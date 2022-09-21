The lasting effects of the pandemic and skyrocketing energy prices in Europe mean continued hardship for arthouse cinemas in Europe, but some theater chains are finding new ways to survive and prosper, particular when the movies work their magic. That was the takeaway at Zurich Summit discussion between Christian Bräuer, managing director of Berlin-based Yorck Kinogruppe; David Laub, acquistions and distribution executive at New York City-based A24; Stephanie Candinas, co-managing director of Zurich’s Arthouse Commercio Movie AG; and Sierra/Affinity’s Kirsten Figeroid. “The short-term perspective is about gas prices – that threatens us the most,” said Bräuer. “In Europe most theaters survived [the...

INDUSTRY ・ 24 MINUTES AGO