Phone Arena
Apple Watch Series 8 vs Watch Series 6: worth the upgrade? Or grab a deal?
The Apple Watch Series 8 just launched in September and, depending on how close you've been following Apple's wearables, it may have been a bit of a disappointment. It didn't bring a whole lot of new features on top of what the Series 7 already offers. But you know, that's...
Phone Arena
Apple Watch Ultra and next-generation AirPods Pro now available.
Two new Apple products have officially hit shelves worldwide. The devices in question are the all-new Apple Watch Ultra, Apple’s most advanced (and expensive) wearable to date, and the second-generation AirPods Pro. Apple has announced the beginning of their general availability via an official blog post on its Newsroom...
Phone Arena
Sony's noise-cancelling LinkBuds S are cheaper than ever with two-year warranty included
Despite not featuring among the industry's top five vendors, Sony sells at least two great candidates for the title of overall best wireless earbuds money can buy right now. The main problem, of course, is that the extremely well-reviewed WF-1000XM4 and LinkBuds S are typically not very affordable. But if you know where to look (cough, PhoneArena, cough) and if you think you can make do with "certified refurbished" units in your day-to-day use, you can occasionally save quite a bit of money on both of these top-notch AirPods Pro 2 and Galaxy Buds 2 Pro alternatives.
Phone Arena
Verizon has the hot new Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II on sale at an unreal price
While Bose's super-premium audio products are rarely on sale at prices that can be (favorably) compared to many of their Sony, Samsung, and even Apple-made rivals, the noise-cancelling QuietComfort Earbuds II seem to have received a $180 discount (!!!) shortly after their September 15 commercial debut (!!!!!). Wait, what?! It's...
Phone Arena
'Top' Amazon deal brings the second-gen Echo Show 8 really close to its lowest price ever
With Amazon gearing up to unveil and presumably put up for pre-order a new slate of Alexa-powered products next week, today might not seem like the best time to buy an Echo-branded smart speaker or smart display. But although we don't know exactly what the e-commerce giant will showcase at...
Phone Arena
Samsung 2022 Android 13 update list includes a surprise mention
Google officially released Android 13 in mid-August and three days ago, OnePlus became the first Android vendor to roll out the latest version of Google's operating system to a non-Pixel phone. An earlier report had said that Samsung could start pushing Android 13-based One UI 5.0 sometime in October and now, a leak has listed the phones that will get the update before the end of the year.
Phone Arena
Vote now: Which Apple Watch model are you most excited about?
It is official - all Apple Watch models for 2022 are now available. The Apple Watch 8 and the Apple Watch SE made their debut last week, while the wildly-expensive Apple Watch Ultra hits shelves today - September 23rd. Make no mistake, however - the three new Apple Watch models...
Phone Arena
Apple Watch Series 8 detects AFib in the U.K. to save a woman's life
Some things never change. The just released Apple Watch Series 8 has just saved its first life continuing the product's reputation as a device that not only is equipped with many features but is one that also can alert users when they have a serious underlying condition. In fact, during the now epic "Far out" event earlier this month, Apple CEO Tim Cook introduced a video of Apple Watch wearers narrating letters they wrote to the executive about how the timepiece saved their lives.
Phone Arena
The Galaxy Z Flip 4 and the Galaxy Z Fold 4 receive their first limited edition makeovers
Over the last year, Samsung has taken a liking to releasing exclusive, limited-edition versions of its most successful products. The Galaxy Z Flip 3, Samsung’s staple fashion-forward foldable, benefitted from this treatment more than 5 times. It seems that the trend (pun intended) is set to continue. Less than...
Phone Arena
Low-cost Chromecast with Google TV (HD) goes official (and up for grabs) at last
Google is taking the wraps off a very familiar-looking new Chromecast with 1080p video streaming capabilities and a bundled voice remote, which is by no means unexpected after a steady stream of recent leaks that essentially revealed everything we needed to know about this cool little dongle. What's a tad...
Phone Arena
Leaker claims almost nothing will change with the Samsung Galaxy S23 lineup
It seems that most major manufacturers are getting lazy with their designs, and this now applies to Samsung more than ever before. Once a company devoted to innovation (sometimes, to the point of producing gimmicks), the Korean tech giant has done little to shake up its smartphone game beyond its Z series foldable lineup.
Phone Arena
Weeks late, Verizon finally releases the battery fix Pixel 6 series users needed
On the first Tuesday of this month, September 6th, Google released the monthly September update for its Pixel phones. As far as monthly updates go, this one was eagerly awaited since it included a fix for a bug that was causing the Pixel 6 series to run as hot as a Miami sidewalk in July, causing the battery to drain. The update also contained an important fix for the pitiful under-display fingerprint sensor on the Pixel 6a which was unlocking the device for every Tom, Dick, and Harry with a finger.
Phone Arena
T-Mobile customers flying with United Airlines getting free Wi-Fi
T-Mobile has just announced that all its customers flying with United Airlines will benefit from free Wi-Fi and streaming in-flight. Well, the exact wording is “eligible T-Mobile customers,” which means they have to meet some criteria. T-Mobile customers with Magenta MAX plans will be getting unlimited full-flight Wi-Fi...
Phone Arena
First Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra regulatory appearance tips the charging specs
Samsung's 2023 Galaxy S-line series announcement seems to be fast approaching, as its flagship Galaxy S23 Ultra model just appeared at the 3C certification database unearthed by MySmartPrice, and carrying the SM-S9180 model number. This is the first time we are seeing tangible signs of the Ultra's existence at a regulatory body.
Phone Arena
Android users envious of the Dynamic Island can try this app from the Play Store
The most exciting new feature introduced by Apple earlier this month for the iPhone 14 Pro series was the Dynamic Island. Apple took something that had been considered an eyesore, like the notch, and turned it into a shape-shifting notification center that was the center of attention during the "Far out" event. And note how quickly a rumor came out saying that the Dynamic Island would be found on all four iPhone 15 models next year. This year the feature is available only on the two Pro models.
