Idaho State

idaho.gov

Three helpful tips to remember when interacting with your local conservation officers

With most hunting seasons being open or opening within the next few weeks, Idaho’s hunting, fishing and trapping culture will soon be enjoyed by many. Amidst the hustle and bustle this time of year, Idaho Fish and Game’s conservation officers are also hitting the woods to help keep people safe and to ensure Idaho’s wildlife resources are enjoyed safely, ethically and sustainably.
Idaho Steelhead Update (9/21/22)

Hi everybody. The steelhead migration over Bonneville Dam is well on its way, so I have a lot more information to share with you compared to my last update. I’ve got some exciting news and some not-so-exciting news. Read on, if this has piqued your interest. Idaho’s Early Summer...
SALMON, ID

