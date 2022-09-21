Like tea and crumpets or Shaggy & Scooby, nachos and margaritas are the kind of power duo few can resist. The beloved combo drives the menu at Vamos Vamos in Santa Monica, the newest sit-down spot from the team behind Everson Royce Bar. Choose from four nacho platters involving things like braised pork shoulder and elote piled over chips layered with refried beans and gooey cheddar cheese. They’ve also got seven tremendous margaritas on the menu, including spicy pineapple, smoky watermelon, and tart hibiscus. Meat-free pizzas, tostadas, and salads round out the menu, making this a solid spot to bring the vegetarians in your life for a casual dinner. Vamos Vamos’ narrow dining room on Main Street is usually full of friend groups who just left the beach and college couples having date nights. Your best bet is to make reservations for dinner, but you can usually walk in and score a table for two on their huge sidewalk patio in less than thirty minutes.

SANTA MONICA, CA ・ 4 DAYS AGO