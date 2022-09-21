Read full article on original website
Finding the right lipstick color to match your skin tone and undertones can be challenging at first, but it doesn’t have to be! We reached out to professional makeup artists and experts for suggestions and advice regarding lipstick colors, and go-to tips to keep in mind when testing out products and shopping for new lipsticks, colored glosses, etc. Read on for insight on how to avoid an unflattering lip color from Mandie Brice, professional makeup artist and Katya Bychkova, beauty expert.
At 73 years old, Vera Wang is looking more and more gorgeous every day. Many people have been mystified by her youthful, healthy skin, and finally, after years of wondering, fans now know of one skincare staple of hers. In a recent interview with New York Magazine’s The Strategist back in Jan. 2022, Wang talked about her skincare, food, and fashion holy grails, including an affordable moisturizer and sunscreen we’re going to need in our regimen ASAP. The fashion designer said she adores the RoC’s anti-aging face moisturizer with SPF 30, saying, “I’m late to making sunscreen part of my daily ritual,...
This post has been updated since its initial 07/03/22 publish date to include more expert insight. Whether you’re nailing an anti-aging contour trick or pulling off the perfect lipstick color for your skin tone, there are so many ways utilizin...
These beloved mascaras will help you achieve the extra-long lashes of your dreams.
You know those beauty filters on Instagram stories or Snapchat where they give your cheeks an overly blushed hue and your lips so much pout, you look like you received injections? Somehow, they always make lashes look perfect. They have a body, length and richer color to them that seems unobtainable. Given that it’s a filter that portrays unrealistic beauty standards, you’d think everything it does is impossible, but I think I found a mascara that actually outshines the false appearance. It’s Maybelline New York’s Lash Sensational Mascara, a drugstore product that’s garnered more than 71,000 perfect ratings on Amazon. Reviewers...
WHETHER you have a 10-step skincare routine or face wash is it for you, everyone gets to a point where they need to know about the best moisturisers for mature skin. Moisturising cream doesn't only keep your skin free from dryness, it can help combat the signs of ageing and generally look after your face.
This post has been updated with more expert tips since it was originally published on June 11, 2022. Hitting the big 5-0 is a huge accomplishment, and what better way to celebrate than amping up your hair with a new ‘do? We checked in with prof...
Labor Day may have ended, but the sales have not. Mattresses, electric toothbrushes, and cocoon puffer jackets continue to be heavily discounted, and as if the post-Labor Day weekend deals couldn't get any better, we've spotted some discounts on skin care, too. And for a limited time, you can save 20 percent off on peptide products from Neutrogena's post-Labor Day Sale.
Let’s face it; when it comes to pampering ourselves, we want to make sure every inch of our face and body feels replenished and fresh! It takes quite a bit with our hefty skincare regimen, hair masks, and body scrubs. We want to feel like self-care, confident goddesses and we are always on the lookout for a product that can add to our routines. Now, two ingredients we adore are retinol and collagen. If something has it, we’re all over it. It’s rare to find a product or skincare set that has both. But after a bunch of searching on Amazon,...
Beauty trends come and go, but there's one that's stood the test of time: slugging. Slugging has made its way to our skin, hair, body — and now, nails. But it makes sense, seeing as few things can be as irritating as having dry, chapped cuticles and nails, which can both be painful and lead to nail breakage.
The doe eye trend is all about creating the illusion of bigger, rounder eyes for a pretty and innocent effect. Luckily, recreating the TikTok makeup trend is easy. We speak to two professional makeup artists about their favorite products for creating the doe eye trend, along with pro tips on how to apply them.
The under-eye area is extremely delicate — as such, it’s a good idea to treat it with products that won’t irritate sensitive skin and eyes while still containing active ingredients that have been shown to reduce puffiness and even lighten the appearance of dark circles. Many of the eye area issues that people say bother them are genetic or the natural result of aging or repeated exposure to UV light. And one of the best ways to prevent skin damage in this area of the face is to use sunscreen daily, wear sunglasses that block 99 to 100 percent of UVA and UVB rays, and create better habits like getting plenty of sleep.
Paris Hilton shocked fans as she took to Milan Fashion Week for Versace’s show - this time on the runway rather than the front row.The socialite donned the hot pink colour that has become her signature over the years, as she strutted her stuff in a glittery dress and veil.41-year-old Paris also wore fingerless gloves, similar to those she’s regularly seen in at her DJ sets.Joining her on the catwalk were the likes of Bella and Gigi Hadid, and Irina Shayk.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Culture secretary hints at scrapping BBC license feeRyan Reynolds horrified as he’s recorded in toilet on ‘Welcome to Wrexham’Kanye West 'absolutely' has 'political aspirations' for the future
Gucci left the fashion set seeing double at its Milan Fashion Week show on Friday (23 September) as 68 pairs of identically-dressed twins took to the runway.Creative director Alessandro Michele created the “Gucci Twinsburg” show thanks to inspiration from his mother, who is a twin.In his show notes, he included a dedication to his mother Eralda and her twin sister Giuliana, who he described as “two extraordinary women who made their twinship the ultimate seal of their existence”.“To my twin mums, that were able to comprehend life only through the presence of the other,” Michele wrote.The name of the show...
Skincare can help the skin adapt to cooler temperatures and a lower UV index in the fall than in summer, a dermatologist told Insider.
With the cost-of-living crisis biting and a tough winter looming, many of us are thinking about how to save a bit of money wherever we can.It’s a daunting process – and it can be a demoralising one, when you start thinking about all the lovely things you might have to give up.However, when it comes to saving money in your beauty routine, you don’t necessarily need to skimp on quality. In fact, some of the best-loved hair, make-up and skincare products of all time clock in at under a tenner – and are worth investing in if you want to...
This year is already incredible when it comes to new concealer launches. We have the big-name brands that always deliver, such as Charlotte Tilbury and Too Faced, plus newer brands like Kulfi and Merit. There are luxury versions from Dior Beauty and affordable finds from CoverGirl and Joah. There’s truly something for everyone to cover dark circles, de-puff and brighten skin. Like mascara, concealer is a personal thing. We can’t say one is better than another because everyone’s skin type, tone and needs are different. Aging skin has different needs from younger, acne-prone skin, while dry skin craves hydration and matte...
Pulling your eyeliner downwards for “puppy-dog eyes” appeal. TikTok has just discovered puppy liner, a longstanding Korean beauty trend that subverts the usual upwards liner flick and turns it downwards instead. It’s quite timely for me, as I realised recently that for my entire makeup-wearing life I had been doing an upwards flick in attempt to “fix” my almond-shaped eyes – because that’s what I’d been told to do by magazines or makeup counter advisers since my teens.
