Despite not featuring among the industry's top five vendors, Sony sells at least two great candidates for the title of overall best wireless earbuds money can buy right now. The main problem, of course, is that the extremely well-reviewed WF-1000XM4 and LinkBuds S are typically not very affordable. But if you know where to look (cough, PhoneArena, cough) and if you think you can make do with "certified refurbished" units in your day-to-day use, you can occasionally save quite a bit of money on both of these top-notch AirPods Pro 2 and Galaxy Buds 2 Pro alternatives.

ELECTRONICS ・ 2 DAYS AGO