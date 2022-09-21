Related
Lil Chef Mama
FiDi isn’t exactly the Thai food capitol of NYC. That’s why any good Thai restaurant in this neighborhood is notable. At Lil Chef Mama, which is from the Thai Sliders team, you’ll find salads, curries, and noodles common to a lot of Thai places, but be sure to focus on the house specials. If you like sweet-savory dishes, get the In Honor of the King—a huge omelet filled with chunks of chicken breast topped with peanut sauce. There’s also one slider on the menu, and you should order it every time. It comes stacked high with honey-glazed slices of pork. The huge dining room has kind of a tropical theme, and all the tables are arranged far apart, so this is a great option if personal space is important to you.
Doughnut Plant
We wake up at least once a week thinking: “Doughnut Plant sounds good today.” The hefty yeast doughnuts, with their slightly dense, spongy, and chewy texture, made this place well-known. But don’t ignore their other types like the sourdough, cake, and mini filled ones. Some of our favorites are the coconut cream, tres leches, and the crème brûlée, which gets the brittle, somewhat bitter caramelized top layer just right. The savory cacio e pepe tastes like a bowl of pasta in fried dough form, and we’d rather have it to begin a meal over any dinner roll out there. Doughnut Plant has locations in Manhattan, Brooklyn, and Queens.
Sushi Tokoro
The next time you want to eat a massive amount of sushi, check out Sushi Tokoro in Lincoln Square. Here, $23.99 gets you a platter with three rolls, two pieces of nigiri or sashimi, and an appetizer like miso soup or gyoza. Or, you can just go all out and spend $4 for an AYCE sushi feast—just make sure you’re actually hungry enough to avoid extra fees for leftovers. There’s a lot of group seating in this brightly lit BYOB place, so it’s great for a casual, post-work dinner with friends.
Bulevar
Bulevar is a Mexican restaurant and steakhouse in the former Z’Tejas space at The Arboretum from the folks behind ATX Cocina and Red Ash. The restaurant is somewhat of a mashup of its sister concepts—combining Latin American flavors with large-format wood grilled meats, like dry-aged prime porterhouse steaks and bone-in filets, all priced by the ounce.
Joe and Sal's Pizza
This Crown Heights slice shop has a serious pizza pedigree. Joe worked at places like Motorino and Una Pizza Napoletana, while Sal hails from the family that ran the now-closed Little Louie’s Pizzeria. But what they’re doing together at their shop is decidedly their own. You’ll find very good examples of things like grandma slices and burrata pies as well as stuff that feel a bit more unique, like the “crown chicken pizza,” which combines the flavors of BBQ chicken and jalapeno poppers.
Okie Dokie Donuts
With flavors like orange cardamom, oolong ginger, and Earl Grey lemon, this South Philly donut shop is churning out some wild flavors. Don’t miss a chance to bite into their cakey apple cider, strawberry cheesecake, and German chocolate cake donuts that are the perfect sugary pick-me-up. Open Thursday through Sunday, you can also use their online ordering system when you sleep through your alarm and don’t have time to stand in line.
Vamos Vamos
Like tea and crumpets or Shaggy & Scooby, nachos and margaritas are the kind of power duo few can resist. The beloved combo drives the menu at Vamos Vamos in Santa Monica, the newest sit-down spot from the team behind Everson Royce Bar. Choose from four nacho platters involving things like braised pork shoulder and elote piled over chips layered with refried beans and gooey cheddar cheese. They’ve also got seven tremendous margaritas on the menu, including spicy pineapple, smoky watermelon, and tart hibiscus. Meat-free pizzas, tostadas, and salads round out the menu, making this a solid spot to bring the vegetarians in your life for a casual dinner. Vamos Vamos’ narrow dining room on Main Street is usually full of friend groups who just left the beach and college couples having date nights. Your best bet is to make reservations for dinner, but you can usually walk in and score a table for two on their huge sidewalk patio in less than thirty minutes.
Juana Tamale
Juana Tamale is a true test of strategy, as this East Passyunk taqueria is only open on Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays. Not only that, but the BYOB serves the best birria tacos in town. So when you plan a trip, you’ll be fighting two battles: plotting to secure your order before everything sells out, and getting a spot at one of the few tables in the dining room. And if you're doing takeout, there's the added challenge of resisting the urge to rip open the bag before walking out the front door.
Taipei Cafe
Taipei Cafe’s bright space is full of small plants, postcards, and drawings of bubble tea and Chicago landmarks. And though the long beverage menu at this Lakeview Taiwanese spot suggests you’re here for the boba, you shouldn't leave without ordering any food. Their delicious popcorn chicken is salty and spicy, and each order comes with enough crispy pieces that you could entire box for a meal. But we also like the braised pork in a sweet and salty dark soy sauce that comes with rice, a hardboiled egg, pickled vegetables, string beans, and a side salad. Many people order food to go since the space isn't too big, but they have a few tables and counter-seats available.
Savida
Savida is a little seafood spot on Montana in Santa Monica that has quite a few delicious dishes. While nearby Crudo E Nudo is more of a destination, Savida is still a great option for a fancy little lunch (or dinner) involving alarmingly fresh vegetables and tasty crudos, oysters, tostadas, and salads. The octopus tostada is your must-order—it bites back with preserved lemon and garlicky tzatziki. The shrimp salad is also nice and will give you something of a spring awakening with pops of frisee and asparagus. And we love that they have a $9 lobster roll slider that involves lemongrass and crispy shallots. Our only qualm with Savida is that they weirdly charge a whopping $6 for a can of Dr. Brown’s Cel-Ray soda. They do, however, serve tap water in clear glasses adorned with citrus, cucumbers, and herbs—a lavish and appreciated touch.
Lighthaus Cafe
If you’ve ever been to Amsterdam or Berlin, then you might have been to a buzzy restaurant on an industrial estate. An old car factory maybe, opposite the river, with red wine stains on the table, flickering candles, and obscenely angular people. In London it feels a bit different. In London you’ll eat lunch with views of a Screwfix. Or head to dinner by shortcutting through forbidding marshland where Uber bikes go to die. London doesn’t have much of a cute and casual industrial dining scene, apart from when it comes to Lighthaus Cafe.
La Taberna
This place is from the same folks behind Zuzu, and is a great spot for people-watching, cocktails, and some excellent pintxos. Go for the crispy pork belly, pig ears and mushroom empanada, or try the smoked cod and the setas a la plancha, served on a sweet corn puree. You’ll definitely need a glass of albariño to go with everything, and don’t leave without trying the burnt Basque cheesecake.
The Doughnut Project
This place is aptly named, considering all of their interesting and experimental flavors. We like The Bronx, which combines a sweet glaze with black pepper and olive oil, as well as the Those Beetz Are Dope, which has a bright red beet-flavored glaze and is filled with whipped ricotta. They also have very good vegan cake doughnuts, including one topped with cereal milk glaze and cornflakes. We met someone who lines up before opening time every Friday morning, so The Doughnut Project clearly inspires a loyal following. We can see why.
Frelard Tamales
Some things to know about Frelard Tamales: they’re a walk-up window that specializes in tamales (obviously), they’re actually located in Green Lake, and they serve the best corn husk-wrapped bundles in town. Ringing in at a half-pound each, these steamy stunners are massive and stuffed with everything from sliced jalapeño and cheese to braised rioja pork. You can also add toppings that accentuate the fillings without getting in the way, like crema, limey guacamole, and tangy pickled carrots. While you could order virtually any of their menu items and walk away pleased, the salsa verde chicken and sweet potato mole tamales are the best options and make for a great casual lunch or dinner.
Komorebi
With its mismatched cushioned chairs, old dressers, and an old electric organ, Komorebi in Wicker Park feels like a sushi restaurant that’s sponsored by an antique store. But the combination of vintage furniture and a bright interior is cozy and inviting versus feeling like a claustrophobic attic. The menu has plenty of loaded rolls for around $17, but if you prefer something simpler, nigiri and basic maki are all about $8. And whether you’re at this BYOB spot for a low-key date night or catching up with some friends, you can always count on the sushi being consistently good.
Mochinut
Mochi donuts are puffier than most donuts. Since they’re made with rice flour, they’re slightly healthier and naturally gluten-free. These are the facts we tell ourselves when we have the urge to order two or 10 of them from this Old City donut shop. Whether you go with chocolate, ube-glazed, strawberry funnel, or churro, you’ll bite into something that will make you feel as good as warm sunshine. If you’re looking for a light breakfast that’s not another bowl of granola, a donut and matcha tea is the way to go.
Arcana
This Mission spot is a plant store by day and a natural wine bar at night, complete with live music a few times a week. So if you’re someone with a monstera leaf tattooed on your left rib, this is the place for you. Leafy greens cover every square inch of the high-ceilinged space, and line the equally-busy parklet. Come with a date you want to impress or before dinner at one of the neighborhood's great restaurants, and get buzzed off some orange wine while sitting under a towering ponytail palm.
Four Worlds Bakery
Four Worlds Bakery serves up super-seasoned sourdough bagels daily from 7am-2pm. They’re perfectly crisp on the outside and so soft and chewy on the inside that they’re good enough to eat plain–which is a plus since they don’t spread your bagel with anything here. But the case at the West Philly pastry shop is packed with apple tarts, vanilla cream beignets, and cheese danishes, so grab a sweet to balance out your savory jalapeño cheddar bagel (or a cream cheese packet and spread your bagel on the go).
Caroline’s Donuts
In the battle for Bed-Stuy doughnut supremacy, Caroline’s scores an upset over Fan Fan like a bracket-busting win from a 15 seed during March Madness. The consistency of their dough is on the verge of being dense, but stops just short so you still get that desired squishiness. If you’ve only allotted yourself one treat, get the Orange Cream Cheese. You also can’t go wrong with the plain glazed if you want something simpler. This place is takeout-only, so grab your donuts and head to the tables and chairs at Brevoort Playground just two blocks away.
La Corneta Taqueria
Your level of appreciation for La Corneta’s burritos will depend on how much you love lettuce. Their well-stuffed super burritos come with a garden’s worth of shredded iceberg, and is what sets them apart—and also why we love them. Of course, you could ask for one sans lettuce, but you wouldn’t be doing the La Corneta burrito justice. This family-owned Glen Park spot also makes “baby burritos,” has lots of vegetarian and seafood options, and four locations around the Bay Area (including one in the Mission).
