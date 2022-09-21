Read full article on original website
Doughnut Plant
We wake up at least once a week thinking: “Doughnut Plant sounds good today.” The hefty yeast doughnuts, with their slightly dense, spongy, and chewy texture, made this place well-known. But don’t ignore their other types like the sourdough, cake, and mini filled ones. Some of our favorites are the coconut cream, tres leches, and the crème brûlée, which gets the brittle, somewhat bitter caramelized top layer just right. The savory cacio e pepe tastes like a bowl of pasta in fried dough form, and we’d rather have it to begin a meal over any dinner roll out there. Doughnut Plant has locations in Manhattan, Brooklyn, and Queens.
Vegan Hood
We’re not ashamed to admit that we mostly eat fried chicken to get as much crunchy, salty chicken skin into our mouths as we can. Vegan Hood’s fried chicken has marvelous, expertly seasoned skin, but the pea protein faux chick’n underneath doesn’t taste like an afterthought either. It only gets better from there—the super cheesy mac and cheese is nice and gooey with some smoky spice to it, and the greens are brimming with flavor. They’ve nailed these soul food classics, but we’re most impressed with the oxtail. The faux meat has a velvety and chewy texture in all the right places, and it comes covered in gravy that we’d happily eat alone with their rice and peas. Come by on the weekend to enjoy a lively brunch scene in a room covered in flowers.
Krispy Pizza - Brooklyn
If the love child of penne alla vodka and New York-style pizza sounds like it could be your zodiac sign, you’ll love Krispy Pizza. This Bensonhurst slice shop specializes in Frankenstein-esque pies, from the eyebrow-raising Salad Pizza to the extremely delicious spicy vodka pepperoni square pie, which displays pure genius in its use of roni cups on top of sliced pepperoni. With combinations like these, it should come as no surprise that Krispy Pizza gained notoriety as a TikTok-famous spot, but the food here actually lives up to the hype.
The Depot Restaurant
Housed in a former train depot that dates back to 1870, this spot offers a simple menu of Italian classics executed perfectly. They only have a few starters and salads and a small selection of pizzas and pasta, and while you can’t go wrong with a menu this short and sweet, their squid-ink tagliatelle with tuna and bottarga is especially delicious.
Nannie Franco's
A proud pizza town, Philly has every kind of specialty pie imaginable: Chicago style. Square pan. Plant based. Those are all well and good (and, you know, delicious), but sometimes you just want a great standard slice from a neighborhood shop–one with a crispy crust, sweet, tangy sauce, loaded with cheese. Nannie Franco’s, a small corner shop in the Italian market, makes simple, satisfying pies seven days a week. We love the white pizza with Roma tomato, basil, and ricotta, and the buffalo chicken, but you can’t go wrong with plain cheese. Sometimes, that’s exactly what you’re looking for.
The Kettle Black
The super bready bagels at Old City’s The Kettle Black are the best in the neighborhood. There’s no pre-ordering here, and you’ll usually find six daily options like everything, sesame, pretzel, cheddar jalapeno pretzel, with specials like spinach and artichoke. It’s a great place to pick your favorite bagel and get it topped with salmon cream cheese, tomatoes, onions, and capers, and some vegan-friendly options like housemade vegan lox. And since we all love unique takes and colored bread (looking at you, rainbow bagel hive), go for at least one slightly sweet and nutty black sesame bagel when you can. It’s deep space dark (which makes the sesame seeds the stars), delicious, and just super cool to look at.
El Burrito Express 2
In Lower Pacific Heights? Your internal burrito GPS will point you toward El Burrito Express 2 (the original location is in Parkside). The casual counter-service spot consistently hits all the marks that make for an excellent super burrito, with tender meat (there are a ton of seafood and vegetarian options, too), and a balanced mix of crema, guacamole, and pico de gallo. In the non-burrito department, they have soft and hard-shell tacos, loaded fries, and serve breakfast all day.
J & V Pizzeria
One of New York’s oldest pizzerias, J&V has been around since 1950, and yet their approach has a decidedly innovative twist. You’ll find very good simple slices here—cheese, pepperoni, a great white slice, etc.—but there’s a lot of other stuff worth trying. Take, for example, their fresh tomato and garlic pizza, which has a super thick, almost focaccia-like crust, but is still a round pie. You can also get this crust variety with bacon and cheddar on top, if that’s more your style. Their signature dish is the Chicken Jojo, a chicken patty parm stuffed inside of garlic focaccia. It’s as good as it sounds.
Friends Sushi
There aren’t too many neighborhood-type spots on Rush in River North, but at least we have Friends. From the outside, it just looks like a townhouse with a sushi sign out front. But inside, it feels like a retro vision of a futuristic lounge—filled with furniture that looks like it was beamed in from The Jetsons. The smallish space gets crowded on the weekend, so come here during the week for a more relaxed night. You can’t go wrong ordering a few rolls from the large selection of maki.
Bulevar
Bulevar is a Mexican restaurant and steakhouse in the former Z’Tejas space at The Arboretum from the folks behind ATX Cocina and Red Ash. The restaurant is somewhat of a mashup of its sister concepts—combining Latin American flavors with large-format wood grilled meats, like dry-aged prime porterhouse steaks and bone-in filets, all priced by the ounce.
Old Xi’an Delicacy
This FiDi spot has a Northwestern Chinese menu that’s almost identical to the one at Xi’an Famous Foods, and the food here is just as good. The human sitting behind the counter will point you to a kiosk to place your order, and this electronic ordering makes it easier to customize things like spice level and ingredients. For the most part, you pick cumin lamb, spicy beef, stewed pork, or cumin chicken and specify whether you want it in a burger, over rice, stir fried with noodles, or in a noodle soup. You can get thin rice noodles, but we always opt for the thick flat noodles stir fried with cumin lamb or the cold noodles with tofu skin. They also have a variety of “mini appetizers” like steamed pork buns and kelp salad (all $3.50), which are useful for when you want to try a few different things in small portions.
Lighthaus Cafe
If you’ve ever been to Amsterdam or Berlin, then you might have been to a buzzy restaurant on an industrial estate. An old car factory maybe, opposite the river, with red wine stains on the table, flickering candles, and obscenely angular people. In London it feels a bit different. In London you’ll eat lunch with views of a Screwfix. Or head to dinner by shortcutting through forbidding marshland where Uber bikes go to die. London doesn’t have much of a cute and casual industrial dining scene, apart from when it comes to Lighthaus Cafe.
La Corneta Taqueria
Your level of appreciation for La Corneta’s burritos will depend on how much you love lettuce. Their well-stuffed super burritos come with a garden’s worth of shredded iceberg, and is what sets them apart—and also why we love them. Of course, you could ask for one sans lettuce, but you wouldn’t be doing the La Corneta burrito justice. This family-owned Glen Park spot also makes “baby burritos,” has lots of vegetarian and seafood options, and four locations around the Bay Area (including one in the Mission).
Blue Ribbon Sushi Bar & Grill
Blue Ribbon restaurants are like friends you can still feel comfortable talking to even if you haven’t seen them in years. This spot in FiDi is always a dependable choice—as long as you’re willing to spend a little money. Most of the menu here is Japanese, but you’ll also find some steakhouse staples like a filet, a strip steak, and a whole steamed lobster. The seared sea scallops in miso butter sauce are a good way to start, and you should get the sushi deluxe platter for a nice sampling of nigiri. Order at least one steak for the table to share as well as the required fried rice with oxtail, bone marrow, and eggs (the best thing here). You probably won’t excitedly text all your friends about your dinner, but this is still a good place to have in your back pocket for when you need a solid meal.
Knead Bagels
If you’re a person who gets excited about bagels beyond the standard sesame, cinnamon raisin, or everything, head to Knead Bagels in Old City. Here you’ll find flavors like togarashi, za’atar, and fennel seed and sea salt, to name a few. These bagels are simple, super doughy and dense, and we especially love them with their house-made scallion lime cream cheese, pineapple and sumac jam, or in a fluffy egg, bacon, and cheese bagel sandwich.
Tsukiji Fish Market
If you’re going to have the same name as the famous Tokyo fish market, then you’d better have some pretty good sushi. And while Tsukiji (the restaurant) isn’t serving million-dollar tuna that’s been auctioned off in Japan, the nigiri and sashimi here are worth checking out. The relaxed dining space is good for a casual date night, but there's also room at the bar for a solo sushi excursion. It’s a good option in Noble Square for sushi, and an Uber there is cheaper than a flight to Tokyo.
Alimama
Mochi donuts are everywhere now, but Alimama was one of the first spots where you could get these crispy, chewy treats in NYC—and we think they’re still the best. The donuts are extremely consistent, and the flavors tend to be modern takes on Asian-inspired flavors. While you're here, get the boba-filled cream puff: It's a stunt food, sure, but one that actually tastes good. The same goes for their very pretty layered drinks.
La Taberna
This place is from the same folks behind Zuzu, and is a great spot for people-watching, cocktails, and some excellent pintxos. Go for the crispy pork belly, pig ears and mushroom empanada, or try the smoked cod and the setas a la plancha, served on a sweet corn puree. You’ll definitely need a glass of albariño to go with everything, and don’t leave without trying the burnt Basque cheesecake.
