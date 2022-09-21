Related
Rakkan Ramen
Many ramen places in the city usually only have one vegetarian ramen on the menu. And while it does prevent indecision, it’s nice to have options. Luckily, every single bowl at Rakkan Ramen in Uptown has a vegetable-based broth, and toppings like eggs and pork belly can be substituted with tofu and mushrooms. Their broth is light yet savory, and pairs well with their thin, chewy noodles. For a richer bowl, we like the Quartz, which has some miso added for extra depth and a little bit of sweetness. There’s plenty of group seating in the softly lit, narrow dining space, so it’s a good place to grab a bite with friends—just make sure to also split some crispy gyoza as an appetizer.
Vegan Hood
We’re not ashamed to admit that we mostly eat fried chicken to get as much crunchy, salty chicken skin into our mouths as we can. Vegan Hood’s fried chicken has marvelous, expertly seasoned skin, but the pea protein faux chick’n underneath doesn’t taste like an afterthought either. It only gets better from there—the super cheesy mac and cheese is nice and gooey with some smoky spice to it, and the greens are brimming with flavor. They’ve nailed these soul food classics, but we’re most impressed with the oxtail. The faux meat has a velvety and chewy texture in all the right places, and it comes covered in gravy that we’d happily eat alone with their rice and peas. Come by on the weekend to enjoy a lively brunch scene in a room covered in flowers.
Cuts & Slices
At Cuts & Slices in Bed-Stuy, you’ll see chicken & waffle, black truffle alfredo shrimp, and lasagna pizzas. This place sets itself apart from other slice shops by offering a bunch of uncommon toppings, and while varieties like curry shrimp and jerk salmon are interesting, the oxtail pies are the number one reason to come here. There are three different kinds, and the sweet chili one comes loaded with crispy, tender shredded oxtail. The chewy crust will remind you of a buttermilk biscuit (in taste, not texture), and it’s a good understated vehicle for all the aggressively-flavored toppings. Since this place has one of the largest selections of slices in the city (including a handful of vegan options), you can come here with pretty much anyone. Slices with seafood are $10-$15 (with one of the whole pies going for $100), but they’re not stingy with the toppings.
Essen Bakery
Of course Essen Bakery makes great bagels—the Passyunk Square Jewish pastry shop makes some of the best apple cake, babka loaf, and chocolate rugelach in town. The bagels here are dark blonde on the outside, tender on the inside, and are covered in mini bubbles from their speedy boil at high heat. Plus, the neighborhood bakery gets bonus points for covering their poppy bagel with so much seasoning that you have to squint just to make out the crust underneath. Get them topped with tomato, lox, and onions, but we also love them simple, with nothing but a bit of their house-made veggie cream cheese.
Knead Bagels
If you’re a person who gets excited about bagels beyond the standard sesame, cinnamon raisin, or everything, head to Knead Bagels in Old City. Here you’ll find flavors like togarashi, za’atar, and fennel seed and sea salt, to name a few. These bagels are simple, super doughy and dense, and we especially love them with their house-made scallion lime cream cheese, pineapple and sumac jam, or in a fluffy egg, bacon, and cheese bagel sandwich.
Taipei Cafe
Taipei Cafe’s bright space is full of small plants, postcards, and drawings of bubble tea and Chicago landmarks. And though the long beverage menu at this Lakeview Taiwanese spot suggests you’re here for the boba, you shouldn't leave without ordering any food. Their delicious popcorn chicken is salty and spicy, and each order comes with enough crispy pieces that you could entire box for a meal. But we also like the braised pork in a sweet and salty dark soy sauce that comes with rice, a hardboiled egg, pickled vegetables, string beans, and a side salad. Many people order food to go since the space isn't too big, but they have a few tables and counter-seats available.
The Kettle Black
The super bready bagels at Old City’s The Kettle Black are the best in the neighborhood. There’s no pre-ordering here, and you’ll usually find six daily options like everything, sesame, pretzel, cheddar jalapeno pretzel, with specials like spinach and artichoke. It’s a great place to pick your favorite bagel and get it topped with salmon cream cheese, tomatoes, onions, and capers, and some vegan-friendly options like housemade vegan lox. And since we all love unique takes and colored bread (looking at you, rainbow bagel hive), go for at least one slightly sweet and nutty black sesame bagel when you can. It’s deep space dark (which makes the sesame seeds the stars), delicious, and just super cool to look at.
Frelard Tamales
Some things to know about Frelard Tamales: they’re a walk-up window that specializes in tamales (obviously), they’re actually located in Green Lake, and they serve the best corn husk-wrapped bundles in town. Ringing in at a half-pound each, these steamy stunners are massive and stuffed with everything from sliced jalapeño and cheese to braised rioja pork. You can also add toppings that accentuate the fillings without getting in the way, like crema, limey guacamole, and tangy pickled carrots. While you could order virtually any of their menu items and walk away pleased, the salsa verde chicken and sweet potato mole tamales are the best options and make for a great casual lunch or dinner.
Frangelli's Bakery
Frangelli’s Bakery is another place that has been making tasty donuts for a long time—we’re talking longer than the LOVE statue has been around. Through the decades, the legendary shop has sold everything from chocolate frosted, jelly, glazed, and other go-to donut staples. But years ago, they took things to the next level with the “Franolli” and their ice cream donuts. The “Franolli” is a massive donut and cannoli hybrid filled with a mound of cannoli cream and tiny chocolate chips. For the ice cream variety, they slice a donut in half and fill it with a tennis ball-sized scoop of ice cream.
El Burrito Express 2
In Lower Pacific Heights? Your internal burrito GPS will point you toward El Burrito Express 2 (the original location is in Parkside). The casual counter-service spot consistently hits all the marks that make for an excellent super burrito, with tender meat (there are a ton of seafood and vegetarian options, too), and a balanced mix of crema, guacamole, and pico de gallo. In the non-burrito department, they have soft and hard-shell tacos, loaded fries, and serve breakfast all day.
Savida
Savida is a little seafood spot on Montana in Santa Monica that has quite a few delicious dishes. While nearby Crudo E Nudo is more of a destination, Savida is still a great option for a fancy little lunch (or dinner) involving alarmingly fresh vegetables and tasty crudos, oysters, tostadas, and salads. The octopus tostada is your must-order—it bites back with preserved lemon and garlicky tzatziki. The shrimp salad is also nice and will give you something of a spring awakening with pops of frisee and asparagus. And we love that they have a $9 lobster roll slider that involves lemongrass and crispy shallots. Our only qualm with Savida is that they weirdly charge a whopping $6 for a can of Dr. Brown’s Cel-Ray soda. They do, however, serve tap water in clear glasses adorned with citrus, cucumbers, and herbs—a lavish and appreciated touch.
Brothers Cousins Tacos
Conveniently located at the corner of National and Sawtelle just off the 405, Brothers Cousins is the late-night taco kingpin of the Westside. Lines begin to form around 6pm for the main attraction, a wide, bubbling pan of tender meats that have been braised into absolute submission. Choose your cut of choice—asada, carnitas, chorizo, lengua, suadero, among others—and the taquero plucks the meat from the pan and chops it to order, scooping it into a warm tortilla in one swift motion. They’ll usually have some soft, fat-cooked potatoes and carmelized onions to help yourself to as well, and the salsa station is always well-stocked and pristine. We’re not exactly sure who is a brother and who is a cousin in this taco family, but we sure would like an invite to the next reunion.
Okie Dokie Donuts
With flavors like orange cardamom, oolong ginger, and Earl Grey lemon, this South Philly donut shop is churning out some wild flavors. Don’t miss a chance to bite into their cakey apple cider, strawberry cheesecake, and German chocolate cake donuts that are the perfect sugary pick-me-up. Open Thursday through Sunday, you can also use their online ordering system when you sleep through your alarm and don’t have time to stand in line.
Korshak Bagels
This South Philly shop is making perfectly chewy, crackly crusted bagels–a result of their 48-hour slow rise process. When you get a bagel topped with poppy, sesame, or everything, they don’t hold back on the seasonings (we’re talking handheld vacuum messy). Top a bagel with one of their thick housemade schmears, like roasted long hot, strawberry, or their signature Korshak that blends whipped goat’s milk and mozzarella brine. They’re only open from Thursday-Sunday until 1pm, so prepare for a long wait unless you place an order online. They don’t do bagel sandwiches, but they do sell smoked white fish and pastrami smoked salmon by the pound if you want to stack your poppyseed yourself.
Old Xi’an Delicacy
This FiDi spot has a Northwestern Chinese menu that’s almost identical to the one at Xi’an Famous Foods, and the food here is just as good. The human sitting behind the counter will point you to a kiosk to place your order, and this electronic ordering makes it easier to customize things like spice level and ingredients. For the most part, you pick cumin lamb, spicy beef, stewed pork, or cumin chicken and specify whether you want it in a burger, over rice, stir fried with noodles, or in a noodle soup. You can get thin rice noodles, but we always opt for the thick flat noodles stir fried with cumin lamb or the cold noodles with tofu skin. They also have a variety of “mini appetizers” like steamed pork buns and kelp salad (all $3.50), which are useful for when you want to try a few different things in small portions.
The Eight
If the constant queue snaking down Shaftesbury Avenue is anything to go by, this Hong Kong-style tea house is the best restaurant in Chinatown. The Eight isn’t quite that. It’s a big, pine-heavy, canteen-style restaurant that has an air of Muji about it. But you don’t come here for another LED diffuser, you come here for eggs. The whipped volcano egg—a whirling, swirling, mound of eggs with curry on the side—is as aesthetically pleasing as it is flavour-wise. Other things, like roasted meats and noodle soups, are decent enough, but you’re better off going with the pineapple bun.
Canasta Kitchen
This Mexican restaurant based in Concord expanded into Alameda, and serves everything from ceviche to burritos and antojitos. They have excellent birria tacos, too. For $5.98, you’ll get a takeout box packed with two cheesy tacos (cheese is a $1 extra), a ton of limes and radishes, and a small cup of broth. Chips and salsa are included on the side. If you’re looking for a solid birria deal, this is it.
Juana Tamale
Juana Tamale is a true test of strategy, as this East Passyunk taqueria is only open on Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays. Not only that, but the BYOB serves the best birria tacos in town. So when you plan a trip, you’ll be fighting two battles: plotting to secure your order before everything sells out, and getting a spot at one of the few tables in the dining room. And if you're doing takeout, there's the added challenge of resisting the urge to rip open the bag before walking out the front door.
Estrellita's Snacks
Have the sudden urge for cheesy pupusas and housemade yucca chips? You need Estrellita’s Snacks. The Salvadoran kiosk is located inside the La Cocina Municipal Marketplace (the food hall in the Tenderloin), among six other stalls from La Cocina’s incubator program. This spot serves rotating Salvadoran stews, tamales, and a caldo of the day, and the main event, pupusas. They're big, chewy, and come one per order (there’s also a two pupusa combination plate with casamiento, fried plantains, and curtido, the tart fermented cabbage slaw). Come here for the revuelta stuffed with pork, refried beans, and cheese, pair it with their fried plantain and crispy yuca chips, and call it a satisfying lunch or early dinner (they close at 7pm).
Sushi Tokoro
The next time you want to eat a massive amount of sushi, check out Sushi Tokoro in Lincoln Square. Here, $23.99 gets you a platter with three rolls, two pieces of nigiri or sashimi, and an appetizer like miso soup or gyoza. Or, you can just go all out and spend $4 for an AYCE sushi feast—just make sure you’re actually hungry enough to avoid extra fees for leftovers. There’s a lot of group seating in this brightly lit BYOB place, so it’s great for a casual, post-work dinner with friends.
