goodbyes to Demetrius Omar Lateef Allen, also known as “Ouncie Mitchell” in the professional bull riding world. The 27-year-old originally from Fresno, Texas, was shot and killed in Utah during a trip earlier this month, allegedly by his girlfriend, Leshawn Bagley, according to reports.
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
DPS AIR 102 HAS BUSY DAY-SAVING K-9’S AND CATCHING BAD GUYS
Every day a pilot and observer take to the sky in the Houston and surrounding area. Today was an especially busy day for them and a life-saving day. Earlier today Harris County Precinct 4 Constables were searching for burglary of residence suspects in the Greengate Place Subdivision. A perimeter had been set up and the DPS helicopter arrived and started to assist in the search. With high humidity and temperatures near 100 Precinct 4 K-9 Max, who was assisting deputies went down with heat exhaustion deep in the woods. The DPS helicopter landed and transported MAX to the Veterinary Emergency Hospital at I-45 and Spring Cypress where MAX is now expected to make a full recovery. The suspects who were not captured were positively identified and warrants will be issued for their arrest. Continued below…..
Eater
Houston’s 8th Wonder Brewery to Open Cannabis Dispensary and Lounge This October
Houston brewery and distiller 8th Wonder and cannabis store Bayou City Hemp Co. are teaming up to open a dispensary and lounge that will serve hop- and hemp-based cannabis products. On October 17, the two companies will launch 8th Wonder Cannabis, a dispensary and lounge hosted in the 8th Wonder...
Cakes U Crave Dessert Bar brings sweet offerings to Pearland
A mermaid-themed cake design on display at the store's counter. (Photo by Saab Sahi) Cakes U Crave Dessert Bar opened June 4 at 1101 Shadow Creek Parkway, Ste. 107, Pearland, according to a social media post from the company. Both the new Pearland and original Sugar Land locations offer various desserts, including macarons, cakes and cupcakes. www.cakesucrave.com.
