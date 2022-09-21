Read full article on original website
Larsa Pippen Spotted with Michael Jordan's Son Marcus for Lunch Date in Miami
Pippen said last month that dating has been difficult after splitting with former NBA star Scottie Pippen: "It's kind of hard. I thought it was going to be easier, to be honest with you." Larsa Pippen was spotted dining out with Michael Jordan's son Marcus over the weekend. The Real Housewives of Miami star, 48, who is the ex-wife of Michael's former Chicago Bulls teammate Scottie Pippen, sat next to Marcus, 31, while dining Sunday afternoon at Zuma, a Japanese restaurant in Miami, according to TMZ. Larsa and...
LeBron and Savannah James Take Us Inside Their L.A. Mansion for Vanity Fair Cover Shoot
LeBron and Savannah James put their Black love on full display for their first-ever family photoshoot, captured by Vanity Fair. The James gang pulled out a few designer labels, rolled out the Porsche, and even showed off a few of their talents while opening the doors to their Los Angeles mansion for the world to see. Bronny, 17, Bryce, 15, and Zhuri, 7, posed alongside their high school sweetheart parents for family photos embodying nothing short of Black excellence.
LeBron James & Wife Savannah Take Fans Inside LA Home With Glam Family Photo Shoot
LeBron James opened his doors to Vanity Fair in a stunning new family photo spread published on September 13. LeBron, 37, was featured alongside his wife Savannah, sons Bronny, 17, and Bryce, 15, and daughter Zhuri, 7, in a formal shot as they gathered around a table for a dinner wearing tuxes and dresses. The photo gave fans a peek inside what LeBron’s home life in Los Angeles really looks like. LeBron and his sons rocked traditional tuxedos, though the basketball star opted for a lavender shade for his jacket, while the boys both wore classic black.
Ime Udoka’s shockingly cruel Nia Long treatment revealed
Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka is suspended for the upcoming NBA season after an inappropriate and consensual sexual relationship with a female staffer who also accused him of making “unwanted comments” toward her. The news appeared to blindside Udoka’s fiancée Nia Long, as the actress posted a cryptic message on Instagram following the news, but it goes a little deeper than that.
BREAKING: Golden State Warriors Re-Signing 4x NBA Champion
On his podcast, "The Point Forward," Andre Iguodala has announced that he will re-sign with the Golden State Warriors.
Nia Long Shares Statement Amid Reports of Celtics Coach Ime Udoka’s Infidelity
Nia Long’s world has been turned upside down following the news of Ime Udoka cheating on her. According to TMZ, Long moved to Boston just two weeks ago to join Udoka—days before she found out he cheated on her. Udoka reportedly told Long about his infidelity a few...
Los Angeles Clippers Sign Former Boston Celtics Player
According to Edge Sports Intl., the Los Angeles Clippers have signed Juwan Morgan. He played for the Boston Celtics and Toronto Raptors last season.
I Am Tired of Watching People Go to Italy
Everyone is in Italy this year — including Alison Roman, whose new cooking series will, like half the people my Instagram feed, take us on a tour of the Amalfi Coast. CNN announced yesterday that Roman’s four-episode (More Than) A Cooking Show, which was originally slated for the now-defunct CNN+, will hit CNN this fall. The show will invite audiences into Roman’s New York kitchen and to join her on her travels abroad. Sure, that sounds fun, if a bit familiar.
Lakers Rumors: Fresh Intel On Free Agent Lakers Carmelo Anthony, Dwight Howard
Update on a potential destination for this Hall of Fame duo.
Highly Opinionated: This Is LA’s Best Breakfast Burrito
In Eater LA’s new series, Highly Opinionated, Eater editors delve into one specific, oft-debated food obsession in Los Angeles. This month brings the hot take on the city’s breakfast burrito scene, where old-school corner breakfast spots compete with ultra-cheesy, oversaturated Instagram favorites. Here now is where to find the single best breakfast burrito in the city.
The Hottest Pop-Ups in Los Angeles Right Now
It’s hard to think of a time when pop-ups weren’t a part of Los Angeles’s dining fabric. Aside from offering some of the most creative meals in town, these ephemeral events can sometimes provide a preview of up-and-coming brick-and-mortar restaurants. Over the past decade, these makeshift businesses have grown in popularity to become an integral part of how Angelenos eat and drink today. This is a periodic compilation of notable one-off and ongoing pop-ups.
Lobster Ramen Will Soon Be Available Across LA, Thanks to This Ambitious Singapore Restaurant Group
Starting Saturday, a popular Singapore ramen chain makes its stateside debut at 141 N. Atlantic Boulevard in Monterey Park. The San Gabriel Valley will be the first location for Ramen King Keisuke, followed by an ambitious expansion plan involving 13 more outposts throughout ramen-heavy Southern California. Japanese-born chef Keisuke Takeda...
The Midwest’s Best Wine Road Trips for a Scenic Getaway From Chicago
This fall, wine country is calling — and it is only a road trip away from Chicago. Napa Valley and Sonoma County in California are typically dream destinations for wine enthusiasts at all levels, but the Midwest has its wine regions. Missouri, Illinois, Wisconsin, Michigan, and Ohio have all grown table and wine grapes for generations. Common varieties like Riesling, Pinot Noir, Merlot, and Pinot Grigio, as well as French-American hybrids like Vidal, Seyval, Vignoles, and Chambourcin all thrive in the Midwest and can produce a range of sweet to dry wines. In recent years, wine production has become a sizable part of the state’s agricultural economy.
Palo Santo Is Where Mexican, Japanese, and Southern Flavors Merge on Atlanta’s Westside
Chef Santiago Gomez opens his Mexican supper club and rooftop lounge Palo Santo Friday, September 23, adjacent to the King Plow Arts Center on West Marietta Street. And it’s where Mexican, Japanese, and Southern flavors and dishes merge together on the menu. Spread out over two levels, the first...
Lakers News: L.A.'s New "Statement Edition" Jerseys
Take a look at the Lakers' fresh threads!
