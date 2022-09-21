Read full article on original website
Ken Paxton lets officials funnel COVID relief funds into their own paychecks — without public notice
This article originally appeared on The Texas Tribune. Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. While Texas counties have to notify taxpayers before increasing elected officials' salaries, they likely don't have to have to give such advance notice when using federal COVID-19 relief funds for certain pay increases, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton said in a nonbinding opinion this week.
healthcaredive.com
Texas Medical Association files another lawsuit over surprise billing ban
The Texas Medical Association is suing the HHS over the final rule implementing a federal surprise billing ban, alleging the mechanisms for arbitrating payments unfairly favor insurers. It's the second lawsuit in less than a year that the TMA has filed regarding the No Surprises Act. In February, a judge...
Click2Houston.com
Texas AG says counties can spend COVID relief funds on extra pay for elected officials without public notice
tpr.org
State sent financial aid to 1.1 million unemployed Texans. Now it wants that money back.
Kathryn Tapia was laid off in March 2020 from her job at a daycare in Harlingen. So she applied for unemployment. She was one of the 2.5 million Texans who applied for unemployment in the first three months of the pandemic — or somewhere between 10 and 20 times the number in an average year.
kut.org
Gov. Greg Abbott asked donors to help pay for busing migrants. The response isn't covering the bills.
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has been railing against migrants coming to the border and blaming the federal government for not doing enough to stop them. And after launching a controversial program to bus the migrants to other states, he appealed to private donors to help cover the transportation costs. But...
KSAT 12
New abortion restrictions are impractical and resource-draining, Texas prosecutors say
Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. The state’s new abortion restrictions continue to confound Texas district attorneys, who now face the possibility of prosecuting medical professionals and may be called to prosecute in another county if another district attorney refuses to do so.
Texas Supreme Court: Texas law supersedes Islamic law
The Texas Supreme Court has sent a divorce case back to a Collin County court after ruling that a judge, not an Islamic Fiqh panel, should decide matters.
MMH: fentanyl data given to Gov. Abbott not entirely accurate
MIDLAND, Texas — Governor Greg Abbott spoke about the rising effects of the drug fentanyl in the Permian Basin Wednesday, saying that Midland Memorial Hospital sees at least one patient a day from a fentanyl overdose. Those numbers are indeed alarming, but when NewsWest 9 checked those numbers with...
Justice foundation gets $20M grant to continue Emergency Rental Assistance Program
The Emergency Rental Assistance Program provides legal information and representation to Texans so they can maintain or obtain housing, according to a press release about the grant. TDHCA awarded the additional grant to support a second year of the program's legal services through August 31, 2024
Mothers Against Greg Abbott Create a New Ad Directed at Governor Abbott
Mothers Against Greg Abbott bulletin boardScreenshot from Twitter. The Mothers Against Greg Abbott or MAGA created a new bulletin against the governor as he is running for re-election in November. One sign is hanging up on U.S. 90 from San Antonio to Uvalde as a reminder of the Uvalde shooting on May 23 where 19 students and two teachers were killed.
Texas lawmaker pushes for accountability after delay of maternal death data
Rep. Shawn Thierry, D-Houston, is now meeting with attorneys to see if she can get her hands on the data. She and 29 other lawmakers sent a letter to the Texas Department of State Health Services on Monday pushing the department to release the 2022 Texas Maternal Mortality Report
KSAT 12
Ahead of the 2023 session, Texas lawmakers previewed their objectives. Here are five things you need to know.
Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. With less than four months until the first day of the 2023 legislative session, Texas Republican and Democratic lawmakers and candidates on Friday laid out their vision for how to spend their 140 days together.
Dallas Observer
Following Paxton’s Lead, Texas Republicans Lose It Over Bexar County Sheriff's Migrant Plane Probe
When the Bexar County sheriff held a livestream press conference on Monday, he didn’t hold back from letting everyone know he was angry. In fact, he said he was “furious” over a stunt last week that saw dozens of migrants recruited from Texas and shipped to Martha’s Vineyard, Massachusetts.
kurv.com
EPA May Refuse Construction Of First Seawater Desalination Plant In Texas
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency may refuse to approve construction of the state’s first seawater desalination plant. Texas environmental regulators issued a permit on Thursday clearing the way for the Port of Corpus Christi to build the plant. The Harbor Island plant may cost more than 800-million-dollars to construct....
FOX 28 Spokane
California governor travels to Texas amid feud with GOP
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom is traveling to Texas amid a public feud with the state’s Republican governor. Newsom is on his way to an easy victory for a second term as governor in California. With little pressure back home, Newsom has been spending the millions of dollars in his campaign account in other states. He has paid for ads in Florida, Texas and other conservative states. This week, Newsom criticized Texas Republican Gov. Greg Abbott and other conservative governors as “doubling down on stupid.” Newsom’s actions will elevate his national profile, fueling speculation about his political future.
EPA May Block 1st TX Seawater Desalination Plant
The Environmental Protection Agency has concerns about water quality and could refuse recognition of a permit to build a Seawater Desalination Plant in the Port of Corpus Christi. The world's largest inland desalination plant is The Kay Bailey Hutchison Desalination Plant which is in El Paso and turns brackish groundwater...
13 Investigates: Texas voters, including GOP, support gun safety reforms, poll shows
A new survey from the University of Houston and Texas Southern University shows broad support for gun safety reforms, including from GOP voters.
kurv.com
Abbott: South Texas Residents Understand Need For Border Security
Govenor Greg Abbott says the people of South Texas understand the need for border security. Abbott made a campaign stop on Tuesday at the Jim Wells County Republican Party gathering inside a crowded community center in Alice. The audience cheered the governor’s policies of deploying state troopers and the National...
Black Texas Family Says the State is Stealing Their Farmland and They’re Fighting to Keep It
Plans to expand U.S. Highway 183 come at a cost for these Black Texas farmers. One family is fighting to save their 73.3 acres of land, which was originally obtained by Daniel Alexander, a slave who was granted the land from his owners in 1847. Alexander trained African Americans to ride horses for work, competitions, and escaping slavery.
Food Stamps Schedule: Texas Lone Star Card SNAP Benefits for October 2022
Like every state, Texas has a set schedule for when it distributes Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits. Texas SNAP benefits are administered by the state's Health and Human...
