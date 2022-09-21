Until the end of AMAX#1 mining on September 16, Armonia’s first mining pool made a great hit, which broke the industry record and also led ”Everything Farmable” to become an industry hot topic. It is estimated that up to 410,000 Accounts have engaged in the AMAX#1 mining, among which the strongest miners mined 220.6 AMAX with 130,900 APL, and 5000APL tier mining pool rewards were snapped up within 3.5 hours. This outstanding success of Armonia AMAX#1 highlights the unique value of Armonia’s concept of “Everything Farmable”, and also shapes the prosperous future of “Everything Farmable” in the blockchain industry.

