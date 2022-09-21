This fall, wine country is calling — and it is only a road trip away from Chicago. Napa Valley and Sonoma County in California are typically dream destinations for wine enthusiasts at all levels, but the Midwest has its wine regions. Missouri, Illinois, Wisconsin, Michigan, and Ohio have all grown table and wine grapes for generations. Common varieties like Riesling, Pinot Noir, Merlot, and Pinot Grigio, as well as French-American hybrids like Vidal, Seyval, Vignoles, and Chambourcin all thrive in the Midwest and can produce a range of sweet to dry wines. In recent years, wine production has become a sizable part of the state’s agricultural economy.

