Lexington, SC

Newberry Observer

Newberry City Council passes several proclamations

NEWBERRY – Several proclamations were passed last week by Mayor Foster Senn and Newberry City Council as part of their September meeting. The first was recognizing September 15-October 15, 2022, as National Hispanic Heritage month, recognizing the contributions of Hispanic culture in the nation, state and community. Local resident,...
NEWBERRY, SC
thenewirmonews.com

Audit shows years of problems in District 5

A recently completed audit found years of lax oversight, misspending, policy violations and potential abuses in Lexington-Richland School District 5. The report by national auditing firm Jaramillo Accounting Group cited instances of non-competitive procurement practices, unusual invoices, the overpaying of vendors and “red flags” for fraud. Trustees sought...
CHAPIN, SC
WIS-TV

LR5 audit outlines overspending and ethics violations

ETHICS
abccolumbia.com

Richland Co. Deputy suspended without pay

Richland Co., S.C. (WOLO)–Richland Co. Sheriff Leon Lott says a deputy is suspended without pay pending a criminal investigation. Lott says Robert Oates was placed on suspension following the review of body camera footage of an incident Wednesday. Officials say Oates was involved in an altercation with a man...
Lexington, SC
Education
City
Lexington, SC
Lexington, SC
Government
City
Irmo, SC
abccolumbia.com

Military procurement company expanding operations in Richland County

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—Military procurement and distribution company M.G.S., LLC announced they will expand their operations to Richland County. The $3 million investment will create 12 new jobs. The international company will assist the government acquire police and military equipment. They will offer law enforcement and security services, and ammunition...
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
coladaily.com

Lexington One honors eight teachers with Michelin Golden Apple Teacher Grants

The Lexington District One Educational Foundation recently awarded eight Michelin Golden Apple Teacher Grant Awards to deserving recipients in the district. According to the district, fall grant awards totaled $2,000 and will positively impact 2,338 students in six schools in the district. The following teachers were recipients of the Educational...
LEXINGTON, SC
WIS-TV

Soda City Live: Gang Awareness Hoop Fest in Northeast Columbia

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Recreation Commission and the Richland County Sheriff’s Department will be partnering to host a Gang Awareness Hoop Fest, in hopes to educate young people about the growing concern for gangs and how to protect themselves from involvement. The Hoop Fest will take...
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

RCSD deputy suspended after altercation at courthouse

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Richland County Sheriff’s Department Deputy Robert Oates has been suspended without pay after an altercation at the Richland County Magistrate Court. It was discovered that around 3:45 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 21, deputies had an encounter with an individual, later identified as Damien Akanno, who was there for a personal court case.
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
WIS-TV

Columbia police officer passes away during fitness assessment

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department announced the passing of a police officer who died during a fitness assessment. Master Police Officer (MPO) Tyrell Owens Riley, of Columbia, suffered a medical emergency during a CPD Specialized Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) Assessment. According to officials, Owens Riley became ill during the physical fitness portion of the assessment and was taken to the hospital by EMS.
COLUMBIA, SC
wach.com

Sumter man sentenced for defrauding non-profit of more than $800,000

SUMTER COUNTY (WACH) — A Sumter man has been sentenced to nearly three years in prison after defrauding a local non-profit organization of more than $800,000. While serving as the Financial Officer for Sumter Behavioral Health Services (SBHS), a 501c3 non-profit, Rodney Ellis, 71, defrauded the non-profit out of more than $800,000 over eight years.
SUMTER, SC
WIS-TV

Mold Hell at apartment complex in NE Columbia: ‘We’re practically homeless’

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A single mother says she has failed her children for choosing to live at the Spring Gardens apartments on Percival Road in Columbia. This tenant, going under the pseudonym of Jenifer in fear of retaliation, says a building leak in March rendered two-thirds of her apartment unlivable. Her air conditioning stopped working within the same month.
COLUMBIA, SC
WMBF

Suspect dies after falling from Columbia Convention Center

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A suspect is dead after falling from the Columbia Convention Center following a chase with law enforcement. Saturday morning around 1:30, an officer with the Cayce Police Department noticed a vehicle occupied by two people at Guingnard Park. Signage notes that the park is closed after dark.
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

SLED: Man arrested for attempted murder and misconduct in office

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) announced the arrest of Jason Erwin, 44, for attempted murder and misconduct in office. McCormick County Sheriff’s Office investigated the Bradley, SC resident after he was booked Wednesday night for driving under the influence. More details will be...
COLUMBIA, SC
coladaily.com

Boil water advisory for parts of Lexington County, service may be interrupted

Customers with Blue Granite Water Company are under a boil water advisory directly related to repairs made to the water distribution center. Water services may be interrupted due to an emergency water repair being conducted Wednesday. The necessary repairs are currently underway and usually take one to two days to complete. Normal water quality and pressure will be restored once the repairs have been completed.

