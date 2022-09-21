A top prospect is under an AEW agreement, Fightful has learned. 22-year old Skye Blue is under some sort of All Elite Wrestling deal, sources tell Fightful. This doesn't come as much of a surprise, as she's been regularly featured for over a year, to the tune of nearly 50 AEW matches. There was never an All Elite graphic provided for her, so it remains to be seen if it's a full-time or tiered deal, but promoters tell us they when they try to book her it has to be approved by All Elite Wrestling.

