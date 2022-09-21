Read full article on original website
Maria Kanellis Comments On Billy Corgan Saying There 'Wasn't Enough TV Ready Talent' For NWA EmPowerrr 2
NWA EmPowerrr was a landmark event in 2021 as Mickie James, with help from Billy Corgan and under the NWA banner, put together an all-women's event that utilized talent from AEW, IMPACT, Lucha Libre AAA, and independent promotions. The event did not return in 2022 with NWA opting to run...
Eddie Kingston Discusses Why He Helps Those He May Not Like And The Value Of Loving Yourself
Eddie Kingston has always been open and honest regarding his struggles with depression and anxiety. He previously revealed that he's suffered anxiety attacks during his AEW career. In Kingston's own words, part of his struggles has to do with love and acceptance stemming from his childhood. Kingston has become one...
Skye Blue Has Signed AEW Agreement
A top prospect is under an AEW agreement, Fightful has learned. 22-year old Skye Blue is under some sort of All Elite Wrestling deal, sources tell Fightful. This doesn't come as much of a surprise, as she's been regularly featured for over a year, to the tune of nearly 50 AEW matches. There was never an All Elite graphic provided for her, so it remains to be seen if it's a full-time or tiered deal, but promoters tell us they when they try to book her it has to be approved by All Elite Wrestling.
Ricochet Talks About The New Creative Spirit Within WWE, Feels Like Titles Will Get More Focus
Ricochet is excited about WWE's new creative direction. WWE has underwent many changes since the retirement of Vince McMahon, with one of the biggest ones being the creative process that unfolds on TV. This change has been recieved positively for the most part by both fans and wrestlers alike. In...
AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam On 9/21 Sees Viewership And Demo Rating Decrease, Ranks #1 On Cable
Viewership numbers for the September 21 episode of AEW Dynamite, the Grand Slam special, are in. According to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics, AEW Dynamite on September 21, the Grand Slam episode that featured five title matches, drew 1,039,000 viewers. This number is down from last week's episode which drew 1,175,000 viewers.
Karl Anderson Says Good Brothers Have 'Verbally Agreed Upon Dates With NJPW For Extended Period'
Karl Anderson provides an update on the contract status of the Good Brothers. Fightful Select reported on August 21 that the Good Brothers (Karl Anderson & Doc Gallows) would remain with IMPACT Wrestling through August before heading to New Japan Pro-Wrestling. The report noted, "We'd heard in the past they'd agreed to do some work with New Japan Pro Wrestling through the 2023 Wrestle Kingdom shows."
WWE Had No Interest In Bringing Back Velveteen Dream Before Legal Troubles
Even before his two arrests in August, WWE sources indicated to Fightful they had no desire to bring Velveteen Dream back. One source even said it would be a "public relations nightmare" that the new regime wasn't interested in. Dream was arrested for first degree battery, trespassing on property after...
Jordynne Grace Bringing Allie Katch To IMPACT Wrestling To Face Masha Slamovich On 9/29
Jordynne Grace has picked Masha Slamovich’s poison, and it is one dangerous opponent. Jordynne Grace survived Max The Impaler at Victory Road, and after her match, she announced to the world that she had chosen GCW wrestler Allie Katch as Masha’s poison and the only condition that Allie had was that the match takes place in a Monster's Ball Match where anything goes so she can properly “destroy” Grace’s Bound For Glory opponent.
Scarlett Tries To Burn Drew McIntyre, Eddie Kingston Snaps | WWE SD x AEW Rampage Recap
Here is your fight size update for WWE Friday Night SmackDown and AEW Rampage on Friday, September 23, 2022:. - Drew McIntyre announced that he'll be facing Karrion Kross in a Strap Match at WWE Extreme Rules. Scarlett drew his attention, which allowed Kross to attack his foe from behind. They brawled, and Scarlett tried to burn McIntyre with some paper. She also hit him below the belt, and Kross locked his rival in the Kross Jacket.
Chris Jericho On Turmoil In AEW: We're Not Gonna Miss A Beat, We're Gonna Be Stronger Than Ever
Chris Jericho comments on the vibe in the AEW locker room following AEW All Out. Following AEW All Out 2022, an altercation between CM Punk, Ace Steel, and The Elite, Kenny Omega & The Young Bucks, resulted in multiple suspensions and title vacancies. In the weeks that followed, AEW rallied...
Angelo Dawkins: Triple H Is Always In Our Ear Telling Us To Be Ourselves And Have Fun
Angelo Dawkins talks about Triple H's new role in WWE. Triple H is currently in charge of WWE creative in his newly-appointed role as WWE Chief Content Officer. But prior to the retirement of Vince McMahon, Triple H has been the guiding light behind WWE NXT and the development of several top WWE Superstars on the current roster.
Sami Zayn Feels A Synergy With The Samoans, WWE On Hulu Update, KUSHIDA Update | Fight Size
Here's your fight size update for Saturday, September 24, 2022. - On the latest episode of the SmackDown LowDown, Sami Zayn talks about his synergy with Samoans and Liv Morgan vows to make Ronda Rousey respect her. You can see the interview portions of the show above. - New Japan...
Triple H Discusses Logan Paul & Bad Bunny, Praises Their Work Ethic
Triple H discusses the work ethic of Logan Paul and Bad Bunny. Both Bad Bunny and Logan Paul have had multiple performances in the squared circle that have wowed plenty of fans around the world. Whether it's Bunny's memorable Candian Destroyer at WrestleMania 37 or Paul's frog splash through a table at SummerSlam earlier this year, both of WWE's biggest crossover stars seem to keep making moment after moment.
Swerve Strickland Taking Part In Rolling Loud, Westside Gunn Performs With AEW Title
AEW is partnering up with Rolling Loud. Swerve Strickland continues to make moves outside of wrestling, announcing that he will be part of the Rolling Loud lineup Mix Weekend with DJ Whoo Kid on Shade 45. G Herbo, Kodak Black, and Tariq Cherif are also part of the lineup. DJ...
NWA USA Stream And Results (9/24): National Title Tournament Bout, Tyrus Speaks, US Tag Title Match
NWA USA Results (9/24) - NWA US Tag Titles: The Fixers (Jay Bradley & Wrecking Ball Legursky) def. GoldRushhhhhhhh (Marshe Rockett & Jordan Clearwater) - Tyrus will cash in his Lucky 7 option and join the World Title at Hard Times 3. Billy Corgan will allow him to hold the TV Title until a new champion is crowned in a tournament.
Molly Belle's Something to Smile About: The Game
It’s often so easy to become lost in the 24/7 nature of the professional wrestling news cycle and the corresponding storm of crazy that inevitably encompasses it on social media. I think it’s important to remember the reason we all started watching this wild and wonderful thing of ours in the first place as well. Because whether in large ways or small, it simply makes us happy. With each column, I’ll shine a light on something or someone in the wide world of professional wrestling that is creating smiles out of thin air. Care to join me?
Sheamus Reflects On Gunther Match, Says It Was The Biggest Moment Of His Career
Sheamus failed to capture the WWE Intercontinental Championship at WWE Clash at the Castle against Gunther, but still received a standing ovation from the crowd for his effort. The bout between Sheamus and Gunther has been highly praised by fans, critics, and peers, and Sheamus has put himself over for...
Betting Odds For Roman Reigns vs. Logan Paul, New Batista Trailer, Royal Rumble Update | Fight Size
Here's your fight size update for September 22, 2022. - New betting odds from BetOnline.AG has Roman Reigns heavily favored to defeat Logan Paul at Crown Jewel and gives odds for upcoming Extreme Rules bouts. WWE Undisputed Universal Championship Match Winner. Roman Reigns (c) -5000 (1/50) Logan Paul +1000 (10/1)
Ruby Soho To Undergo Surgery On Broken Nose, Pulled From Upcoming 1PW Event
Ruby Soho is set to undergo surgery. Per an announcement made by the One Pro Wrestling Twitter account, AEW star Ruby Soho is set to undergo surgery on her broken nose, which she sustained at the All Out pay-per-view in her mixed tag match against Sammy Guevara and Tay Melo. As a result of the injury, Soho regrettably announced in the video that she has to pull out of her scheduled appearance at the 1PW show on 10/1.
WWE Saturday Night's Main Event Results From Stockton, CA (9/24): Braun Strowman Teams With New Day
WWE held its Saturday Night's Main Event live event on September 24 from Stockton Arena in Stockton, CA. Full results (courtesy of WrestlingBodyslam) and highlights are below. WWE Saturday Night's Main Event Results From Stockton, CA (9/24) - Ricochet def. Happy Corbin. - Raquel Rodriguez def. Xia Li. - Karrion...
