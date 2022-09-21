ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phone Arena

Apple Watch Ultra and next-generation AirPods Pro now available.

Two new Apple products have officially hit shelves worldwide. The devices in question are the all-new Apple Watch Ultra, Apple’s most advanced (and expensive) wearable to date, and the second-generation AirPods Pro. Apple has announced the beginning of their general availability via an official blog post on its Newsroom...
Phone Arena

Sony's noise-cancelling LinkBuds S are cheaper than ever with two-year warranty included

Despite not featuring among the industry's top five vendors, Sony sells at least two great candidates for the title of overall best wireless earbuds money can buy right now. The main problem, of course, is that the extremely well-reviewed WF-1000XM4 and LinkBuds S are typically not very affordable. But if you know where to look (cough, PhoneArena, cough) and if you think you can make do with "certified refurbished" units in your day-to-day use, you can occasionally save quite a bit of money on both of these top-notch AirPods Pro 2 and Galaxy Buds 2 Pro alternatives.
Phone Arena

Verizon has the hot new Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II on sale at an unreal price

While Bose's super-premium audio products are rarely on sale at prices that can be (favorably) compared to many of their Sony, Samsung, and even Apple-made rivals, the noise-cancelling QuietComfort Earbuds II seem to have received a $180 discount (!!!) shortly after their September 15 commercial debut (!!!!!). Wait, what?! It's...
Phone Arena

Samsung 2022 Android 13 update list includes a surprise mention

Google officially released Android 13 in mid-August and three days ago, OnePlus became the first Android vendor to roll out the latest version of Google's operating system to a non-Pixel phone. An earlier report had said that Samsung could start pushing Android 13-based One UI 5.0 sometime in October and now, a leak has listed the phones that will get the update before the end of the year.
Phone Arena

Vote now: Which Apple Watch model are you most excited about?

It is official - all Apple Watch models for 2022 are now available. The Apple Watch 8 and the Apple Watch SE made their debut last week, while the wildly-expensive Apple Watch Ultra hits shelves today - September 23rd. Make no mistake, however - the three new Apple Watch models...
Phone Arena

Apple Watch Series 8 detects AFib in the U.K. to save a woman's life

Some things never change. The just released Apple Watch Series 8 has just saved its first life continuing the product's reputation as a device that not only is equipped with many features but is one that also can alert users when they have a serious underlying condition. In fact, during the now epic "Far out" event earlier this month, Apple CEO Tim Cook introduced a video of Apple Watch wearers narrating letters they wrote to the executive about how the timepiece saved their lives.
Phone Arena

Leaker claims almost nothing will change with the Samsung Galaxy S23 lineup

It seems that most major manufacturers are getting lazy with their designs, and this now applies to Samsung more than ever before. Once a company devoted to innovation (sometimes, to the point of producing gimmicks), the Korean tech giant has done little to shake up its smartphone game beyond its Z series foldable lineup.
Phone Arena

Weeks late, Verizon finally releases the battery fix Pixel 6 series users needed

On the first Tuesday of this month, September 6th, Google released the monthly September update for its Pixel phones. As far as monthly updates go, this one was eagerly awaited since it included a fix for a bug that was causing the Pixel 6 series to run as hot as a Miami sidewalk in July, causing the battery to drain. The update also contained an important fix for the pitiful under-display fingerprint sensor on the Pixel 6a which was unlocking the device for every Tom, Dick, and Harry with a finger.
Phone Arena

T-Mobile customers flying with United Airlines getting free Wi-Fi

T-Mobile has just announced that all its customers flying with United Airlines will benefit from free Wi-Fi and streaming in-flight. Well, the exact wording is “eligible T-Mobile customers,” which means they have to meet some criteria. T-Mobile customers with Magenta MAX plans will be getting unlimited full-flight Wi-Fi...
Phone Arena

First Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra regulatory appearance tips the charging specs

Samsung's 2023 Galaxy S-line series announcement seems to be fast approaching, as its flagship Galaxy S23 Ultra model just appeared at the 3C certification database unearthed by MySmartPrice, and carrying the SM-S9180 model number. This is the first time we are seeing tangible signs of the Ultra's existence at a regulatory body.
Phone Arena

Android users envious of the Dynamic Island can try this app from the Play Store

The most exciting new feature introduced by Apple earlier this month for the iPhone 14 Pro series was the Dynamic Island. Apple took something that had been considered an eyesore, like the notch, and turned it into a shape-shifting notification center that was the center of attention during the "Far out" event. And note how quickly a rumor came out saying that the Dynamic Island would be found on all four iPhone 15 models next year. This year the feature is available only on the two Pro models.
