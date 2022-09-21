Read full article on original website
Three helpful tips to remember when interacting with your local conservation officers
With most hunting seasons being open or opening within the next few weeks, Idaho’s hunting, fishing and trapping culture will soon be enjoyed by many. Amidst the hustle and bustle this time of year, Idaho Fish and Game’s conservation officers are also hitting the woods to help keep people safe and to ensure Idaho’s wildlife resources are enjoyed safely, ethically and sustainably.
Hunters asked to help with Chronic Wasting Disease testing in the Salmon Region
Chronic Wasting Disease or CWD was detected for the first time in Idaho in 2021 after more than 20 years of proactive surveillance and testing. CWD is a contagious and fatal neurological disease that affects deer, elk, and moose. There is no cure for this fatal disease. As a result...
Hunters: Be sure to know and follow motorized vehicle rules for Forest Service lands
Now that hunting season is upon us, one topic that always comes up is the use of motorized vehicles on US Forest Service lands. There are a few things that hunters need to know to avoid any issues or situations that may result in citations this fall. First: You cannot...
Idaho Steelhead Update (9/21/22)
Hi everybody. The steelhead migration over Bonneville Dam is well on its way, so I have a lot more information to share with you compared to my last update. I’ve got some exciting news and some not-so-exciting news. Read on, if this has piqued your interest. Idaho’s Early Summer...
