Texas State

Ken Paxton lets officials funnel COVID relief funds into their own paychecks — without public notice

This article originally appeared on The Texas Tribune. Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. While Texas counties have to notify taxpayers before increasing elected officials' salaries, they likely don't have to have to give such advance notice when using federal COVID-19 relief funds for certain pay increases, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton said in a nonbinding opinion this week.
Texas Medical Association files another lawsuit over surprise billing ban

The Texas Medical Association is suing the HHS over the final rule implementing a federal surprise billing ban, alleging the mechanisms for arbitrating payments unfairly favor insurers. It's the second lawsuit in less than a year that the TMA has filed regarding the No Surprises Act. In February, a judge...
New abortion restrictions are impractical and resource-draining, Texas prosecutors say

Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. The state’s new abortion restrictions continue to confound Texas district attorneys, who now face the possibility of prosecuting medical professionals and may be called to prosecute in another county if another district attorney refuses to do so.
Ken Paxton
Mothers Against Greg Abbott Create a New Ad Directed at Governor Abbott

Mothers Against Greg Abbott bulletin boardScreenshot from Twitter. The Mothers Against Greg Abbott or MAGA created a new bulletin against the governor as he is running for re-election in November. One sign is hanging up on U.S. 90 from San Antonio to Uvalde as a reminder of the Uvalde shooting on May 23 where 19 students and two teachers were killed.
EPA May Refuse Construction Of First Seawater Desalination Plant In Texas

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency may refuse to approve construction of the state’s first seawater desalination plant. Texas environmental regulators issued a permit on Thursday clearing the way for the Port of Corpus Christi to build the plant. The Harbor Island plant may cost more than 800-million-dollars to construct....
California governor travels to Texas amid feud with GOP

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom is traveling to Texas amid a public feud with the state’s Republican governor. Newsom is on his way to an easy victory for a second term as governor in California. With little pressure back home, Newsom has been spending the millions of dollars in his campaign account in other states. He has paid for ads in Florida, Texas and other conservative states. This week, Newsom criticized Texas Republican Gov. Greg Abbott and other conservative governors as “doubling down on stupid.” Newsom’s actions will elevate his national profile, fueling speculation about his political future.
Abbott: South Texas Residents Understand Need For Border Security

Govenor Greg Abbott says the people of South Texas understand the need for border security. Abbott made a campaign stop on Tuesday at the Jim Wells County Republican Party gathering inside a crowded community center in Alice. The audience cheered the governor’s policies of deploying state troopers and the National...
