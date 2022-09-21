Read full article on original website
Signal Cleveland Hires Six for Newsroom, Including Ideastream's Nick Castele
Reporters will cover government, economics, health, education and criminal justice
Cleveland Scene
Things That Cleveland Does Better Than Anyone Else
Sure, your city is fine and cool but is it Cleveland? Nope. And that's a shame, because there are a ton of reasons you'd want to be here rather than anywhere else. Redditor @JakeandElwood came up with this thread asking what Cleveland does best and got a bunch of great responses that really highlighted all the city has to offer, from the Metroparks and Cleveland Orchestra to the weather (really) and downtown architecture. We're No. 1, everyone, and here are all the reasons why.
Cleveland Scene
Spectacular Cleveland Area Hikes to Enjoy This Fall as the Leaves Change Colors
Fall colors are one of the best parts of the season in Northeast Ohio, and thankfully we're blessed with an abundance of beautiful parks and hiking trails, all within an hour of downtown Cleveland, where you can take in the foliage. Here are the very best. South Chagrin Reservation/ Henry...
Cleveland to Dublin Direct Flights Coming Soon
City Council to introduce legislation Monday providing incentive to Aer Lingus
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cleveland's Brian Lisik & Hard Legs To Release Live Album Recorded at the Rialto
Band will play a release party on October 28 at the Auricle in Canton
Cleveland Police Hiring Practices Are ‘Alarming’ and ‘Disturbing,’ Feds say
City leaders want oversight to end, but federal monitor says police are not compliant in “significant and critical areas.”
Cleveland's Angie Haze To Release New Album in October
Local singer-songwriter will play a release party on October 15 at the Rialto Theatre in Akron
Great Lakes Brewing Co. Announces Date for This Year's Christmas Ale First Pour Party
This year’s bash marks the 30th anniversary of the popular seasonal ale
IN THIS ARTICLE
Build the Pho Delivers Big Bowls of Delicious Vietnamese Noodle Soup in Uptown
The restaurant is owned by Sheng Long Yu, who operates a dozen other Asian eateries in the area
Read Scene's Original Review of David Bowie's First Concert in America, 50 Years Ago Today in Cleveland
On Sept. 22, 1972, Bowie played Cleveland's Music Hall to a sold-out crowd of 3,000+
