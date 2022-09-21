Not all Call of Duty matches are the same. When players queue up to find multiplayer matches, the system considers their skill level to create balanced teams. Though all players start around the same skill level when they first create their account, their placement shifts based on the number of matches they win and lose. Winning more will mean you’ll start playing against better players, while continuously losing will match you against players achieving similar results. The SBMM can take its time to find the perfect skill equilibrium for your account, so your match difficulty can fluctuate at the beginning.

