Can you play the Modern Warfare 2 beta without pre-ordering?

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is finally in the wild and gamers on specific platforms have been enjoying it for several days. The beta for MW2 includes a taste of the wide variety of modes, operators, weapons, and more that will be fully playable when the game releases on Oct. 28. But for the first weekend, it was only available on PlayStation, and the first few days were only for those who pre-ordered.
How to access the Modern Warfare 2 beta on Steam

After three years, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 has finally arrived for all platforms. This means that if you’re gaming on PC, you’ll be able to download the open beta for the long-awaited first-person shooter on Steam. For PC users, open beta early access is from Thursday,...
When can you play Modern Warfare 2 on PC or Xbox?

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is one of the most heavily-anticipated CoD releases in years. The community is anxious to get their hands on the new MW2, overcome by a desire to rid themselves of the disappointments of Vanguard and try out a new title that bears the name of the one of the franchise’s most beloved games.
What is Invasion in Modern Warfare 2?

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is shaking up the franchise by adding enemy AI to certain multiplayer modes, including Warzone 2.0. One of MW2’s newest modes is Invasion, which is a spin on the classic, large-scale formula of Ground War. Fans of CoD’s bigger maps, vehicle gameplay, and partying up with a larger squad than normally allowed will be interested in this one.
Best controller settings for Apex Legends

PC gamers have traditionally dominated competitive battle royale titles. Over the years, many of the biggest titles have moved over to consoles or been created with consoles as the intended platform. Such is the case with Apex Legends, originally released for all platforms simultaneously, and in the last few years, has seen more and more console players bring their controllers to PC play.
10x, 100x, and 333x Battles in Splatfest explained

Splatfest has come to Splatoon 3 for the first time since the game’s launch and will bring slight variations onto mechanics from previous Splatoon games. Splatfest is a fan favorite game mode that now pits three teams against each other, battling for supremacy. Teams Gear, Grub, and Fun will all fight for clout points to decide the ultimate winner of the event.
Does the Modern Warfare 2 Beta have Skill Based Matchmaking (SBMM)?

Not all Call of Duty matches are the same. When players queue up to find multiplayer matches, the system considers their skill level to create balanced teams. Though all players start around the same skill level when they first create their account, their placement shifts based on the number of matches they win and lose. Winning more will mean you’ll start playing against better players, while continuously losing will match you against players achieving similar results. The SBMM can take its time to find the perfect skill equilibrium for your account, so your match difficulty can fluctuate at the beginning.
How to unlock new weapon attachments in Modern Warfare 2

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 has brought in an absurd amount of customization for each weapon. Players can change up their weapons depending on the situation and depending on what feels best for them. Weapons have different skins, and a wide variety of attachments for players to mix it...
Best Lachmann-762 class setup in the Modern Warfare 2 beta

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2’s roster of weapons includes the battle rifle archetype, filled with semi-automatic rifles that deal high damage and reward accurate shots. Part of the Lachmann Meer weapon platform, the Lachmann-762 is unlocked by leveling other weapons in the platform, including the Lachmann 556 assault rifle and Lachmann Sub submachine gun.
All Splatfest titles and rewards in Splatoon 3

Splatfests return as the main way for Inklings and Octolings to express their love for Turf Battles in Splatoon 3. By inking enough of the Splatfest-specific maps, players can earn points for their selected teams to earn plentiful rewards after the Splatfest concludes. One of the many ways that players...
The chrome in Fortnite may soon effect POIs

Fortnite is currently one of the most popular games in the world, building itself into a platform that allows players to enjoy the game however they want. The battle royale is still the main focus of the game’s lore. Players have seen the large No Sweat Insurance balloons attached to POIs at the start of Chapter Three, season four, and it looks like they’ll be moving soon enough.
Can you play Apex Legends solo?

As the developers have said many times, Apex Legends is inherently a team-based game. All of its modes, from battle royale to Arenas to the majority of its limited-time modes, are all about achieving victory as a team. In this way, it’s different from many other battle royales that encourage players to win by themselves. But that’s what makes Apex special.
How to easily dislodge a runaway boulder with a slide kick in Fortnite

Fortnite is an ever-evolving battle royale that frequently provides new updates with content and challenges to test players and keep them engaged. Every week, Epic Games introduces new quests for the weekly challenges as well as the narrative-focused Paradise quests. And now, one of the weekly quests asks players to dislodge a runaway boulder with a slide kick in Fortnite.
Steam’s new top 100 bestsellers chart brings a blast of nostalgia to gamers

In its latest update, Valve has made tweaks to its charts, adding a new top 100 best-selling games list. This list can be customized via certain filters including various time periods, going all the way back to 2004. If you do decide to go back all the way, you would notice one single solitary game leading the top 100 list. In fact, it was just a top one list back then.
When does Fortnitemares 2022 begin? Start date, leaks, and more

Halloween is only a month away and Fortnite is getting geared up for Fortnitemares 2022. The spooky event originally made its horrifying presence known in 2017, featuring on both the battle royale and save the world game modes. Each Halloween season Epic Games adds new Fortnite weapons, cosmetics, and a...
Overwatch 2’s latest Kiriko story deeply connects her to the game’s cast

Blizzard has delivered a new piece of Overwatch 2 lore in the form of a short story for Kiriko. The short story, titled Yōkai, takes place at some point in Kiriko’s past and explores her relationship with her hometown of Kanezaka. In the story, her friends decide to take revenge against the villainous Hashimoto clan, who has been terrorizing Kanezaka’s residence following the abrupt fall of their predecessors, the Shimada clan. Eagle-eyed fans will recognize Shimada as the last name of Hanzo and Genji, both of whom make brief appearances in the story as childhood friends of Kiriko’s.
What time does Splatoon 3’s Splatfest start?

The first official Splatfest is here for Splatoon 3, asking players whether they would bring items centered around Gear, Grub, or Fun with them to a deserted island should they have the option. As with Splatfests from previous games, players will select one of the teams available when they log...
